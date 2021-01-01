« previous next »
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #680 on: Today at 09:25:19 am »
You know theres something that has bothered me for a while that where there is a possible penalty or booking incident but play goes on, the odds of it ever getting awarded reduce with each second that passes and its easier for the ref or VAR to ignore it. That definitely happened for the Bergval foul on Tsimi but it also happened for the Jones penalty.

For either, if wed booted the ball out and surrounded the ref, its a different story. The Jones one in particular where VAR doesnt want to make that call in injury time and is able to hide behind the time that has passed to quickly say no penalty rather than having to make a decision knowing the TV producers are showing us all slow motion replays.  It 100% affects their judgment. Even now weve not seen a replay.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #681 on: Today at 09:49:46 am »
Despite not getting sent off I thought Bergvall was really good, likewise Gray both 18 and big performances from them, fair play.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #682 on: Today at 09:50:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:46 am
Despite not getting sent off I thought Bergvall was really good, likewise Gray both 18 and big performances from them, fair play.

Gray was very good, 18 year old midfielder playing in defence and he wasn't rattled at all.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #683 on: Today at 09:51:04 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:25:19 am
Even now weve not seen a replay.
I saw a replay. Jones was kicked from behind. Commentary said there was not enough in that, whatever that means. We got shafted again. The second yellow bothers me more because of how fucking straightforward it should have been.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #684 on: Today at 10:16:21 am »
Frustrating outcome but just imagine it had been the league game. I think we should have enough to still get through, although with the state of Spurs squad right now it was a chance missed to put the tie to bed and we now have another big game in Feb to worry about.

I think we are in a mini-slump but I have seen various other great teams have those down the years and what set them apart is that their slumps didn't really cost them anything. The United draw and this loss will not mean anything if we can beat Forest next week. I think the FA Cup tie has come at a perfect tie for us as well since we can field a completely different team and give some principle players a mental and physical break (Gravenberch, Salah, Macca).

The biggest negative for me last night was the Quanseh injury. It means Endo will probably have to play the full game at CB on Sat with VVD and Konate getting a half each. And then the knock on effect in midfield means probably someone we don't playing will have to.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #685 on: Today at 10:16:54 am »
Not ideal but not worried - we looked loads better after the subs, TAA made a massive difference.

At least we got the win there in the league, that's more important.

Good to get a couple of iffy performances out of the way - fully expect us to be back at it on Tuesday
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #686 on: Today at 10:17:24 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:16:21 am
Frustrating outcome but just imagine it had been the league game. I think we should have enough to still get through, although with the state of Spurs squad right now it was a chance missed to put the tie to bed and we now have another big game in Feb to worry about.

I think we are in a mini-slump but I have seen various other great teams have those down the years and what set them apart is that their slumps didn't really cost them anything. The United draw and this loss will not mean anything if we can beat Forest next week. I think the FA Cup tie has come at a perfect tie for us as well since we can field a completely different team and give some principle players a mental and physical break (Gravenberch, Salah, Macca).

The biggest negative for me last night was the Quanseh injury. It means Endo will probably have to play the full game at CB on Sat with VVD and Konate getting a half each. And then the knock on effect in midfield means probably someone we don't playing will have to.

Quansah was illness not injury so there is a big possibility he's fit for the weekend.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #687 on: Today at 11:07:46 am »
Be amazed if VVD is even in the squad Saturday. Give Nallo a run out. Dont care about the FA cup this season.

Should be able to turn the league cup around and are in a great position for the league and champs league.

FA cup on top just stretches us too much and could impact next season.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #688 on: Today at 11:13:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:17:24 am
Quansah was illness not injury so there is a big possibility he's fit for the weekend.

Really? That's super news, to be honest I'd rather hear that news than have Spurs' goal chalked off last night.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #689 on: Today at 11:40:45 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:51:04 am
I saw a replay. Jones was kicked from behind. Commentary said there was not enough in that, whatever that means. We got shafted again. The second yellow bothers me more because of how fucking straightforward it should have been.

This is where there's a failure in the game.

Playing on means the referee can get away with 'forgetting' about a clear second yellow.

If all our players stopped and asked the question the ref would have been forced to at least think more about it.

But the fact that VAR can't intervene and say its a second yellow is a failure.

It's almost like playing on puts you at a disadvantage now.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #690 on: Today at 11:46:34 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:40:45 am
It's almost like playing on puts you at a disadvantage now.
it is.

and it then means that referees have tacitly dictated to players that playing football is the bad option and they should be more cynical and halt play (probably including methods like going to ground or exaggerating contact too, to make sure refs don't avoid their responsibilty).

this is exactly what happened with diving too. referees made it clear that if you stay up when you are fouled (think Alex Oxlade Chamberlain used to be like this), the refs would punish the honesty (and desire to play football, not to stop) by not calling obvious fouls. we see this in a more minor way with the holding fouls on Mo where he plays on.

