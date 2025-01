Am I being alarmist to say I can see us struggling here? In the Papa Johnís we routinely lose to these sort of sides but to be fair that is a team made entirely of kids. As long as have a smattering of first team squad experience through the spine we should be fine. But can see it being a fairly flat occasion. Would be fine by me, low key, minimum fuss kind of day would be good.



No doubt that means late drama and penalties.



Those Papa John's teams don't even have our best youngsters most of the time if they're in and around the first team or whatever. Throw in the likes of Elliott, Chiesa and Endo etc. and the difference will be huge.Plus, Anfield. Remember the Shrewsbury game with a much, much weaker team than what we will have out tomorrow!