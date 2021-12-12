This weekend used to be amazing 30 years ago the gap between the premier league and the rest is just too big now and its become a non event



It's not just about the gap. The Championship teams are worse than the PL teams for resting players which exacerbates that gap. I'm guessing Plymouth with a new manager bounce have gone for it today whereas others have rested players and then expect to compete against Premier League squads.You've got the ridiculous spreading of games from Thursday to Monday. What summed up the cup for me was Sheff United against Cardiff. All Championship game, moved to Thursday night, both teams rest players, 6,000 crowd. It was a glorified reserve game. The FA have really helped destroyed their own competition over the years.Tamworth-Spurs could be an interesting one. But if they blag a 0-0, you'll get huge cryarseing about replays being scrapped and them missing out on a pay day.