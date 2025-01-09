« previous next »
Author Topic: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?  (Read 952 times)

What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« on: January 9, 2025, 07:51:38 pm »
I know there's an AI thread in the technology section, but I wanted the input of fellow RAWKites on their experiences/aspirations/fears of AI, rather than the techie discussion. But feel free to lock if you feel it's redundant.

I came across This Article - speculating on the jobs most at risk and I've seen within my own company our helpdesk department evaporate down to 1 or 2 people from what was desks and desks of personnel.

Most of us have used AI by now -knowingly or otherwise- whether it's "Sandi" your helpful chatbot, or built into search results, or your phone. It's all around us.

There's talk of AI helping out the NHS and councils deal with large volumes of inquiries. There's also a discussion about AI taking an active role in providing therapy, and emotional support.

Do you think it's enhancing the way we live? Or is it taking over the tasks humans would otherwise do?

What do fellow RAWKites think is the future of us and AI?
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #1 on: January 10, 2025, 07:16:52 am »
I think that AI is a useful tool, but somebody is still needed to use that tool. If your job is basically providing a "tool" service, for example working at a reception and giving directions, your job is at risk of being replaced by AI. If your job is one where you use "tools", for example analysing datasets, it'll make your job much easier.

If you have a physical, skills-based job, where you need to be highly adjustable, for example, as a plasterer, while in theory your job could be done by an advanced robot (with AI programming), in reality it will be much cheaper to employ a human than to build a robot, so your job is safe.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #2 on: January 10, 2025, 08:19:55 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 10, 2025, 07:16:52 am


If you have a physical, skills-based job, where you need to be highly adjustable, for example, as a plasterer, while in theory your job could be done by an advanced robot (with AI programming), in reality it will be much cheaper to employ a human than to build a robot, so your job is safe.

There'll be a paradigm shift on this  by the next generation imo, such that a form of basic income is unavoidable if you still wish to keep sections of people alive, off the streets.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #3 on: January 10, 2025, 08:32:51 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 10, 2025, 08:19:55 am
There'll be a paradigm shift on this  by the next generation imo, such that a form of basic income is unavoidable if you still wish to keep sections of people alive, off the streets.

I wish. But I fear there's more going to be a shift towards extremely cheap, low-skilled human labour. Like fruit pickers or waste sorters. A machine could do it, but humans are just cheaper and more expendable.

It's what the current political swing is pointing towards too. More exploitation, more social divide, less respect for human life.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #4 on: January 10, 2025, 08:40:18 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 10, 2025, 08:19:55 am
There'll be a paradigm shift on this  by the next generation imo, such that a form of basic income is unavoidable if you still wish to keep sections of people alive, off the streets.

I'm currently working in tech as a UX designer, have been working as one type of designer or other for two decades. Honestly I'm considering dropping it completely and moving to a different profession, one where I'd work as a skilled labourer. It's not even that I'm overly concerned by the impact of AI on my industry, though it could be seismic - it's mostly because it is absolutely NOT going to work as a time saving tool, but instead as something that will further devalue design work. It is always an uphill struggle for clients to understand the impact of design - once they can churn shit out themselves, that will absolutely satisfy their basic instincts and never complain about direction they are taking - they'll do it. So why bother honestly. I can have more peace in my life doing honest work with my hands, spending my free time to do things I love.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #5 on: January 10, 2025, 08:42:23 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 10, 2025, 08:32:51 am
I wish. But I fear there's more going to be a shift towards extremely cheap, low-skilled human labour. Like fruit pickers or waste sorters. A machine could do it, but humans are just cheaper and more expendable.

It's what the current political swing is pointing towards too. More exploitation, more social divide, less respect for human life.

I understand these two as two contrasting statements.

Humans are cheaper and more expendable. But they only work limited time and need a break. Less respect.
Robots, are expensive. But they can work perennially. Means humans are ignored and even more less respect.

I think robots that think for themselves, will push humans to the verge of extinction as they will start seeing see us as petty, vindictive, selfish and short term viewers.

Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #6 on: January 10, 2025, 08:47:54 am »
I really don't like it. LLMs like ChatGPT aren't even really 'artificial intelligence' as such, they're just extremely powerful predictive text.

From an environmental angle, they're awful, they require tonnes more processing power, which requires more cooling for the data farms, as well as electricity. It's often used to replace things that used to work perfectly well, e.g. Google search, which has been steadily declining for the past few years but has accelerated since they incorporated AI into it.

