State Pension  (Read 245 times)

State Pension
« on: Today at 12:41:19 pm »
I couldn't see a topic specifically for this anywhere so thought I would start a thread!


This is odd, the full State Pension is currently £221.20 per week, I have just checked my forecast and it says my forecast is more than that, not a lot but around £8 per week, I've tried googling and there's plenty about why your pension may be lower but not much on why it might be higher.


I've been paying NI since I was 16, i was getting Supplementary Benefit whilst I was part time in college for two years, claimed Unemployment benefit for around 6 months upon leaving college and then been working full-time since 1989 but I have never made additional payments as far as I am aware.  The missus has a lower forecast than me than is at the full state pension forecast of £221.20.


I'm not complaining but I was wondering if anyone would know why my forecast is higher
Re: State Pension
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:41:19 pm
I couldn't see a topic specifically for this anywhere so thought I would start a thread!


This is odd, the full State Pension is currently £221.20 per week, I have just checked my forecast and it says my forecast is more than that, not a lot but around £8 per week, I've tried googling and there's plenty about why your pension may be lower but not much on why it might be higher.


I've been paying NI since I was 16, i was getting Supplementary Benefit whilst I was part time in college for two years, claimed Unemployment benefit for around 6 months upon leaving college and then been working full-time since 1989 but I have never made additional payments as far as I am aware.  The missus has a lower forecast than me than is at the full state pension forecast of £221.20.


I'm not complaining but I was wondering if anyone would know why my forecast is higher


Did you contract out of SERPS? Might be something to do with that. I've got a separate pension, with Royal London, which is due to my contracting out of SERPS
Re: State Pension
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:47 pm »
Possibly I guess, I have a local government pension that stopped when I left there in 2000 plus a couple of private work based pensions with Scottish Widows and a new one that I am still contributing to with NEST.

I thought that if I contracted out it would make it less not more though but I guess that's the only likely reason
Re: State Pension
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:04:47 pm
Possibly I guess, I have a local government pension that stopped when I left there in 2000 plus a couple of private work based pensions with Scottish Widows and a new one that I am still contributing to with NEST.

I thought that if I contracted out it would make it less not more though but I guess that's the only likely reason

No, they had to put it all back as the contracting out was mis-sold.

Contact Royal London, I think they handle it all - fuck I've just had a financial advisor here could have asked him. I've got £35k in my SERPS pension. I got a letter out of the blue 18 months ago, I had no idea I had the pot
Re: State Pension
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:41:19 pm
my forecast is more than that, not a lot but around £8 per week, I've tried googling and there's plenty about why your pension may be lower but not much on why it might be higher.

I'm hoping it's a Kenneth Williams avatar-based stipend.
Re: State Pension
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm »
My state pension story is a the other scale , a year or so before covid I was driving and noticed an advert on the back a bus saying check your state pension by logging into your .gov account . I started work in 1980 and in 1991 set up myself as self employed electrician .

From day one to present day ive never been out of work and Ive never used an accountant always done my tax return myself and  never had any issues . I logs into my state pension forecast and instead of it being around £180 ( the amount payable that year ) my forecast was for around £65 per week . 

I then checks my NI record and Ive only 11 years payments and no contributions since I started as self employed , and Im about 26 years short with only 10 years to go . During my time as self employed Id gone through years were Id earned good money and had paid the maximum Ni possible as there was an upper limit them .

I contact the State pension people  and a Geordie lad then informs me that I had never paid a class 2 of around £2 per week in all the time Id been self employed and the class 4 payment Id made which was sometimes over 2k a year didnt count . I told the lad Id never heard of it , had obviously missed it somehow and he then reckons it was because Id only informed the inland revenue of me being self employed and not the Ni people at the time .

I told him no one had ever sent me a reminder or anything to tell me about this and he said its not that uncommon to them . He then said I can only pay the 10 years I think it was as a class 3 Payment and it would be £700 a year so 7k in total .

