I swear, you go out of the room for 10 minutes and you miss everything. Just seen this and yeah, really bad dive from Havertz. Arsenal seem to get away with that shit far more than any other team for some reason.



The playacting is just unreal. Havertz is shit and misses a sitter so then he dives for a penalty, and the Arsenal attempt to get United players sent off.Saliba clutching his face after fouling Hojlund (and allowing the attacker to go into space).It is crazy. It is really similar to the 3-1 defeat we had there last year. Havertz was a complete disgrace that match.Part of the reason that some in this thread are even willing to consider United winning is just how unlikeable these Arsenal players are and how we've suffered against Arsenal in a similar fashion.