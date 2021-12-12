The Reds are set to bring up the milestone before the end of January, 133 years after the clubs first ever fixture.To celebrate the landmark, we are inviting supporters to share your own favourite personal memory from an LFC match with a selection of contributions to feature in an article here on Liverpoolfc.com soon.It could be your recollections of a classic game you attended, a day of special significance, a poignant experience in a stadium or watching from afar, or an amusing tale related to a certain match.Whatever the theme, we would love to hear your stories.Make a submission via the form below, including your full name. The more detail, the better!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Crosby Nick never fails.
This is weird but have a 90s playlist shuffling on Spotify as I read this and currently My Favourite Game is on
although apparently were losing it which cant be right.
I've got mine straight away but it'll have to wait until tomorrow to put it on there . It's the Arsenal game at Villa Park in November 1988.