From a creative angle, you've got people using it to write shovelware novels that barely make sense, flooding the publishing market, as well as creating music to fill Spotify playlists that funnels money away from actual human beings.

From an ethical angle, they're based on western datasets that incorporate all of the bias from being trained on the past 2000+ years of mankind's collective writing. Not to mention the way it has run roughshod over copyrighted works, essentially stealing people's intellectual properties.

I think if you look into it from almost any angle, it's appalling and downright fraudulent. But there's been too much money invested, and we live in a capitalist hellscape where they are trying to 'make AI happen' and the money will never give up trying to recoup its investments. Emperor's New Clothes, so far for me.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #7 on: January 10, 2025, 09:06:02 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 10, 2025, 08:42:23 am
I understand these two as two contrasting statements.

Humans are cheaper and more expendable. But they only work limited time and need a break. Less respect.
Robots, are expensive. But they can work perennially. Means humans are ignored and even more less respect.

I think robots that think for themselves, will push humans to the verge of extinction as they will start seeing see us as petty, vindictive, selfish and short term viewers.



We're a long long way from robots that think for themselves. Current AI is good at recognising patterns and finding or making something similar. That's all.



With regards to work - I high-end robot, for example in the car industry, costs hundreds of thousands of pounds, into the millions. It requires regular maintenance, which also costs at least tens of thousands. Innovation will make it "old" within 5-10 years. For a £1mio robot, you can employ around 40 low-paid people for 10 years. And you can re-train them or get rid of them without any loss at any time.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #8 on: January 10, 2025, 09:07:09 am »
It's apparently running out of data to learn from so it's probably going to start making shit up.

It will have a place in the world in helping identify cancers, weather forecasting, etc. Where I've personally seen it at its worst is some of my team at work using it to write emails or summarise a report. This has resulted in the person just hitting the send button without actually learning the content or the skill to do it independently.

Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #9 on: January 10, 2025, 09:52:57 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 10, 2025, 09:06:02 am
We're a long long way from robots that think for themselves. Current AI is good at recognising patterns and finding or making something similar. That's all.
Well yes. Thats the short term implications. But I think we are already there.

AI passed the NY state bar in 2022, they passed the German university entrance examinations, and IIRC they are testing out the AI in the Korean University examinations (The one thats supposedly the hardest examination in the world) soon. So I feel they are able to read, understand and process information already.

And with google inventing that superchip a couple of months ago, the one thats supposedly reducing the time to crack a password from 6 billion years to 3 hours, I think it will only get worse from now on.

Quote from: redbyrdz on January 10, 2025, 09:06:02 am

With regards to work - I high-end robot, for example in the car industry, costs hundreds of thousands of pounds, into the millions. It requires regular maintenance, which also costs at least tens of thousands. Innovation will make it "old" within 5-10 years. For a £1mio robot, you can employ around 40 low-paid people for 10 years. And you can re-train them or get rid of them without any loss at any time.

I wosk in Automotive so you are right when you say it will cost millions to have a robot and instead its easier to have 40 people at low costs. But whats important to consider is that with increasing demand, it will be important to look at overall output and its quality. So when you have 40 workers building a car where the output is going to be 48-50 cars a day, it will still be a fraction of the 500-750 cars a day that robots can produce. Plus no issue with unions and no breaks. Just one guy monitoring if the production line is working fine.

We see that already with the cash tills in supermarkets. McNasty's is a very good example. The burger is "standard" design. 2 Buns, lettuce, patty, tomatoes, onion slice, mayo and ketchup. So it is already being tested if robots can assemble the burger. And this is not AI I agree. But non-thinking robots are replacing humans already. What will it be when they start thinking or worse, as BarryCrocker says, starts to make things up on the pretext of "thinking"?
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #10 on: January 10, 2025, 10:00:11 am »
It's brilliant in certain fields/roles such as advancing medicine, helping developers do checks which would take hours..

But I can't stand the huge pile on from so many areas, such as marketing, it's removing any sort of authenticity in an already incredibly fake/false world. We have people in my company putting their emails through it to change their tone which is utterly mental, when you speak to someone (an art being lost) they will know your emails are fake.

