The 6,000th competitive mens match in Liverpool FC history

Barneylfc

The 6,000th competitive mens match in Liverpool FC history
Yesterday at 02:18:37 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/fan-request-submit-your-favourite-story-liverpools-6000-games

The Reds are set to bring up the milestone before the end of January, 133 years after the clubs first ever fixture.

To celebrate the landmark, we are inviting supporters to share your own favourite personal memory from an LFC match  with a selection of contributions to feature in an article here on Liverpoolfc.com soon.

It could be your recollections of a classic game you attended, a day of special significance, a poignant experience in a stadium or watching from afar, or an amusing tale related to a certain match.

Whatever the theme, we would love to hear your stories.

Make a submission via the form below, including your full name. The more detail, the better!


If there are no postponed games, the 6000th will be at Brentford on 16th January. Submission form is on the link above.

I'd guess there won't be too many using Sunday's game for their entry  :D

Crosby Nick

Re: The 6,000th competitive mens match in Liverpool FC history
Yesterday at 04:09:45 pm
This is weird but have a 90s playlist shuffling on Spotify as I read this and currently My Favourite Game is onalthough apparently were losing it which cant be right.
Barneylfc

Re: The 6,000th competitive mens match in Liverpool FC history
Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:09:45 pm
This is weird but have a 90s playlist shuffling on Spotify as I read this and currently My Favourite Game is onalthough apparently were losing it which cant be right.

Honestly wouldn't surprise me if between you and Paul you could list all 6000 games in order  :D
kesey

Re: The 6,000th competitive mens match in Liverpool FC history
Today at 12:06:17 am
I've got mine straight away but  it'll have to wait until tomorrow to put it on there . It's the Arsenal game at Villa Park in November 1988.
elbow

Re: The 6,000th competitive mens match in Liverpool FC history
Today at 12:25:42 am
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:06:17 am
I've got mine straight away but  it'll have to wait until tomorrow to put it on there . It's the Arsenal game at Villa Park in November 1988.

League cup replay? 1-0 down and won 2-1, I was there.
Speedy Molby

Re: The 6,000th competitive mens match in Liverpool FC history
Today at 02:44:05 am
I was in the Holte End. Thats the great forgotten Liverpool performance. As good a display as the Forest 5-0 the previous season, but against more obdurate opponents. Still not as good as Istanbul though!
