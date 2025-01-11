« previous next »
Online NICHOLLS

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 11, 2025, 11:00:38 am
Your wildcard player should be pre-PL era, but only needs to have been a legend at any club, not necessarily the one you pick them for. So if Ian Rush for example could be the Newcastle wildcard pick, and thats a phenomenal pick up. However, if you just drafted Rush non-wildcard, were only getting the 92-96 Rush or whatever his PL years were.

Defining legend happy to have some debate. I think some significant time and/or impact at the club theyre representing.
Wildcard example: what if your player only played in the Championship (0 prem appearances) for your selected club... but was a legend for Arsenal in the 80s?

Is he a valid pick and will be judged for his Arsenal legacy in the First Division?
Online Draex

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:54:53 am
We dont have to pick a Wildcard do we?

Pleasur. No idea who you have though. Ill try and be meaner in future rounds!

:D think it was just this player you could have nabbed.

Guess we're waiting for Samie and as schools are back it might be a while.
Offline red1977

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 am »
Yeah, Sorry to be annoying DS, want to add a few questions to the above:

1) Can I select a player who played for one of my teams in the modern championship division only, but played for Chelsea in the premier league? (kinda
    similar to Nicholls questions but applies to non wildcard players). Or do all non wild card players have to have represented your clubs in the prem?.
   

2) Can I select a player that played for one of my teams on loan?.

3) Wildcard: Does the wild card player have to have played in the premier league as well as the old first division? eg: Can I pick Nat Lofthouse who did not
    feature in the premier league? or not, because he did not feature in the premier league?.... (The rules say largely played before the prem, so I assume, they
    must have to have featured in the prem also?).

Cheers.


   


Online Draex

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:58:33 am
Yeah, Sorry to be annoying DS, want to add a few questions to the above:

1) Can I select a player who played for one of my teams in the modern championship division only, but played for Chelsea in the premier league? (kinda
    similar to Nicholls questions but applies to non wildcard players). Or do all non wild card players have to have represented your clubs in the prem?.
   

I thought they had to play for your team in the Premiership, so for Oldham I have 2 seasons (92 and 92) of dogshit players to go at :D
Offline red1977

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:14:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:08:35 am
I thought they had to play for your team in the Premiership, so for Oldham I have 2 seasons (92 and 92) of dogshit players to go at :D

Yeah, I think thats right, but it's something that i keep looking at. so want to close that loop hole :-)
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 am »
Apologies, let me try to lend some clarity.

Your pick has to have played Premier League football for you chosen club, unless its the wildcard, who can have played for your chosen club outside of the Premier League or even before the PL existed. All non-wildcard players have to have represented the chosen club in the Premier League.

Loan players are allowed, yes. So for example Radamel Falcao is eligible for Man Utd and Chelsea.

So for example James Tarkowski cannot be a standard Brentford pick, as he never represented them in the PL. However, he can be your Brentford wildcard pick if you think hes good enough to warrant the one wildcard slot.

The wildcard can come from any era, can predate the Prem entirely, or can be a Prem legend of another club that happens to have represented yours at some stage. So Frank Lampard isnt really a Man City legend, but hes an eligible wildcard for them. Equally, your Lofthouses, Cloughs and Franklins etc are fair game.

You do not have to use your wildcard.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:01:36 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Offline red1977

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm »
Nice one DS, cheers.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 01:07:31 pm »
Cheers DS!

One last question - is your wildcard judged solely on their time in England? Or could they be someone who was much better in other leagues but played for once of your clubs, making them eligible for selection?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 03:21:14 pm »
It has to be just English league, surely.
Offline Hazell

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm »
Forgot Campbell played for Portsmouth, otherwise I'd have picked him first.

Cock.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 05:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:07:31 pm
Cheers DS!

One last question - is your wildcard judged solely on their time in England? Or could they be someone who was much better in other leagues but played for once of your clubs, making them eligible for selection?
Wildcard is judged on England-based career.

So again, Weah is a bad wildcard.
Online Draex

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 05:20:36 pm »
We skipping Samie? He'll be in detention for going on reddit during English,.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:20:36 pm
We skipping Samie? He'll be in detention for going on reddit during English,.
Is he on a mod-enforced break?
Online NICHOLLS

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 06:53:59 pm »
If we know Samies clubs can we continue (presuming our picks never played for his team?
Online Draex

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 06:59:28 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 06:53:59 pm
If we know Samies clubs can we continue (presuming our picks never played for his team?

Leicester
Fulham
Birmingham
Barnsley

my next two picks I don't think anyone can do.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 07:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:59:28 pm
Leicester
Fulham
Birmingham
Barnsley

my next two picks I don't think anyone can do.
Id say if were certain Samie cant take your pick, continue, but we will have to stop if theres any contentious picks and give him til tomorrow morning.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:59:28 pm
Leicester
Fulham
Birmingham
Barnsley

my next two picks I don't think anyone can do.

Save them then mate
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm
Forgot Campbell played for Portsmouth, otherwise I'd have picked him first.

Cock.

Youre welcome!
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:29:45 am »
If Samie hasn't posted on here all day he's either dead with a Barolo bottle hanging out of his arse or just dead
Online NICHOLLS

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:25:01 am »
Lets continue, 24 hours is long enough
