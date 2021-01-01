« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:07:28 pm »
Is there no VAR in this entire round?
Logged

redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:07:28 pm
Is there no VAR in this entire round?

None until the 5th round I think they said.

Would still only be PL grounds then I assume?
Logged


smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:07:28 pm
Is there no VAR in this entire round?

No VAR, no replays.
Logged

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:09:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:08:35 pm
None until the 5th round I think they said.

Ah cheers!

And do we know if the games are settled on the day/night? Extra time and pens or maybe just pens?
Logged

smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:11:08 pm »
West Ham lead at Villa.
Logged

A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 08:04:24 pm
Wycombe in front against Portsmouth, against the run of play.

West Ham in front at Villa too.
Logged



Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:13:00 pm »
Wycombe 2-0.
Logged

redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:09:05 pm
Ah cheers!

And do we know if the games are settled on the day/night? Extra time and pens or maybe just pens?

No replays, not sure if straight to pens though, I can never remember.
Logged


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:14:15 pm »
Fullkrug's done his hammy there.
Logged


smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:14:50 pm »
Oh dear, Fullkrug's out for a while.
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:14:15 pm
Fullkrug's done his hammy there.

His West Hammy?
Logged

gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm »
Now hes a Halfkrug.
Logged


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:16:40 pm »
Logged


Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:16:56 pm »
They will be in the market for a striker no doubt.

Nunez would be fun there for 6 months.
Logged

smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:24:46 pm »
In the least surprising news of the day, Ross Barkley is injured.
Logged

Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm »
Did Villa forget the kits, so theyre using shirts from the lost property box?
Logged


Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:34:53 pm »
Hammys pinging all over the shop. Surprise surprise.
Logged


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:36:15 pm »
Danny Ings looks like he takes twice the amount of steps he should be when running
Logged



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:16:56 pm
They will be in the market for a striker no doubt.


Darwin Nunez duetting with Gwen Stefani.
Logged

A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:37:12 pm
Darwin Nunez duetting with Gwen Stefani.

 ;D
Logged



A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:34:53 pm
Hammys pinging all over the shop. Surprise surprise.

Scary innit?
Logged


