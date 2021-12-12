« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January  (Read 5887 times)

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:15:03 pm
This weekend used to be amazing 30 years ago  the gap between the premier league and the rest is just too big now and its become a non event

It's not just about the gap. The Championship teams are worse than the PL teams for resting players which exacerbates that gap. I'm guessing Plymouth with a new manager bounce have gone for it today whereas others have rested players and then expect to compete against Premier League squads.

You've got the ridiculous spreading of games from Thursday to Monday. What summed up the cup for me was Sheff United against Cardiff. All Championship game, moved to Thursday night, both teams rest players, 6,000 crowd. It was a glorified reserve game. The FA have really helped destroyed their own competition over the years.

Tamworth-Spurs could be an interesting one. But if they blag a 0-0, you'll get huge cryarseing about replays being scrapped and them missing out on a pay day.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 05:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:22:49 pm
Been thinking the same. Can't remember the last big upset in the FA Cup.

The best 'magic of the cup' moment in decades was Coventry last season. VAR stepped in and ruined it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:22:49 pm
Been thinking the same. Can't remember the last big upset in the FA Cup.

Liverpool 1-2 Barnsley in '08?  ;D

I'm sure there have been lot of others in recent years but that one immediately sprang to mind. City lost to Wigan a few years ago too, I think. And I don't mean the final either.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm
Liverpool 1-2 Barnsley in '08?  ;D

I'm sure there have been lot of others in recent years but that one immediately sprang to mind. City lost to Wigan a few years ago too, I think. And I don't mean the final either.

Lincoln as a non league club won at Premier League Burnley 5-10 years ago.

Bradford winning at Chelsea in that timeframe as well in terms of a big club shock

A last second equaliser a couple of years back stopped Kidderminster beating West Ham
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 05:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm
Lincoln as a non league club won at Premier League Burnley 5-10 years ago.

Bradford winning at Chelsea in that timeframe as well in terms of a big club shock

A last second equaliser a couple of years back stopped Kidderminster beating West Ham

Yeah, there have been more than a few. But as the gap increases between the Premier League and everyone else we'll probably see less and less of it.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 06:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm
Lincoln as a non league club won at Premier League Burnley 5-10 years ago.

Bradford winning at Chelsea in that timeframe as well in terms of a big club shock

A last second equaliser a couple of years back stopped Kidderminster beating West Ham

Fairly sure the same day as that, Abu Dhabi lost at home to someone like Middlesbrough and was it Leicester won at Spurs?

Would've been a great day for backing the underdogs.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 06:06:44 pm »
Salford :lmao
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:06:44 pm
Salford :lmao

Trust BBC Salford to put this non event on, especially prime time Saturday.

Salford a poxy club, plaything of a few ex United players. Their crowd today is just made up of United fans who've come to sing about Ciy (and probably us).
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm »
One thing I noticed there is that the ref played advantage after a bad Salford tackle, as Man City were breaking, and then booked the Salford player some time later after the ball went dead.
So Postecoglu was talking out of his arse the other night saying a ref cant go back and book a player after hes played advantage.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 06:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm
One thing I noticed there is that the ref played advantage after a bad Salford tackle, as Man City were breaking, and then booked the Salford player some time later after the ball went dead.
So Postecoglu was talking out of his arse the other night saying a ref cant go back and book a player after hes played advantage.

It's almost as if the rules are different for us and Man City  :o
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
Trust BBC Salford to put this non event on, especially prime time Saturday.

Salford a poxy club, plaything of a few ex United players. Their crowd today is just made up of United fans who've come to sing about Ciy (and probably us).

The Salford muppets are singing United songs ffs.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 06:12:52 pm »
The Salford keeper goes down with a fake injury so that the manager can give an impromptu team talk i
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm »
That Villa kit was ace against West Ham.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 06:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:12:52 pm
The Salford keeper goes down with a fake injury so that the manager can give an impromptu team talk i

Proper shithouse that Karl Robinson
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 06:17:27 pm »
United fans within that Salford support singing "U-N-I-T-E-D, United are the team for me" then. Reminded of the odd occasion I go and watch Chorley. Always have to make it about themselves, that lot. ::)
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 06:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:17:27 pm
United fans within that Salford support singing "U-N-I-T-E-D, United are the team for me" then. Reminded of the odd occasion I go and watch Chorley. Always have to make it about themselves, that lot. ::)

Embarrassment of an away end. Keep singing 'City get battered'. Yeah Salford City who you've turned up to support
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 06:27:28 pm »
Should've scored there
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 06:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 06:27:28 pm
Should've scored there
yep, great chance
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm »
Another appalling decision in favour of Abu Dhabi
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:18:29 pm »
Amazing this from a state sponsored club with 130 charges. Unbelievable stuff, it really is.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 07:20:31 pm »
Not the first time recently United fans have been sat in an away end 7-0 down.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm »
 Mancs thrashing Mancs

About as pointless an exercise you could ever imagine.

Fuck all of them
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 07:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm
Mancs thrashing Mancs

About as pointless an exercise you could ever imagine.

Fuck all of them

Fuck Salford BBC for putting this pointless exercise on primetime Saturday night, just to line Neville's pockets.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm »
I'm really not sure why they decided to show this on the telly. Most of us knew how it would end up.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 07:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:20:31 pm
Not the first time recently United fans have been sat in an away end 7-0 down.

8-0
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm »
Leeds leading 1-0 vs Harrogate - 97th minute.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 07:32:35 pm »
Making a mockery of the competition really.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm »
At least Accrington Stanley can hold their heads up high and say they gave it a go today.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 07:36:54 pm »
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:17:27 pm
United fans within that Salford support singing "U-N-I-T-E-D, United are the team for me" then. Reminded of the odd occasion I go and watch Chorley. Always have to make it about themselves, that lot. ::)

So United songs get sung at Chorleh matches ?
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 07:50:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm
That Villa kit was ace against West Ham.

Yeah I agree, fantastic kit. Villa friend of mine tried to order it but it was out of stock an hour after release.  ::)
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 08:15:03 pm »
The Villa shirts looked like bin bags with house numbers taped on for bin day.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm »

So there will be 32 teams in the 4th round and at the moment 18 will be PL sides barring upsets tomorrow. So more than a 50/50 chance that we draw one.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
So there will be 32 teams in the 4th round and at the moment 18 will be PL sides barring upsets tomorrow. So more than a 50/50 chance that we draw one.

Arsenal or United will obviously go out. Southampton losing to Swansea wouldn't exactly be a shock.

Newcastle or Spurs going out would be the biggest shock in a generation given who they're playing. Ipswich and Palace should go through but could get an upset there.

Chances are 16 PL and 16 non PL in the draw but could be 17-15 either way.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #194 on: Yesterday at 08:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
So there will be 32 teams in the 4th round and at the moment 18 will be PL sides barring upsets tomorrow. So more than a 50/50 chance that we draw one.

West Ham and Brentford already out.

One of United / Arsenal out tomorrow.

Ipswich, Saints and Palace should win gut you never know.

Any home tie next round. 
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
So United songs get sung at Chorleh matches ?

Yeah, mate. They take Utd flags as well. Loads of plastic mancs in Chorley.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #196 on: Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm
One thing I noticed there is that the ref played advantage after a bad Salford tackle, as Man City were breaking, and then booked the Salford player some time later after the ball went dead.
So Postecoglu was talking out of his arse the other night saying a ref cant go back and book a player after hes played advantage.

It was about ten fucking minutes later too
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #197 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm »
Calling it now - we'll get Abu Dhabi FC away
