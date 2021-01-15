Curtis has definitely been sleeping in the same room as the baby.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
think if Szob had been fit he'd likely have had the night off
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
43 That was a better attack we had a three on one for a moment, though Tottenham get a toe in on the ball.
Definitely. Is he ill or is it an injury? Weve missed him these last 2.
Some great play from Jota in that last move
illness I think
Spurs have done a lot of running so far to press us and cut out passing lanes. Expect some space to open up in the second half.
Mo has to leave that
Yep there were two better placed.
Macca was about to shoot!
49 Gakpo and Salah break but in the end Gakpo decides to try a shot, straight at the keeper.
51 We need to test the keeper more in the second half. Game running down a bit.
54 We are getting more possession keeping the ball.
