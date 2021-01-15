« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Down

Author Topic: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool  (Read 1896 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:40:50 pm »
39 I think it's true to say this game has lacked a bit of fire, perhaps not surprisingly considering the long stoppage. Neither team has really been able to produce that last final pass, so its a bit of a stalemate at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,986
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:42:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:40:02 pm
Curtis has definitely been sleeping in the same room as the baby.
think if Szob had been fit he'd likely have had the night off
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:42:58 pm »
41 Spurs have a load of players blocking the channels in midfield which means our build up has been quite slow, then Endo tries a ball across the field and it goes out of play.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:42:09 pm
think if Szob had been fit he'd likely have had the night off
Definitely. Is he ill or is it an injury? Weve missed him these last 2.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
43 That was a better attack we had a three on one for a moment, though Tottenham get a toe in on the ball. We get a free kick, Tsimikas takes tries a ball in and Tottenham get it away at the second attempt.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,422
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:44:17 pm
43 That was a better attack we had a three on one for a moment, though Tottenham get a toe in on the ball.
Some great play from Jota in that last move
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,986
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:43:23 pm
Definitely. Is he ill or is it an injury? Weve missed him these last 2.
illness I think
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,986
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:45:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:44:27 pm
Some great play from Jota in that last move
yep brilliant just final ball from Tsimi not good enough
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:45:45 pm »
45+11!

Into added on time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:45:01 pm
illness I think
Hopefully get some minutes Saturday
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm »
Spurs have done a lot of running so far to press us and cut out passing lanes. Expect some space to open up in the second half.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:46:47 pm »
46 Conor does well winning the ball back.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:47:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:46:18 pm
Spurs have done a lot of running so far to press us and cut out passing lanes. Expect some space to open up in the second half.

Yes, we need to be patient it will come.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
Mo has to leave that
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:49:13 pm »
48 Gakpo goes on a run passes the ball in, then Macca and Salah gets in each other's way.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,422
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:48:36 pm
Mo has to leave that
Yep there were two better placed.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,986
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:50:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:49:15 pm
Yep there were two better placed.
Macca was about to shoot!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
49 Gakpo and Salah break but in the end Gakpo decides to try a shot, straight at the keeper.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,422
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:50:15 pm
Macca was about to shoot!
If Mo leaves it entirely it was running to another red shirt I think
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:51:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:50:41 pm
49 Gakpo and Salah break but in the end Gakpo decides to try a shot, straight at the keeper.
That had venom. Kinsky almost spilled it into his net.
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,422
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:51:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:50:41 pm
49 Gakpo and Salah break but in the end Gakpo decides to try a shot, straight at the keeper.
More good work from Jota in the build up
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,986
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:51:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:50:41 pm
49 Gakpo and Salah break but in the end Gakpo decides to try a shot, straight at the keeper.


really strong from Jota too, keeper nearly let it in under his body
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:37 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:52:02 pm »
51 We need to test the keeper more in the second half. Game running down a bit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Keita Success

  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,861
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:51:58 pm

Jota taken down off the ball, for what its worth. By Bissouma, whos already been booked.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:53:02 pm »
51 Gakpo gets another chance but this time the ball goes past the post.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:53:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:52:02 pm
51 We need to test the keeper more in the second half. Game running down a bit.
This level of caution normal is in a two-legged tie.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #106 on: Today at 08:54:31 pm »
53 Tottenham go on a brief attack but Ali catches easily.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #107 on: Today at 08:55:37 pm »
54 We are getting more possession keeping the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm »
Spurs are more defensive than usual.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #109 on: Today at 08:57:04 pm »
55 Jota was so unlucky there, couldn't quite get the ball under control. Half time 0-0.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,986
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:55:37 pm
54 We are getting more possession keeping the ball.
much better the last 10, half time night come at the wrong time for us as we were just getting on top
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,422
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm »
Good end tov the half from us. Building our way into the game gradually
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #112 on: Today at 08:58:15 pm »
I do think the game will open up a bit more in the second half.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Were back underway
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,882
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:16:54 pm »
Their keeper looks very unorthodox on occasions. Need to get somebody on him. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:17:46 pm »
50 Mo floats a ball to the back post and its only just over Gakpos leap. Out for a goal kick
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:19:16 pm »
All a bit scrappy so far, lots of fouls and throw ins.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #117 on: Today at 09:20:18 pm »
53 Cross into our box easily claimed by Ali
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,422
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #118 on: Today at 09:22:06 pm »
Mo gets his shirt pulled over his head

Play on
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
« Reply #119 on: Today at 09:22:30 pm »
You are literally allowed to take Salah's shirt off without it being a foul.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Up
« previous next »
 