Linkedin is now basically AI generated PR puff pieces.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #11 on: January 10, 2025, 10:25:42 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 10, 2025, 08:47:54 am
I really don't like it. LLMs like ChatGPT aren't even really 'artificial intelligence' as such, they're just extremely powerful predictive text.

From an environmental angle, they're awful, they require tonnes more processing power, which requires more cooling for the data farms, as well as electricity. It's often used to replace things that used to work perfectly well, e.g. Google search, which has been steadily declining for the past few years but has accelerated since they incorporated AI into it.

From a creative angle, you've got people using it to write shovelware novels that barely make sense, flooding the publishing market, as well as creating music to fill Spotify playlists that funnels money away from actual human beings.

From an ethical angle, they're based on western datasets that incorporate all of the bias from being trained on the past 2000+ years of mankind's collective writing. Not to mention the way it has run roughshod over copyrighted works, essentially stealing people's intellectual properties.

I think if you look into it from almost any angle, it's appalling and downright fraudulent. But there's been too much money invested, and we live in a capitalist hellscape where they are trying to 'make AI happen' and the money will never give up trying to recoup its investments. Emperor's New Clothes, so far for me.



This.

Absolutely this.

Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #12 on: January 10, 2025, 10:40:38 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 10, 2025, 08:47:54 am
I really don't like it. LLMs like ChatGPT aren't even really 'artificial intelligence' as such, they're just extremely powerful predictive text.

From an environmental angle, they're awful, they require tonnes more processing power, which requires more cooling for the data farms, as well as electricity. It's often used to replace things that used to work perfectly well, e.g. Google search, which has been steadily declining for the past few years but has accelerated since they incorporated AI into it.

From a creative angle, you've got people using it to write shovelware novels that barely make sense, flooding the publishing market, as well as creating music to fill Spotify playlists that funnels money away from actual human beings.

From an ethical angle, they're based on western datasets that incorporate all of the bias from being trained on the past 2000+ years of mankind's collective writing. Not to mention the way it has run roughshod over copyrighted works, essentially stealing people's intellectual properties.

I think if you look into it from almost any angle, it's appalling and downright fraudulent. But there's been too much money invested, and we live in a capitalist hellscape where they are trying to 'make AI happen' and the money will never give up trying to recoup its investments. Emperor's New Clothes, so far for me.

There's a ton of money poured into generative AI and it's still a solution looking for a problem IMO.  A bit like the metaverse or blockchain before it.  Eventually it will be quietly dropped in favour of the next buzzword.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #13 on: January 10, 2025, 11:06:16 am »
I think governments and companies will get it involved across the board to save money without realising what they are actually doing.

In IT, where I work, AI is either remarkable and amazing or laughable and increasingly shite.

Looking at code it does, there is an awful lot of guessing - anything complicated, it struggles and the more it builds weird stuff, the more weird stuff it builds.

Not quite the same thing, but in the 80s and 90s I worked on some Tandem mainframe stuff that 'generated' front=ends (Pathaid) which kind of worked and kind of did what you wanted - with guidance, but the actual code was just mind-numbing and unmaintainable - you either had to delete and rebuild or delete and re-write.

From the stuff I've seen with AI, it's great a little tasks and jobs that anyone can do and the amount of projection, guessing and random it produces in a complicated system certainly would cause more damage that it solves - plus anything it creates is likely to be broken and unmaintainable.

In other jobs, if it's just an expert system on a discrete model, well that tech has been available for decades, got adopted then binned as again, it guesses a lot - bad advice to customers and bullshit around that doesn't help any company image.

Sadly though, image, customer satisfaction and actually doing a good job is pretty low in many companies, so they may just do it because it's cheap rather than useful or even good.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #14 on: January 10, 2025, 11:08:53 am »
The more I use AI the more I think in its current form using LLMs it's not useless, but far less useful than is made out. Unfortunately the C level bosses at my ork are obsessed with it....
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #15 on: January 10, 2025, 12:36:04 pm »
Quote from: ELMO! on January 10, 2025, 11:08:53 am
The more I use AI the more I think in its current form using LLMs it's not useless, but far less useful than is made out. Unfortunately the C level bosses at my ork are obsessed with it....

Exactly. At the moment, it's a tool that can help, but it actually still requires quite a bit of knowledge to use in abuseful way. Even generating text that is not just waffle needs quite a bit of prompting.



