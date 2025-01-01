« previous next »
FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,505
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:36:59 pm
Not one for complacency as these fixtures can get a bit sticky but really hoping to see some of the younger lads get a run out.

On a separate note, I am a bit concerned that the club are beginning to use these matches as an opportunity to put the kids in the shop window. It's worrying that a player of Ben Doak's talent is being put out for bidding rather than a strategy of developing a talent that could do a job for us.

Let's hope not, and hope that Liverpool keep an emphasis on balancing our squad with young and/or academy products.

We have to develop our own players because we need them for our HG quota and only tend to buy non-HG players for the first team. In terms of established players the last English/HG signing was probably Ox.

Could well lose Trent and Kelleher in the summer. Doak mooted to be on the outs or up for sale at least; Elliott can't get a game and will be linked with a move if he can't start getting proper minutes. Morton will go.

We can't just see pound signs with the kids. Yeah you can make money on some but we need to keep bringing players through to be part of the squad. I think Rio and Nyoni are the ones out the current under 18s/21s we have high hopes for. and most likely to feature. Hopefully Danns as well and possibly Nallo. A lot more will move on in the summer to bring money in, including most of those out on loan.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Am quite excited as for the first time since the late 90's, I'm travelling up and back on the Saturday by train to see an FA Cup game. The rarity of this makes it special indeed, although I'm gutted that it's not a 3pm kickoff.

This is what the cup is about and I feel this game has come at the right time for us, as it's a distraction from the league and Champions League, with the chance to see some of the others play and stake a claim. Really hope that whoever turns out tomorrow give a good account of themselves and get some well needed minutes and gives Slot some real food for thought. Weirdly, my number one want for the game is to keep a clean sheet and I'm pretty certain that Accrington will want to fly at us, at least early on and that we get back to controlling games again without getting sloppy.

As fore the side, hope Chiesa plays quite a bit, Ngumoha gets some time along with Danns and hopefully see Darwin notch. I know it's only Accrington, but a goal or more for him is more than needed so it doesn't matter who it's against.

Anyway, 6am train for me - can't wait!
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,505
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm
You'd assume Darwin will start. Not started recently and suspended on Tuesday. He has to get among the goals if he does.

Was a bit unlucky the other night.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,701
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.

"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,510
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 11:14:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm
You'd assume Darwin will start. Not started recently and suspended on Tuesday. He has to get among the goals if he does.

Was a bit unlucky the other night.
Agree, was very unlucky with that improvised shot towards the end. Good save from the keeper. Just really want to see him put one away for his confidence if nothing else
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,097
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 11:30:57 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.
As Rhi said, it's a simple and lovely gesture.
It makes a difference. It differentiates clubs across the country.
LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.

Respect.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
Great OP Roger.
Excited for this and too see the players who get rotated in.
kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,701
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 12:03:32 am
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm


A picture paints a thousand words .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,787
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 07:57:41 am
Feels good this, proper football, a bit of a throwback to an era where we'd play all sorts of teams, instead of every game being a blockbuster. Hopefully we'll see some of the young lads.


Also hope Accrington get a good reception, they seem like good lads, but we'll still smash them!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,880
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 08:46:54 am
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,164
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 08:48:53 am
Looking forward to this.

Assume itll be a mixture of a few first team players who could do with some minutes and youth.

Would love to see Danns start
Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,884
  • Believer
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 08:50:21 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.

Respect and class
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Andy @ Allerton

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,382
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 09:00:14 am
Holy shit it's fucking freezing here and not even left the house.

-2 currently. Sunny but 'Feels like -6'

Also my watch is saying we're going to get heavy snow through the game then heavy rain for hours afterwards.

Can't wait to be stood outside our local at the ground :D
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,510
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 09:14:38 am
Thanks for the OP Roger.

This does have the feel of a classic old cup tie. A real nostalgia around their name for those of a certain age due to that advert.

Some may not realise, they actually went bankrupt in the early 60s before being reformed a few years later in their current guise. No doubt this had a lot do with them being chosen for the advert many of us fondly remember.

Anyway on to today. Looking forward to seeing players we dont always see a lot of and hopefully a good display from them to put the last two games behind us.

I wonder with Virgil presumably rested and Bradley having started the other day if Trent starts here as captain. I imagine Kelleher will be back in goal. Think well also see Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, possibly Dom if he needs match fitness.

Not sure about the rest but there could be a few scares along the way to a hopefully fairly comfortable victory in the end
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
  • JFT97
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 09:39:09 am
Looking forward to this and will hopefully see some fringe and younger players mixed in with some experience. Would like to think Danns will get a good amount of minutes and would be great to see Ngumoha as well.

I hope theyve all had their milk!
has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 09:52:54 am
Looking forward to seeing what these squad/young players can do. If Chiesa aint starting then he is probably done. I expect he will though.

A defeat is literally unthinkable, so a comfy win here will only do.
- all in my opinion of course -

K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 09:53:02 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Am quite excited as for the first time since the late 90's, I'm travelling up and back on the Saturday by train to see an FA Cup game. The rarity of this makes it special indeed, although I'm gutted that it's not a 3pm kickoff.

This is what the cup is about and I feel this game has come at the right time for us, as it's a distraction from the league and Champions League, with the chance to see some of the others play and stake a claim. Really hope that whoever turns out tomorrow give a good account of themselves and get some well needed minutes and gives Slot some real food for thought. Weirdly, my number one want for the game is to keep a clean sheet and I'm pretty certain that Accrington will want to fly at us, at least early on and that we get back to controlling games again without getting sloppy.

As fore the side, hope Chiesa plays quite a bit, Ngumoha gets some time along with Danns and hopefully see Darwin notch. I know it's only Accrington, but a goal or more for him is more than needed so it doesn't matter who it's against.

Anyway, 6am train for me - can't wait!

Have great day 👍
Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,132
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:08:01 am
Saw a tweet I agreed with - early kick off, fringe players, disjointed team, big lower league away support. Look forward to plenty of posts about the Anfield atmosphere being a myth later!

Wrap up warm if youre going!
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,164
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:14:54 am
Rio Ngumoha 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:15:13 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:14:54 am
Rio Ngumoha 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦

Yessssss!
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:17:47 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:14:54 am
Rio Ngumoha 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦

Wow!  :o
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:19:26 am
Harvey and best player ever named Rio masterclass coming.
Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:20:02 am
The lad we nicked from Chelsea, that's cool?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,381
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:20:44 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:14:54 am
Rio Ngumoha 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦
Hope Chiesa starts because if he can't get a start against Accrington Stanley, where will he get minutes to build his match fitness?
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley
Today at 10:23:03 am
Hope we're putting out the U16s. If we get an injury in a game like this ...
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