all of these things make football worse, and it's predominantly to make life easier for refs (and later, video refs - eg ruining the handball rule repeatedly, so its easier for video refs to define). the tail wags the dog.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #691 on: Today at 11:49:24 am »
I'm not too bothered by the result because the second leg is at Anfield, and I fully expect us to progress. I'm actually more concerned about our performance. We looked sloppy throughout the entire game, which was a carbon copy of the match against United. We appeared slow and out of ideas, and our front line lacked speed again. Honestly, this is the second consecutive match where I question some of Slot's decisions. Two poor performances in a row make me really hope this isn't the start of a bad run, because if we play like this against Forest, we will definitely lose. For some odd reason, we seem to hit bad form if we don't get a positive result against United.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #692 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
We've been down a goal going into a Home League Cup semi-final 2nd leg five times and have overturned it only twice and both of those were Championship teams, so it will be an arduous task to overturn it.
Still fancy us to do it, possibly AET or pens. It really suits Spurs playing a game with a 1-0 lead, no doubt they'll get lots of counterattacking opportunities but should be easier to defend them with 11 players on the pitch.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #693 on: Today at 11:55:15 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 11:49:24 am
I'm not too bothered by the result because the second leg is at Anfield, and I fully expect us to progress. I'm actually more concerned about our performance. We looked sloppy throughout the entire game, which was a carbon copy of the match against United. We appeared slow and out of ideas, and our front line lacked speed again. Honestly, this is the second consecutive match where I question some of Slot's decisions. Two poor performances in a row make me really hope this isn't the start of a bad run, because if we play like this against Forest, we will definitely lose. For some odd reason, we seem to hit bad form if we don't get a positive result against United.

I'm not that concerned with the attack at all. We best West Ham 5-0 less than 2 weeks ago, put 2 past United even on a poor day.

Jota will only get better as he gets more match fit, Mo has scored in virtually every league game. Diaz and Gakpo are largely dangerous.

The defence is more worrying as we started the season really solid. But I do think the Konate injury set us back - the defence has got a great understanding and he was fantastic.

We need to get back to a solid base and build from there. Games where it's too open don't suit us under Slot.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #694 on: Today at 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: jj2005 on Today at 11:54:09 am
We've been down a goal going into a Home League Cup semi-final 2nd leg five times and have overturned it only twice and both of those were Championship teams, so it will be an arduous task to overturn it.
Still fancy us to do it, possibly AET or pens. It really suits Spurs playing a game with a 1-0 lead, no doubt they'll get lots of counterattacking opportunities but should be easier to defend them with 11 players on the pitch.

I had this thought as well. I don't know whether it is the correct cup I'm refering to but I remember Shane Long eliminating us in a similar setting.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #695 on: Today at 11:59:06 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 11:56:17 am
I had this thought as well. I don't know whether it is the correct cup I'm refering to but I remember Shane Long eliminating us in a similar setting.

Yep, Southampton in 16/17 when we did have a genuine January wobble.

Another was mentioned yesterday, QPR when we lost 1-0 on their plastic pitch and then scored two own goals in a 2-2 draw at home.

Cant think of the 3rd unless it was before we first won it?
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #696 on: Today at 12:00:38 pm »
The kids that won us this cup last year would have beaten that Spurs team last night.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #697 on: Today at 12:05:52 pm »
Several players got much needed minutes, like Bradley, Tsimikas and Endo. Of course it hurts our performance to make so many changes, but having more players in shape will be very helpful during the spring.

And we have enough quality to turn this around at Anfield
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #698 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:05:52 pm
Several players got much needed minutes, like Bradley, Tsimikas and Endo. Of course it hurts our performance to make so many changes, but having more players in shape will be very helpful during the spring.

And we have enough quality to turn this around at Anfield

Yep we looked like team in the first half who had a lot of players in who hadn't played much recently, Jota, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Quansah all looked a bit rusty/off the pace initially.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #699 on: Today at 12:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:59:06 am
Yep, Southampton in 16/17 when we did have a genuine January wobble.

Another was mentioned yesterday, QPR when we lost 1-0 on their plastic pitch and then scored two own goals in a 2-2 draw at home.

Cant think of the 3rd unless it was before we first won it?

Forest in 80. Robertson with a 89th minute penalty in the 1st leg and again in the 1st half of the 2nd leg, both pens given away by Clemence. Fairclough with an 89th minute equaliser on the night.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #700 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:25:19 am
You know theres something that has bothered me for a while that where there is a possible penalty or booking incident but play goes on, the odds of it ever getting awarded reduce with each second that passes and its easier for the ref or VAR to ignore it. That definitely happened for the Bergval foul on Tsimi but it also happened for the Jones penalty.

For either, if wed booted the ball out and surrounded the ref, its a different story. The Jones one in particular where VAR doesnt want to make that call in injury time and is able to hide behind the time that has passed to quickly say no penalty rather than having to make a decision knowing the TV producers are showing us all slow motion replays.  It 100% affects their judgment. Even now weve not seen a replay.
That's what England did for the Harry Kane penalty vs Holland in the Euros. Just delayed and delayed and surrounded the ref until the VAR guy went 'must be something in this, better tell him to stop play so I can get a proper look at it, oh it must be a penalty I guess'. You win nothing with these PGMOL c*nts by being good guys, they need to be shamed into giving decisions for us.

Still, good process though.
