Things to take away...(I know it was only Accrington)



Quansah will be some player given time, whether that means a loan or just more fame time I don't know, probably the former.



Elliott as we know has great technical ability so should always have a spot in this squad, just think Slot doesn't fancy his physical presence so depends on that and if Elliott isn't it happy with his game time to see if he's sold or not.



Was chuffed to bits Chiesa got his goal, really think given time he will come good but with the rumours of him not settling we will see on that front this month methinks.



Rio, Danny's, Nyoni, Morton, McConnell all good, the latter two basically the same so for his own good Morton needs to move on.



Endo just never let's us down when called upon.



