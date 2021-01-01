Crosby Nick never fails.
Well in, Nicky my boy. Top find there
Was idly googling to see if I could improve on Luther Blissett, Jamie Redknapp or Paul Walsh as Wildcard options. Turns out I could!
Georgie Best for Bournemouth!
Great video that Sheer, I guess felt there was some favouritism for his nephew
Should I go? I didn't get a PM
Yep it's your go, Nick was probably too busy doing his lap of honour after nabbing Best
Sorry Draex - I did post on here about who to PM because I wasnt sure whats happening with Kebab Man. Apologies.
All good.Tubby is your picture big enough?
The size of it makes it looks like hes picking Schneiderlein. Everyone good to assume thats who he meant to pick?
I'm picking him later anyway so the joke is on you.
Better be quick because fairly sure whoever has United will be wanting him too.
Charlie AdamEl Hadji DioufRicky LambertSimon Mignolet
Picking Barkley so early was a bit reckless and has fucked me a bit. Dont think you can play him in a central midfield two.Therefore probably going 433 which I can make work quite well. Would I get grief for going with a 442 diamond and giving best the free role at the tip? Granted hed never have played there but surely we can argue that talented older players could adapt to modern formations very easily?
Is Ince your wildcard, Draex?
No he played 1 season in the Prem with Wolves.
But he played for Liverpool in the Prem :S Only WC picks can be Liverpool players.
Playing him as a 10 would be fine, I think. He's playing deeper these days but he definitely got a few run outs there way back when.
Sorry, I meant playing Best at the tip. Barkley one of the two behind.Alternatively I just go 433 and oust Best as a wide forward which is probably the more sensible - was just seeing if I could justify picking an extra striker as well because we know the voters love GOALS!
4 strong picks so far RobbieR!
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.23]