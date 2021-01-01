Like the hannoy/happy thread, but for things that make you nostalgic, wistful, melancholy, you know what I mean.



Mine was listening to the annual Adam and Joe Christmas podcast and remembering years ago when I used to listen to their weekly 6 Music show, back when I lived on my own in London in my first graduate job with a bit of cash in my pocket to explore. Just feels a lifetime ago now I'm back up north married with a daughter.



Another one is the Anfield Wrap's 'My Favourite Season' podcast, which is currently doing 13-14. That was my first season going to homes regularly having done aways for a couple of years, learning the ropes and pubs and that. Can't believe it's 11 years ago.