Do I need to PM Samie or is is he still AWOL? If so do we give it an hour or two before it passes on?
Well in, Nicky my boy. Top find there
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:02:42 pm
Well in, Nicky my boy. Top find there

Was idly googling to see if I could improve on Luther Blissett, Jamie Redknapp or Paul Walsh as Wildcard options. Turns out I could!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:11:21 pm
Was idly googling to see if I could improve on Luther Blissett, Jamie Redknapp or Paul Walsh as Wildcard options. Turns out I could!

Samie will be sick if he ever comes back. Would've been a choice pick for Fulham
Georgie Best for Bournemouth!
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm
Georgie Best for Bournemouth!


Still giggling about it. Especially as I only realised having picked Ross fucking Barkley the round before.
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 05:52:55 pm
Great video that Sheer, I guess felt there was some favouritism for his nephew
One of the all-time period football vids. I've always had a soft for 'Arry, even at the time I thought it was insane Hodgson was chosen ahead of him for England manager. There were few in his generation as good at spotting and improving a player. And while I was never a huge fan of 'Lamps', it's hard to think of many more effective PL players at their peak.
No picks for over 12 hours...?

Let's have 1 hour per pick  8)
Should I go? I didn't get a PM
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:26:14 am
Should I go? I didn't get a PM
Yep it's your go, Nick was probably too busy doing his lap of honour after nabbing Best
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:42:10 am
Yep it's your go, Nick was probably too busy doing his lap of honour after nabbing Best

:D

Sorry Draex - I did post on here about who to PM because I wasnt sure whats happening with Kebab Man. Apologies.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:09:18 am
:D

Sorry Draex - I did post on here about who to PM because I wasnt sure whats happening with Kebab Man. Apologies.

All good.

Tubby is your picture big enough?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:33:33 am
All good.

Tubby is your picture big enough?

I previewed it to check it was coming through ok, saw it was massive and couldn't be arsed to change it.
:D

The size of it makes it looks like hes picking Schneiderlein. Everyone good to assume thats who he meant to pick?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:46:54 am
:D

The size of it makes it looks like hes picking Schneiderlein. Everyone good to assume thats who he meant to pick?

I'm picking him later anyway so the joke is on you.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:47:21 am
I'm picking him later anyway so the joke is on you.

Better be quick because fairly sure whoever has United will be wanting him too.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:49:32 am
Better be quick because fairly sure whoever has United will be wanting him too.

;D
First four picks were from each of my four teams:

Blackpool
Blackburn
Southampton
Sunderland

I would've been laughing had Liverpool players been eligible, and I think the draft order screwed me a fair bit because I missed out on Shearer and Hendry.
Charlie Adam
El Hadji Diouf
Ricky Lambert
Simon Mignolet
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:20:11 am
Charlie Adam
El Hadji Diouf
Ricky Lambert
Simon Mignolet

Always found it interesting Pele named El Hadji Diouf in his 100 greatest alive footballers.
Picking Barkley so early was a bit reckless and has fucked me a bit. Dont think you can play him in a central midfield two.

Therefore probably going 433 which I can make work quite well. Would I get grief for going with a 442 diamond and giving best the free role at the tip? Granted hed never have played there but surely we can argue that talented older players could adapt to modern formations very easily?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:34:50 am
Picking Barkley so early was a bit reckless and has fucked me a bit. Dont think you can play him in a central midfield two.

Therefore probably going 433 which I can make work quite well. Would I get grief for going with a 442 diamond and giving best the free role at the tip? Granted hed never have played there but surely we can argue that talented older players could adapt to modern formations very easily?

Playing him as a 10 would be fine, I think.  He's playing deeper these days but he definitely got a few run outs there way back when.
Is Ince your wildcard, Draex?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:44:34 am
Is Ince your wildcard, Draex?

No he played 1 season in the Prem with Wolves.
4 strong picks so far RobbieR!  8)

Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:45:53 am
No he played 1 season in the Prem with Wolves.
But he played for Liverpool in the Prem :S
Only WC picks can be Liverpool players.
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 11:46:47 am
But he played for Liverpool in the Prem :S
Only WC picks can be Liverpool players.
Doh! Right you are, swapped.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:40:30 am
Playing him as a 10 would be fine, I think.  He's playing deeper these days but he definitely got a few run outs there way back when.

Sorry, I meant playing Best at the tip. Barkley one of the two behind.

Alternatively I just go 433 and oust Best as a wide forward which is probably the more sensible - was just seeing if I could justify picking an extra striker as well because we know the voters love GOALS!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:05:48 pm
Sorry, I meant playing Best at the tip. Barkley one of the two behind.

Alternatively I just go 433 and oust Best as a wide forward which is probably the more sensible - was just seeing if I could justify picking an extra striker as well because we know the voters love GOALS!

Best has to be a winger.
Yes, play George Best as a wingforward (with the freedom to roam anywhere), one of the greatest players available in the draft so use him in his best position  :D
Hey, if Samie can play Gullitt at centre backgood for these players to come out of their comfort zone!
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 11:46:07 am
4 strong picks so far RobbieR!  8)


cheers mate .. can assure you it's only going to get worse from now on 😄
Sorry just caught up. Do I need to pm anyone? Nicks go right?.
Absolute derth of quality center backs for me, even Connor Coady had 1 bloody apperance for Liverpool.
