Kids like this getting the chance is why I love these early rounds of the cup competitions. Our seats are just behind the away dugout so had a fairly good up close view of him in the first half. The kid has quick feet but also seems happy enough to lay it off to a teammate.



He was always asking for the ball too and looked visibly annoyed if he didnít receive it. Proper little baby face too.



Hopefully get another lower league side at home in the next round so he can get some more minutes.