Author Topic: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread  (Read 1715 times)

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #40 on: January 16, 2025, 12:39:10 pm »
Ashley Young - Watford

Online Robinred

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #41 on: January 16, 2025, 12:45:18 pm »
Eze (Palace)

(Sorry guys, posted Gerry Francis - doesnt qualify; keep forgetting football only began in earnest in 1992😔)

Offline red1977

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #42 on: January 16, 2025, 02:04:28 pm »
Paul Parker - Derby County

Offline Saint Kopite

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #43 on: January 16, 2025, 04:26:13 pm »

Burnley



KIERAN TRIPPIER

Offline Hazell

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #44 on: January 16, 2025, 07:38:27 pm »
Richard Shaw - Coventry

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #45 on: January 16, 2025, 08:06:56 pm »
Ahmed Elmohamady - Hull City



Nigel Worthington - Sheffield Wednesday


 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:16 am by vivabobbygraham »
Offline Hazell

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #46 on: January 16, 2025, 08:16:26 pm »
Christian Eriksen - Brentford

Offline Saint Kopite

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #47 on: January 16, 2025, 08:28:11 pm »

(Wildcard)

Sheffield United



IAN RUSH

Offline red1977

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #48 on: January 16, 2025, 08:40:16 pm »
Tony Dorigo - Derby County

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #49 on: January 16, 2025, 09:40:28 pm »
Peter Schmeichel - Aston Villa

Online Robinred

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #50 on: January 16, 2025, 10:42:46 pm »
Eric Cantona (Leeds)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #51 on: January 16, 2025, 10:48:14 pm »
John Terry (Chelsea)

Online Draex

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:26:22 am »


Rodri - Man City
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:10:59 am »
Gareth Barry - Everton


Online tubby

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 am »
Jonny Evans (Sunderland)

Online NICHOLLS

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:27:59 pm »
Towering Icelandic defender Hermann Hreiðarsson (Ipswich Town), comfortable on the left or centre of defence:




Hard-working winger Jonás Gutiérrez (Norwich City), who possessed a bag of tricks to add to his tenacity:

Online tubby

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:15:07 pm »
David Batty (Blackburn)

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 01:28:13 pm »
Stuart Pearce - Forest


Online Draex

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm »


Ryan Shawcross - Stoke
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:38:07 pm »
Papa Bouba Diop (Portsmouth)

Online Robinred

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm »
Kyle Walker (QPR)

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:09:15 pm »
Richarlison - Watford

Offline red1977

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 04:47:48 pm »
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - Middlesborough

Offline Hazell

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm »
Gary Medel - Cardiff City

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Des Walker - Sheffield Wednesday



Brian Kilcline - Swindon


Offline Hazell

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm »
Neil Etheridge - Cardiff City

Offline red1977

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:08:43 am »
Gart Pallister - Middlesborough

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:26:55 am »
Carlos Tevez - West Ham

Online Robinred

Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Nigel Martyn (Palace)
