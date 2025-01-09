We're a long long way from robots that think for themselves. Current AI is good at recognising patterns and finding or making something similar. That's all.





With regards to work - I high-end robot, for example in the car industry, costs hundreds of thousands of pounds, into the millions. It requires regular maintenance, which also costs at least tens of thousands. Innovation will make it "old" within 5-10 years. For a £1mio robot, you can employ around 40 low-paid people for 10 years. And you can re-train them or get rid of them without any loss at any time.



Well yes. Thats the short term implications. But I think we are already there.AI passed the NY state bar in 2022, they passed the German university entrance examinations, and IIRC they are testing out the AI in the Korean University examinations (The one thats supposedly the hardest examination in the world) soon. So I feel they are able to read, understand and process information already.And with google inventing that superchip a couple of months ago, the one thats supposedly reducing the time to crack a password from 6 billion years to 3 hours, I think it will only get worse from now on.I wosk in Automotive so you are right when you say it will cost millions to have a robot and instead its easier to have 40 people at low costs. But whats important to consider is that with increasing demand, it will be important to look at overall output and its quality. So when you have 40 workers building a car where the output is going to be 48-50 cars a day, it will still be a fraction of the 500-750 cars a day that robots can produce. Plus no issue with unions and no breaks. Just one guy monitoring if the production line is working fine.We see that already with the cash tills in supermarkets. McNasty's is a very good example. The burger is "standard" design. 2 Buns, lettuce, patty, tomatoes, onion slice, mayo and ketchup. So it is already being tested if robots can assemble the burger. And this is not AI I agree. But non-thinking robots are replacing humans already. What will it be when they start thinking or worse, as BarryCrocker says, starts to make things up on the pretext of "thinking"?