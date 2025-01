Couldn't have wished for a better outcome, really. They played 120 minutes and lost on penalties, plus there were more injury concerned for them. Just got to make sure we do our job at Forest.



We've got to only focus on ourselves going forward, Arsenal can't/won't win all their matches with the mentality they've got in their squad. Arteta is so afraid to lose, he doesn't even try to win. Let's mind ourselves and the results will come.