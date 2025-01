Great video that Sheer, I guess felt there was some favouritism for his nephew

One of the all-time period football vids. I've always had a soft for 'Arry, even at the time I thought it was insane Hodgson was chosen ahead of him for England manager. There were few in his generation as good at spotting and improving a player. And while I was never a huge fan of 'Lamps', it's hard to think of many more effective PL players at their peak.