FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:46:00 pm
Sterling has had a fantastic career, considering how technically poor he is at virtually everything.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:46:32 pm
Mancs would do well to get a chance before FT. Penned in.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:46:36 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:46:00 pm
Sterling has had a fantastic career, considering how technically poor he is at virtually everything.

Good T-Rex impersonator though.
Today at 04:46:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:43:59 pm
I swear, you go out of the room for 10 minutes and you miss everything. Just seen this and yeah, really bad dive from Havertz. Arsenal seem to get away with that shit far more than any other team for some reason.

The playacting is just unreal.  Havertz is shit and misses a sitter so then he dives for a penalty, and the Arsenal attempt to get United players sent off.

Saliba clutching his face after fouling Hojlund (and allowing the attacker to go into space).

It is crazy.  It is really similar to the 3-1 defeat we had there last year.  Havertz was a complete disgrace that match.

Part of the reason that some in this thread are even willing to consider United winning is just how unlikeable these Arsenal players are and how we've suffered against Arsenal in a similar fashion.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:07 pm
Looks like another 30 minutes of this shite.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:17 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:43:39 pm
How the hell has it transpired that I want United to win a game of football

They can do it on the break, with Zirkz... Actually never mind.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:17 pm
Bloody hell Arsenal are vile
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:18 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 04:45:31 pm
Beginning to despise Arsenal even more than 115 FC at this stage. Disgusting team of cheats

Some of the most blatant cheats ever to play in the league, and I've yet to hear it called out anywhere in the mainstream media. Their rampant piss taking written off as 'taking their time', or whatever they say.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:23 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:47:07 pm
Looks like another 30 minutes of this shite.

I am all here for it!
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:24 pm
I don't remember any other season in which we competed and so much went our way. Arsenal worse than last season. Also losing energy there. More and more injuries. City relatively poor. Even Everton are taking off points from our direct rivals and this is something.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:27 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:47:07 pm
Looks like another 30 minutes of this shite.
brill
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:47:56 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 04:43:37 pm
For me it's their fans. Arteta is annoying, but i am not really bothered. Their fans though, they feel entitled to success, every one of their players is supposedly world class, but they still claim to need more transfers and every refereeing decision ever has gone against them.

And this is not just online, i've seen these kind of fans in person and my god its annoying.

Nah. Arteta isnt just annoying - hes single-handedly responsible for their appalling cheating.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:48:29 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:39:06 pm
Between Legohead existing, the endless cryarsing, the shameful diving and their online "fanbase" i don't think there's been a side as all-around unlikeable as this Arsenal team since late 00s Chelsea.

No redeeameable qualities whatsoever.

The Chelsea team was horrible but they were a great side. They were exceptional defensively and good to watch going forward with the likes of Robben and Duff.

There's nothing redeemable about this Arsenal at all. They're just vile and horrible to watch. I'd rather watch the George Graham sides.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:01 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:47:07 pm
Looks like another 30 minutes of this shite.

Not good for the hamstrings......Shame.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:08 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:43:39 pm
How the hell has it transpired that I want United to win a game of football

Whilst I know arsenal winning this will irritate me I dont want them out of the cup. What the fuck is happening to us.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:19 pm
Good play by Zirkzee. That could have gone anywhere.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:39 pm
Amad :lmao
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:53 pm
Nope I still want Yanited out. That will never change
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:55 pm
😂
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:56 pm
What a miss ;D
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:57 pm
What a sitter
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:59 pm
Hahaha what a miss
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:49:59 pm
HAHAH
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:00 pm
How?
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:01 pm
How dyou miss that?
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:04 pm
lol fucking hell what a miss
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:13 pm
Unlucky shitc*nt.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:13 pm
Who just got skinned twice by zirkzee?
Today at 04:50:22 pm
How did he miss that??

Wow.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:22 pm
Hahahahahhavertz
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:23 pm
Stick to diving
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:26 pm
Shinned it
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:28 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:50:01 pm
How dyou miss that?
Good lad, wants ET
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:34 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:44:37 pm
They say a picture paints a thousand words, however this only needed one

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:39 pm
That's the havertz we know and love.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:43 pm
rofl the commentator

"Well it certainly isn't HIS day"
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:52 pm
Brilliant from Havertz
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:55 pm
I'll never hate any club more than the Mancs but Arsenal come a close second these days.

Nice lung busting extra time please with Set Piece FC coming out winners to keep them busy in the next few months.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:55 pm
Imagine if Nunez did that
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Today at 04:50:56 pm
Shitty shithouse
