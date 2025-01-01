Am quite excited as for the first time since the late 90's, I'm travelling up and back on the Saturday by train to see an FA Cup game. The rarity of this makes it special indeed, although I'm gutted that it's not a 3pm kickoff.



This is what the cup is about and I feel this game has come at the right time for us, as it's a distraction from the league and Champions League, with the chance to see some of the others play and stake a claim. Really hope that whoever turns out tomorrow give a good account of themselves and get some well needed minutes and gives Slot some real food for thought. Weirdly, my number one want for the game is to keep a clean sheet and I'm pretty certain that Accrington will want to fly at us, at least early on and that we get back to controlling games again without getting sloppy.



As fore the side, hope Chiesa plays quite a bit, Ngumoha gets some time along with Danns and hopefully see Darwin notch. I know it's only Accrington, but a goal or more for him is more than needed so it doesn't matter who it's against.



Anyway, 6am train for me - can't wait!