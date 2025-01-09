I think governments and companies will get it involved across the board to save money without realising what they are actually doing.
In IT, where I work, AI is either remarkable and amazing or laughable and increasingly shite.
Looking at code it does, there is an awful lot of guessing - anything complicated, it struggles and the more it builds weird stuff, the more weird stuff it builds.
Not quite the same thing, but in the 80s and 90s I worked on some Tandem mainframe stuff that 'generated' front=ends (Pathaid) which kind of worked and kind of did what you wanted - with guidance, but the actual code was just mind-numbing and unmaintainable - you either had to delete and rebuild or delete and re-write.
From the stuff I've seen with AI, it's great a little tasks and jobs that anyone can do and the amount of projection, guessing and random it produces in a complicated system certainly would cause more damage that it solves - plus anything it creates is likely to be broken and unmaintainable.
In other jobs, if it's just an expert system on a discrete model, well that tech has been available for decades, got adopted then binned as again, it guesses a lot - bad advice to customers and bullshit around that doesn't help any company image.
Sadly though, image, customer satisfaction and actually doing a good job is pretty low in many companies, so they may just do it because it's cheap rather than useful or even good.