Kids like this getting the chance is why I love these early rounds of the cup competitions. Our seats are just behind the away dugout so had a fairly good up close view of him in the first half. The kid has quick feet but also seems happy enough to lay it off to a teammate.



He was always asking for the ball too and looked visibly annoyed if he didnt receive it. Proper little baby face too.



Hopefully get another lower league side at home in the next round so he can get some more minutes.