Apologies, let me try to lend some clarity.



Your pick has to have played Premier League football for you chosen club, unless its the wildcard, who can have played for your chosen club outside of the Premier League or even before the PL existed. All non-wildcard players have to have represented the chosen club in the Premier League.



Loan players are allowed, yes. So for example Radamel Falcao is eligible for Man Utd and Chelsea.



So for example James Tarkowski cannot be a standard Brentford pick, as he never represented them in the PL. However, he can be your Brentford wildcard pick if you think hes good enough to warrant the one wildcard slot.



The wildcard can come from any era, can predate the Prem entirely, or can be a Prem legend of another club that happens to have represented yours at some stage. So Frank Lampard isnt really a Man City legend, but hes an eligible wildcard for them. Equally, your Lofthouses, Cloughs and Franklins etc are fair game.



You do not have to use your wildcard.



