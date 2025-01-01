« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
Not one for complacency as these fixtures can get a bit sticky but really hoping to see some of the younger lads get a run out.

On a separate note, I am a bit concerned that the club are beginning to use these matches as an opportunity to put the kids in the shop window. It's worrying that a player of Ben Doak's talent is being put out for bidding rather than a strategy of developing a talent that could do a job for us.

Let's hope not, and hope that Liverpool keep an emphasis on balancing our squad with young and/or academy products.

We have to develop our own players because we need them for our HG quota and only tend to buy non-HG players for the first team. In terms of established players the last English/HG signing was probably Ox.

Could well lose Trent and Kelleher in the summer. Doak mooted to be on the outs or up for sale at least; Elliott can't get a game and will be linked with a move if he can't start getting proper minutes. Morton will go.

We can't just see pound signs with the kids. Yeah you can make money on some but we need to keep bringing players through to be part of the squad. I think Rio and Nyoni are the ones out the current under 18s/21s we have high hopes for. and most likely to feature. Hopefully Danns as well and possibly Nallo. A lot more will move on in the summer to bring money in, including most of those out on loan.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
Am quite excited as for the first time since the late 90's, I'm travelling up and back on the Saturday by train to see an FA Cup game. The rarity of this makes it special indeed, although I'm gutted that it's not a 3pm kickoff.

This is what the cup is about and I feel this game has come at the right time for us, as it's a distraction from the league and Champions League, with the chance to see some of the others play and stake a claim. Really hope that whoever turns out tomorrow give a good account of themselves and get some well needed minutes and gives Slot some real food for thought. Weirdly, my number one want for the game is to keep a clean sheet and I'm pretty certain that Accrington will want to fly at us, at least early on and that we get back to controlling games again without getting sloppy.

As fore the side, hope Chiesa plays quite a bit, Ngumoha gets some time along with Danns and hopefully see Darwin notch. I know it's only Accrington, but a goal or more for him is more than needed so it doesn't matter who it's against.

Anyway, 6am train for me - can't wait!
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
You'd assume Darwin will start. Not started recently and suspended on Tuesday. He has to get among the goals if he does.

Was a bit unlucky the other night.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.

Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
You'd assume Darwin will start. Not started recently and suspended on Tuesday. He has to get among the goals if he does.

Was a bit unlucky the other night.
Agree, was very unlucky with that improvised shot towards the end. Good save from the keeper. Just really want to see him put one away for his confidence if nothing else
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.
As Rhi said, it's a simple and lovely gesture.
It makes a difference. It differentiates clubs across the country.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
Accrington Stanley Football Club paid their respects tonight at the Memorial.

Respect.
