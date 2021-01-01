Is there no VAR in this entire round?
None until the 5th round I think they said.
Wycombe in front against Portsmouth, against the run of play.
Ah cheers! And do we know if the games are settled on the day/night? Extra time and pens or maybe just pens?
Fullkrug's done his hammy there.
His West Hammy?
Now hes a Halfkrug.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
They will be in the market for a striker no doubt.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Darwin Nunez duetting with Gwen Stefani.
Hammys pinging all over the shop. Surprise surprise.
