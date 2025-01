Welcome and get ready to cast your mind back as far as the beginning of football, 1992.You have all been sent 4 teams, from which you need to pick your 11. Max 3 representatives from each team, with minimum 2 representatives from each team. Please write which team you’re selecting them from. All players will be judged on their PL career alone. No appearance minimums.Draft rules apply, so if someone takes a multi club played, they’re unavailable even if they played for one of your elected teams. No permanent LFC players are eligible. Any LFC loan signings are eligible for their other clubs.Snake order. 4 groups of 3 where you play both other teams in your group, top 2 progressing to the quarters. Draft hours 08:00 - 22:00 (UK time).You may, at any time, pick a wildcard player. This player is any ‘legend’ player from one of your teams, that starred for them largely before the Premier League. So we’re looking for your best club legends that had their main body of work pre-PL. This player forms part of your max 3 players per club. The wildcard playerhave played for Liverpool, unlike other picks. They just can’t have been mainly associated as a Premier League player.Draft Order1 - Bobby2 - Hazell3 - Saint Kopite4 - Red19775 - Sheer6 - RobinRed7 - Crosby Nick8 - Samie9 - Draex10 - RobbieRedman11 - Tubby12 - NichollsPicks will be added as we go, discussion can stay in the first thread if that’s the best place for it. Nudge me if there’s any huge oversights in the rules etc.