And heres were I struck lucky with the Geordie lad who said dont pay anything yet , he asked if I had kids which I said I did , they were now 22 and 18 respectively , he asked who received the child benefit when they were younger , which I told him was my wife , had she worked he asked , and I told him shed worked for employers full time since 16 .

He then said i could fill a form in get her to sign it and as long as she had enough years in ( she did ) I could claim a ni credit for every year they received the child benefit , i duly filled the form in and a few months later got a letter stating Id been awarded the credits . When I check now I am entitled to the full pension if I pay now for the next six years . If I had not seen that advert on the bus is be blissfully unaware of the huge shortfall
Re: State Pension
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:09:10 pm »
^

Thank fuck you're sorted - fucking joke though that this kind of shit can happen,
Re: State Pension
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:12:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:09:10 pm
^

Thank fuck you're sorted - fucking joke though that this kind of shit can happen,
a

It could be classed as my own fault but as I said to the NI fella if I owe a tenner tax I get letters , how can I not get a letter saying your state pension record is crap
Re: State Pension
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:41:19 pm
I couldn't see a topic specifically for this anywhere so thought I would start a thread!


This is odd, the full State Pension is currently £221.20 per week, I have just checked my forecast and it says my forecast is more than that, not a lot but around £8 per week, I've tried googling and there's plenty about why your pension may be lower but not much on why it might be higher.


I've been paying NI since I was 16, i was getting Supplementary Benefit whilst I was part time in college for two years, claimed Unemployment benefit for around 6 months upon leaving college and then been working full-time since 1989 but I have never made additional payments as far as I am aware.  The missus has a lower forecast than me than is at the full state pension forecast of £221.20.


I'm not complaining but I was wondering if anyone would know why my forecast is higher
I'm not an expert but I suspect it's due to the rule change that was introduced in 2016. When the rules changed, your contributions were fed into two calculations - one based on the old pension rules and one based on the new pension rules. Whichever produced the higher number will have been treated as your forecast pension at that point and thereafter a fixed amount added to that forecast for every qualifying year. The numbers produced by each of those calculations will have depended on your contributions to the basic state pension and whether or not you paid into or contracted out of the state earnings related pension. If you're forecast to receive more than the full State pension I'd guess that you paid into the state earnings related pension and that the forecast calculated in 2016 was based on the old rules - but that's just a guess.
Re: State Pension
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:39:38 pm »
Whats the threshold for qualifying for a full state pension - a certain amount of years of NI contributions? Ive been in PAYE type jobs all my working life bar about 9 months when I was contracting. Presume as long as you hit the amount of years it doesnt matter if it wasnt unbroken? Will try and log on and check my status tomorrow.
Re: State Pension
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:39:38 pm
Whats the threshold for qualifying for a full state pension - a certain amount of years of NI contributions? Ive been in PAYE type jobs all my working life bar about 9 months when I was contracting. Presume as long as you hit the amount of years it doesnt matter if it wasnt unbroken? Will try and log on and check my status tomorrow.

35 years NI Contributions, used to be 30 but they upped it.
Re: State Pension
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm »
I need to check mine.   Never been out of work apart from when at uni.   Been self employed now for 15 years and pretty certain Ive always paid class 2 and class 4.
Re: State Pension
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:08:58 pm »
You can check here: https://www.gov.uk/check-national-insurance-record

If you've missed years and need to make it up you can pay lump sums to add missing years.
Re: State Pension
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:56:23 pm
35 years NI Contributions, used to be 30 but they upped it.

Thanks - started in 2002 so got a good few years to go.
Re: State Pension
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: ELMO! on Today at 06:08:58 pm
You can check here: https://www.gov.uk/check-national-insurance-record

If you've missed years and need to make it up you can pay lump sums to add missing years.

Or you may possibly be able to do what I done and got a credit transfer if your partner  got child benefit but has enough years in