With regards to art / literature - yes, AI can generate something, but there's more to art than just that. For example, there's millions of quickly written romance or crime stories, but those authors are rarely valued as "greats". AI just adds to the noise.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #16 on: January 10, 2025, 12:44:19 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 10, 2025, 08:42:23 am

I think robots that think for themselves, will push humans to the verge of extinction as they will start seeing see us as petty, vindictive, selfish and short term viewers.

I've thought of some more arguments about this. Why would "robots that think for themselves" a) automatically be more intelligent than us, and b) will want us to become extinct?

There are plenty of other intelligent creatures on the planet. So far, none have matched us in intelligence (as far as we understand it), even though plenty can do things we can't,and some receive intensive training from us.
But also, none have shown interest in making us extinct. Some would see us as food (among others animals), and some seem to think we are great to live in symbiosys with. But none have tried to get rid of us entirely. So why would a "new species"?
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #17 on: January 10, 2025, 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 10, 2025, 12:44:19 pm
I've thought of some more arguments about this. Why would "robots that think for themselves" a) automatically be more intelligent than us, and b) will want us to become extinct?

There are plenty of other intelligent creatures on the planet. So far, none have matched us in intelligence (as far as we understand it), even though plenty can do things we can't,and some receive intensive training from us.
But also, none have shown interest in making us extinct. Some would see us as food (among others animals), and some seem to think we are great to live in symbiosys with. But none have tried to get rid of us entirely. So why would a "new species"?
But they will outlast us.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #18 on: January 10, 2025, 01:57:25 pm »
I worked in translation my whole life and the speed at which AI has come along is remarkable.

Machine translation has been a thing for a while now but this is new and I know companies who have run AI translations through their new translator tests and it's already at that level.

Only works with technical text at the moment, you can't use it for creative texts, but at this rate it's only a matter of time.

It will kill this industry.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #19 on: January 10, 2025, 03:14:26 pm »
Quote from: ELMO! on January 10, 2025, 11:08:53 am
The more I use AI the more I think in its current form using LLMs it's not useless, but far less useful than is made out. Unfortunately the C level bosses at my ork are obsessed with it....

Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #20 on: January 10, 2025, 04:13:43 pm »
"We tend to overestimate the effect of a technology in the short run and underestimate the effect in the long run."

Everyone went a bit crazy and over hyped it in the short term after ChatGPT became popular about a year and a half ago. But in the long term, I think GenAI will be the most significant technological advancement since the Internet.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:10:10 am »
Per the Beeb:
Quote
PM plans to 'unleash AI' across UK to boost growth

How the AI plan could affect you
  • AI will be used by the public sector to enable its workers to spend less time doing admin and more time delivering services.
  • Several "AI Growth Zones" around the UK will be created, involving big building projects and new jobs.
  • AI will be fed through cameras around the country to inspect roads and spot potholes that need fixing.
  • Teachers and small business owners were highlighted as two groups that could start using AI for things like faster planning and record-keeping.
  • AI is already being used in UK hospitals for important tasks such as diagnosing cancer more quickly and it will continue to be used to support the NHS.

£14 Billion proposed to create 13,250 jobs, so that's roughly £1,056,603 per job I make it?   ;D
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:49:08 am »
When you take into account all the jobs that will be lost, it'll probably end up being a net negative. It's kind of a governmental fantasy, isn't it? They get to think of themselves as the cutting edge and there'll be far fewer civil servants to disagree with them. No plan to stem the side effects, though. A lot of jobs set to be lost and the government are putting themselves right in the crosshairs for the blame.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:02:49 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:49:08 am
When you take into account all the jobs that will be lost, it'll probably end up being a net negative. It's kind of a governmental fantasy, isn't it? They get to think of themselves as the cutting edge and there'll be far fewer civil servants to disagree with them. No plan to stem the side effects, though. A lot of jobs set to be lost and the government are putting themselves right in the crosshairs for the blame.

It's rare to have any investment in technology that results in savings been redirected to actually delivering services. The budget people will look at savings delivered rather that a redistribution of money to somewhere else.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:25:58 am »
Its going to kill us all but if it can cure cancer and if it gives us a few years before it does end us then that would be ok.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:34:37 am »
Only a 10-20% chance of it ending humanity in the next 30 years!

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/dec/27/godfather-of-ai-raises-odds-of-the-technology-wiping-out-humanity-over-next-30-years

Suspect it will be highly effective in medical diagnosis.

