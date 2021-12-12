« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January  (Read 5271 times)

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:15:03 pm
This weekend used to be amazing 30 years ago  the gap between the premier league and the rest is just too big now and its become a non event

It's not just about the gap. The Championship teams are worse than the PL teams for resting players which exacerbates that gap. I'm guessing Plymouth with a new manager bounce have gone for it today whereas others have rested players and then expect to compete against Premier League squads.

You've got the ridiculous spreading of games from Thursday to Monday. What summed up the cup for me was Sheff United against Cardiff. All Championship game, moved to Thursday night, both teams rest players, 6,000 crowd. It was a glorified reserve game. The FA have really helped destroyed their own competition over the years.

Tamworth-Spurs could be an interesting one. But if they blag a 0-0, you'll get huge cryarseing about replays being scrapped and them missing out on a pay day.

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:22:49 pm
Been thinking the same. Can't remember the last big upset in the FA Cup.

The best 'magic of the cup' moment in decades was Coventry last season. VAR stepped in and ruined it.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:22:49 pm
Been thinking the same. Can't remember the last big upset in the FA Cup.

Liverpool 1-2 Barnsley in '08?  ;D

I'm sure there have been lot of others in recent years but that one immediately sprang to mind. City lost to Wigan a few years ago too, I think. And I don't mean the final either.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:45:00 pm
Liverpool 1-2 Barnsley in '08?  ;D

I'm sure there have been lot of others in recent years but that one immediately sprang to mind. City lost to Wigan a few years ago too, I think. And I don't mean the final either.

Lincoln as a non league club won at Premier League Burnley 5-10 years ago.

Bradford winning at Chelsea in that timeframe as well in terms of a big club shock

A last second equaliser a couple of years back stopped Kidderminster beating West Ham
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:46:37 pm
Lincoln as a non league club won at Premier League Burnley 5-10 years ago.

Bradford winning at Chelsea in that timeframe as well in terms of a big club shock

A last second equaliser a couple of years back stopped Kidderminster beating West Ham

Yeah, there have been more than a few. But as the gap increases between the Premier League and everyone else we'll probably see less and less of it.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:46:37 pm
Lincoln as a non league club won at Premier League Burnley 5-10 years ago.

Bradford winning at Chelsea in that timeframe as well in terms of a big club shock

A last second equaliser a couple of years back stopped Kidderminster beating West Ham

Fairly sure the same day as that, Abu Dhabi lost at home to someone like Middlesbrough and was it Leicester won at Spurs?

Would've been a great day for backing the underdogs.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Salford :lmao
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:06:44 pm
Salford :lmao

Trust BBC Salford to put this non event on, especially prime time Saturday.

Salford a poxy club, plaything of a few ex United players. Their crowd today is just made up of United fans who've come to sing about Ciy (and probably us).
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
One thing I noticed there is that the ref played advantage after a bad Salford tackle, as Man City were breaking, and then booked the Salford player some time later after the ball went dead.
So Postecoglu was talking out of his arse the other night saying a ref cant go back and book a player after hes played advantage.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:10:24 pm
One thing I noticed there is that the ref played advantage after a bad Salford tackle, as Man City were breaking, and then booked the Salford player some time later after the ball went dead.
So Postecoglu was talking out of his arse the other night saying a ref cant go back and book a player after hes played advantage.

It's almost as if the rules are different for us and Man City  :o
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:08:28 pm
Trust BBC Salford to put this non event on, especially prime time Saturday.

Salford a poxy club, plaything of a few ex United players. Their crowd today is just made up of United fans who've come to sing about Ciy (and probably us).

The Salford muppets are singing United songs ffs.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
The Salford keeper goes down with a fake injury so that the manager can give an impromptu team talk i
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
That Villa kit was ace against West Ham.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:12:52 pm
The Salford keeper goes down with a fake injury so that the manager can give an impromptu team talk i

Proper shithouse that Karl Robinson
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
United fans within that Salford support singing "U-N-I-T-E-D, United are the team for me" then. Reminded of the odd occasion I go and watch Chorley. Always have to make it about themselves, that lot. ::)
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:17:27 pm
United fans within that Salford support singing "U-N-I-T-E-D, United are the team for me" then. Reminded of the odd occasion I go and watch Chorley. Always have to make it about themselves, that lot. ::)

Embarrassment of an away end. Keep singing 'City get battered'. Yeah Salford City who you've turned up to support
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Should've scored there
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 06:27:28 pm
Should've scored there
yep, great chance
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Another appalling decision in favour of Abu Dhabi
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Amazing this from a state sponsored club with 130 charges. Unbelievable stuff, it really is.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Not the first time recently United fans have been sat in an away end 7-0 down.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
 Mancs thrashing Mancs

About as pointless an exercise you could ever imagine.

Fuck all of them
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:24:26 pm
Mancs thrashing Mancs

About as pointless an exercise you could ever imagine.

Fuck all of them

Fuck Salford BBC for putting this pointless exercise on primetime Saturday night, just to line Neville's pockets.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
I'm really not sure why they decided to show this on the telly. Most of us knew how it would end up.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:20:31 pm
Not the first time recently United fans have been sat in an away end 7-0 down.

8-0
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Leeds leading 1-0 vs Harrowgate - 97th minute.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Making a mockery of the competition really.
