Saudi's should be massive favourites regardless of who wins our semi.



We'll have played significantly more football than them by the time it comes around and Spurs are shite.



Would rather Arsenal have got through but we'd be favourites for a final.Newcastle went to pieces last season with the European games and eventually picked up domestically when they were out of Europe and the other cups. The season before with a light schedule they got top 4.Newcastle will be kicking themselves they had a slow start in terms of cementing a top 4 place and maybe being where Forest are and going for the league because next season they'll have a European schedule again.