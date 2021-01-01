Frustrating outcome but just imagine it had been the league game. I think we should have enough to still get through, although with the state of Spurs squad right now it was a chance missed to put the tie to bed and we now have another big game in Feb to worry about.



I think we are in a mini-slump but I have seen various other great teams have those down the years and what set them apart is that their slumps didn't really cost them anything. The United draw and this loss will not mean anything if we can beat Forest next week. I think the FA Cup tie has come at a perfect tie for us as well since we can field a completely different team and give some principle players a mental and physical break (Gravenberch, Salah, Macca).



The biggest negative for me last night was the Quanseh injury. It means Endo will probably have to play the full game at CB on Sat with VVD and Konate getting a half each. And then the knock on effect in midfield means probably someone we don't playing will have to.