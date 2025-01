I know last Sunday was a massive downer, losing 2-2 to Utd, but, from what I saw of Arsenal last Saturday as well as tonight, I just don't see them winning 15-16 games of the last 18 that they'll probably need. They are a big, lumbering, percentage team right now. All their chances (bar Saudi's highland gift) have come from set pieces and resulting scrums. I hope they don't make me eat my words but they are without any real creativity right now.