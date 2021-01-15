My state pension story is a the other scale , a year or so before covid I was driving and noticed an advert on the back a bus saying check your state pension by logging into your .gov account . I started work in 1980 and in 1991 set up myself as self employed electrician .



From day one to present day ive never been out of work and Ive never used an accountant always done my tax return myself and never had any issues . I logs into my state pension forecast and instead of it being around £180 ( the amount payable that year ) my forecast was for around £65 per week .



I then checks my NI record and Ive only 11 years payments and no contributions since I started as self employed , and Im about 26 years short with only 10 years to go . During my time as self employed Id gone through years were Id earned good money and had paid the maximum Ni possible as there was an upper limit them .



I contact the State pension people and a Geordie lad then informs me that I had never paid a class 2 of around £2 per week in all the time Id been self employed and the class 4 payment Id made which was sometimes over 2k a year didnt count . I told the lad Id never heard of it , had obviously missed it somehow and he then reckons it was because Id only informed the inland revenue of me being self employed and not the Ni people at the time .



I told him no one had ever sent me a reminder or anything to tell me about this and he said its not that uncommon to them . He then said I can only pay the 10 years I think it was as a class 3 Payment and it would be £700 a year so 7k in total .



And heres were I struck lucky with the Geordie lad who said dont pay anything yet , he asked if I had kids which I said I did , they were now 22 and 18 respectively , he asked who received the child benefit when they were younger , which I told him was my wife , had she worked he asked , and I told him shed worked for employers full time since 16 .



He then said i could fill a form in get her to sign it and as long as she had enough years in ( she did ) I could claim a ni credit for every year they received the child benefit , i duly filled the form in and a few months later got a letter stating Id been awarded the credits . When I check now I am entitled to the full pension if I pay now for the next six years . If I had not seen that advert on the bus is be blissfully unaware of the huge shortfall