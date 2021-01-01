I'm not too bothered by the result because the second leg is at Anfield, and I fully expect us to progress. I'm actually more concerned about our performance. We looked sloppy throughout the entire game, which was a carbon copy of the match against United. We appeared slow and out of ideas, and our front line lacked speed again. Honestly, this is the second consecutive match where I question some of Slot's decisions. Two poor performances in a row make me really hope this isn't the start of a bad run, because if we play like this against Forest, we will definitely lose. For some odd reason, we seem to hit bad form if we don't get a positive result against United.