Pretty useless in teaching but good for admin, really helpful for that difficult letter, summarising policies etc
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:25:32 am »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 07:34:37 am
Only a 10-20% chance of it ending humanity in the next 30 years!

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/dec/27/godfather-of-ai-raises-odds-of-the-technology-wiping-out-humanity-over-next-30-years

Suspect it will be highly effective in medical diagnosis.

Pretty useless in teaching but good for admin, really helpful for that difficult letter, summarising policies etc

I hope not on that last part (and the first part obviously!). Would fuck my work up a lot!
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:30:47 am »
The stuff that it is "useless" in won't last long
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
I love using it, its made me heaps more productive in work and saves me heaps of time, its also a really good tool to bounce ideas off, its help be develop some bespoke add-ons for the program I use etc

On a societal level though, its going to destroy a lot of jobs. Currently its still dumb though and its probably still another 10-20 years away, and the amount of water and energy needed is massive.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:46:48 am »
The final invention humanity will ever have to make for better or worse once AI becomes generally intelligent. It's not a question of if but a question of when this happens. In the long run either AI quietly and efficiently disposes of us or we end up in some kind of Star Trek future.

In the short term though it's hard to see how AI won't drive wealth inequality to extreme levels. Society won't be ready for that kind of rapid change and there'll be chaos in the short term.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:02:14 am »
Beware the machines! I worry in the future what jobs will our children have. Surely most manufacturing jobs will be gone. I work in the public service and can definitely see AI replacing my work. In fact management have already had meetings about how AI can improve(replace people) in our work.

With music are you guys happy to listen to a song created by AI. A movie made by AI.?
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:02:14 am
Beware the machines! I worry in the future what jobs will our children have. Surely most manufacturing jobs will be gone. I work in the public service and can definitely see AI replacing my work. In fact management have already had meetings about how AI can improve(replace people) in our work.

With music are you guys happy to listen to a song created by AI. A movie made by AI.?
If only AI replaced dickhead managers instead of the workforce.

I always find it bizarre just how stupid humanity is. Only humans are stupid enough and destructive enough to create their own replacements and make themselves obsolete.

Music? I prefer music from the soul. Something a human being has poured their heart, their pain, their joy, their lived experience into. Ironic given that I also love and make dystopian soundscapes on a synth, but even that contains my pain of being a human being in a world that's decaying in front of my eyes. It's still real.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:30:13 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:02:14 am
Beware the machines! I worry in the future what jobs will our children have. Surely most manufacturing jobs will be gone. I work in the public service and can definitely see AI replacing my work. In fact management have already had meetings about how AI can improve(replace people) in our work.

With music are you guys happy to listen to a song created by AI. A movie made by AI.?

There won't be any jobs once AI is generally intelligent. Let's assume that AI was capped at human level intelligence in reality it will go beyond this but just for the sake of argument.  AI can work 24/7 it won't get sick take a holiday go on strike can perform work more quickly than a human. When your objective is to maximise profit why wouldn't you replace the human with AI.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:36:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:17:56 am
If only AI replaced dickhead managers instead of the workforce.

I always find it bizarre just how stupid humanity is. Only humans are stupid enough and destructive enough to create their own replacements and make themselves obsolete.

Music? I prefer music from the soul. Something a human being has poured their heart, their pain, their joy, their lived experience into. Ironic given that I also love and make dystopian soundscapes on a synth, but even that contains my pain of being a human being in a world that's decaying in front of my eyes. It's still real.

But SoS in the future you might not know if AI wrote the song or not. The record company or whatever produced the song can give the credits to a Mr Reflexivity
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:38:42 am »
Actually imagine John C starts using AI in rawk to discredit our 'well thought out" posts :-\
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:05:28 am »
AI cant compose/write music. We should stop using those terms to describe what it does. It imitates. If you trained AI on the history of western music up to say, Beethovens first piano concerto, it wouldnt develop through his mid and later periods, and go further from there. It would just generate content based on what had gone before, it wouldnt innovate. And even if it could, music is intrinsically linked to human experiences and emotions in some way, even absolute music. What AI does is just a facsimile of that. Sadly, I fear this is sufficient as soma for the masses and well see actual composition become something of a niche. All about shovelling money into the pockets of the 1%.
