Author Topic: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February  (Read 5429 times)

Online slaphead

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #520 on: Today at 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:13:24 pm
Saudi's should be massive favourites regardless of who wins our semi.

We'll have played significantly more football than them by the time it comes around and Spurs are shite.

If we get to the final we're faviourites whether its Newcastle or Arsenal. We're the best team left
Online Fromola

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #521 on: Today at 10:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:13:24 pm
Saudi's should be massive favourites regardless of who wins our semi.

We'll have played significantly more football than them by the time it comes around and Spurs are shite.

Would rather Arsenal have got through but we'd be favourites for a final.

Newcastle went to pieces last season with the European games and eventually picked up domestically when they were out of Europe and the other cups. The season before with a light schedule they got top 4.

Newcastle will be kicking themselves they had a slow start in terms of cementing a top 4 place and maybe being where Forest are and going for the league because next season they'll have a European schedule again.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #522 on: Today at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:17:19 pm
If we get to the final we're faviourites whether its Newcastle or Arsenal. We're the best team left

Careful now. ;)
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #523 on: Today at 10:18:01 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:01:48 pm
They won't, not up there in that atmosphere, no chance they have the stones for that, they hardly score without saka.

But you cant just throw the towel in
Online Buster Gonad

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #524 on: Today at 10:18:15 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:16:45 pm
I wonder if he spent his hols with Simeone a couple of years back? ???

Atletico is exactly who I keep comparing them too. Much less violent and successful though.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #525 on: Today at 10:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:13:24 pm
Saudi's should be massive favourites regardless of who wins our semi.

We'll have played significantly more football than them by the time it comes around and Spurs are shite.
Them versus Spurs would be fascinating to see who would choke first.

We'll beat the Saudis if we go through; it's a cup final, and they're allergic to silverware.
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:19:48 pm »
I think a draw would be a good result tomorrow
Online koptommy93

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:20:03 pm »
I'd be amazed if Spurs knocked us out but we did lose one of these things to Southampton once so
Online slaphead

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:20:18 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:17:56 pm
Careful now. ;)

 :) Awk we are. I don't want to put the scud on for tomorrow night like.
Online Fromola

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:20:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:01:48 pm
They won't, not up there in that atmosphere, no chance they have the stones for that, they hardly score without saka.

Turning around more than a one goal deficit in an away 2nd leg is very rare. I don't think Arsenal will fancy it.
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:45 pm
Turning around more than a one goal deficit in an away 2nd leg is very rare. I don't think Arsenal will fancy it.

But he cant just give up and field a second string.
Online slaphead

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:21:33 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:19:07 pm
Them versus Spurs would be fascinating to see who would choke first.

One set of trophy dodgers against another. Probably be one of them mental games where each team are ahead and ends up being a 3-3
Online koptommy93

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:22:17 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:19:07 pm
Them versus Spurs would be fascinating to see who would choke first.

We'll beat the Saudis if we go through; it's a cup final, and they're allergic to silverware.
They're bound to win something sooner or later. Took them 23 years to get to a final and now it'll be 2 in 3 years for them. They are a totally different animal now they have that money
Online slaphead

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:21:31 pm
But he cant just give up and field a second string.

Has to go full tilt, he said today he's expected to deliver silverware this season.
Online Barneylfc

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:01:48 pm
They won't, not up there in that atmosphere, no chance they have the stones for that, they hardly score without saka.

They shouldn't be scared of a pre match light show. They're professional shithouses footballers.
Online kop306

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #535 on: Today at 10:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:19:48 pm
I think a draw would be a good result tomorrow

we win tomorrow

even our b team is good enough to beat spurs
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #536 on: Today at 10:24:43 pm »
Arsenal.  Big club.  Myth.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #537 on: Today at 10:26:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:22:17 pm
They're bound to win something sooner or later. Took them 23 years to get to a final and now it'll be 2 in 3 years for them. They are a totally different animal now they have that money
Money doesn't buy a winning mentality, though. It's vital to get that first trophy on board. Even the cheats did their utmost to fuck it up against QPR that time and only won the league because of an all-time collapse by United, the extent of which is rarely if ever mentioned in the media. Eddie Howe isn't exactly Jurgen Klopp and it's easy to see him shit the bed in a final, especially against a team like ours filled with players used to finals.

Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:22:54 pm
They shouldn't be scared of a pre match light show. They're professional shithouses footballers.
Half of them will probably go down pretending to be injured.
Online DangerScouse

Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #538 on: Today at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:24:43 pm
Arsenal.  Big club.  Myth.

3rd biggest club in England but nowhere near one bring considered one of the big European clubs.
