PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread

PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« on: Today at 08:57:00 pm »

The Seeded All-Time PL Draft

Welcome and get ready to cast your mind back as far as the beginning of football, 1992.

You have all been sent 4 teams, from which you need to pick your 11. Max 3 representatives from each team, with minimum 2 representatives from each team. Please write which team youre selecting them from. All players will be judged on their PL career alone. No appearance minimums.

Draft rules apply, so if someone takes a multi club played, theyre unavailable even if they played for one of your elected teams. No permanent LFC players are eligible. Any LFC loan signings are eligible for their other clubs.

Snake order. 4 groups of 3 where you play both other teams in your group, top 2 progressing to the quarters. Draft hours 08:00 - 22:00 (UK time).

Wildcard

You may, at any time, pick a wildcard player. This player is any legend player from one of your teams, that starred for them largely before the Premier League. So were looking for your best club legends that had their main body of work pre-PL. This player forms part of your max 3 players per club. The wildcard player can have played for Liverpool, unlike other picks. They just cant have been mainly associated as a Premier League player.

Draft Order

1 - Bobby
2 - Hazell
3 - Saint Kopite
4 - Red1977
5 - Sheer
6 - RobinRed
7 - Crosby Nick
8 - Samie
9 - Draex
10 - RobbieRedman
11 - Tubby
12 - Nicholls

Picks will be added as we go, discussion can stay in the first thread if thats the best place for it. Nudge me if theres any huge oversights in the rules etc.
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:02:00 pm
Are we allowed to to divulge who we have (I know itll become apparent once we start picking I suppose!).

Just want to bemoan having to pick two players from a team that has played 38 games of Premier League football and doesnt have many wildcard legends to choose from either.
Moan away, divulge if you wish. Remember your two teams with very little PL experience may have players that stayed in the league with other sides but will still be eligible picks for the weaker sides representation.
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:03:55 pm
Moan away, divulge if you wish. Remember your two teams with very little PL experience may have players that stayed in the league with other sides but will still be eligible picks for the weaker sides representation.

Sorry deleted the post as is this thread for selections only? :D

Are players judged on their time at the club you pick them from, or their overall career (think its the former from your George Weah reference elsewhere but I didnt pay attention).
