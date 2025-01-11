« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rio Ngumoha  (Read 4717 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #40 on: January 11, 2025, 05:08:09 pm »
The future's looking pretty bright for our team.
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #41 on: January 11, 2025, 05:08:22 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January 11, 2025, 04:56:12 pm
Much better than that Duran Duran song.

His name is Rio and he dances down the wing?
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #42 on: January 11, 2025, 05:58:14 pm »
Certainly doesn't look like he lacks in confidence, hopefully he gets more time in the FA Cup and any dead rubbers in the Champions League to watch him develop
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,454
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #43 on: January 11, 2025, 05:58:30 pm »
Really fleet footed and confident. He's probably the youngest player I remember playing for us (16!!!).

There's potential and he should be allowed to work on his game without too much pressure but you can see why Chelsea banned us LOL.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
  • ...All the best
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #44 on: January 11, 2025, 07:03:23 pm »
Rio, Danns, Trey.

Our future is ridiculously bright.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,606
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #45 on: January 11, 2025, 08:15:22 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on January 11, 2025, 07:03:23 pm
Rio, Danns, Trey.

Our future is ridiculously bright.

They're the big prospects at the moment (outside the considered first team squad).

Doak and Bajcetic as well if we keep them.

Harvey Elliott signed in 2019. Bajcetic in 2020. Gordon signed in 2021, Doak signed in 2022, Trey in 2023 and Rio 2024. Imagine we'll keep looking to sign a top prospect 16 year old each year. Gordon and Bajcetic  just been unfortunate with injuries.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,617
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #46 on: January 11, 2025, 09:46:18 pm »
So exciting to watch.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #47 on: January 11, 2025, 10:11:00 pm »
Looked good, incredible ball control. Hopefully gains a bit more pace as he fills out, that would really help his chances of becoming a top winger. Obviously needs to learn how to read the game so with good coaching that should happen. For the goal he didn't realise he should be sprinting forward untill Elliott ran by him. It will come with experience.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 12:03:26 am »
Quote from: MBL? on January 11, 2025, 10:11:00 pm
Looked good, incredible ball control. Hopefully gains a bit more pace as he fills out, that would really help his chances of becoming a top winger. Obviously needs to learn how to read the game so with good coaching that should happen. For the goal he didn't realise he should be sprinting forward untill Elliott ran by him. It will come with experience.

A lot of sense in your evaluation mate.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 12:58:17 am »
Looks super talented. Glad for him to get a start.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,987
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:39:27 am »
Raw talent to fill an oil tanker. Amazing to watch. I can't even get a sense where his ceiling is...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,205
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:07:58 am »
Rio? Grand!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:29:07 am »
Raheem 2.0
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 am »
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:44:12 am »
Quote from: newterp on January 11, 2025, 03:32:32 pm
I really appreciated that several times - he made the smart pass instead of trying to beat 3 defenders.

He's going to be sensational when this becomes his 1st move instead of trying to beat 3 players. Defenders will give him an extra step to cut off the pass & he'll skin them on the outside. He's not played with the 1st team much, so it's to be expected that he doesn't know exactly where the senior players are, but that will come.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,058
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:11:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:29:07 am
Raheem 2.0

Thats the most interesting comparison for him because we had Sterling at a similar age and they share some traits
Like this kid, Sterling didnt have crazy pace but was very quick in the first few yards / changing direction, stellar ball control etc   

What singled out Sterling though as a youth player that would make it was his footballing brain - even in the youth teams, his decision making in the third was fantastic  havent seen that in Rio yet but its so so so early
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:36:39 pm »
Don't want to get carried away but he's definitely beating Rush's goal record.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:16:40 pm »
Kids like this getting the chance is why I love these early rounds of the cup competitions. Our seats are just behind the away dugout so had a fairly good up close view of him in the first half. The kid has quick feet but also seems happy enough to lay it off to a teammate.

He was always asking for the ball too and looked visibly annoyed if he didnt receive it. Proper little baby face too.

Hopefully get another lower league side at home in the next round so he can get some more minutes.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,784
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:47:48 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:29:07 am
Raheem 2.0

Not as good as Sterling was but very promising and clearly talented guy.

Like Doak, wants to dribble all the time.
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,953
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:09:34 am »
How is he compared to the rest of our winger prospects right now?
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,570
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:54:50 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:47:48 am
Not as good as Sterling was but very promising and clearly talented guy.

Like Doak, wants to dribble all the time.

Why not as good as Sterling?
He's made his Liverpool debut one year younger than Sterling.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,784
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:33:47 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 08:54:50 am
Why not as good as Sterling?
He's made his Liverpool debut one year younger than Sterling.

At youth level, Sterling was always the best player on the pitch (except once, against Ravel Morrison). For the senior team, Sterling was immediately very good and quickly excellent and Liverpool started picking him in the senior team (albeit, a much worse Liverpool team) on merit about 6 months after making his debut.

Sterling was a complete beast at age 17, strong as an ox, never went down easy. Made goals, scored goals, insanely driven. At age 18/19 he was a star player in a team going for the title.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,450
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Rio Ngumoha
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm »
Sterling was really good tactically too at a young age, really tuned into that side of the game.  But not every player progresses at the same rate and working with a coach like Slot who values possession will be very good for Ngumoha.  If he adds quick one-twos and when to release the ball at the right time, he'll be incredible.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 