UEFA Champions League away fixture against PSV Eindhoven to be played at the Philips Stadium on Wednesday January 29, 2025. Kick-off is at 21:00, local time.The club has received an allocation of 1645 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICE £49.89TICKET COLLECTION DETAILSA full ticket collection process will be in place for the issuing of tickets.Supporters must provide the following details for each person attending the game.Anyone providing duplicated information for more than one ticket will automatically have their ticket cancelled with no refund given. First name Surname Address Date of birth Country of birth Passport or National Identity Number Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters) Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters) Outbound travel date Method of travel into Eindhoven: plane/car/coach/train Estimated time of arrival into Eindhoven Accommodation details Return travel dateThe details of each supporter attending the game must be provided on the online form at point of purchase.To avoid any issues at the collection point, please ensure you have read the below before completing your purchase:1. Check that you have provided different supporter details against each ticket in your booking.2. Take your time and review the details you have provided before completing your booking as changes will not be permitted once your booking is complete.If the supporter details provided at the time of booking do not match the details on the photo ID of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will not be issued under any circumstances.TICKET SALESTickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during seasons 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23: Girona (10.12.24) RB Leipzig (23.10.24) AC Milan (17.09.24) Atalanta (18.04.24) Sparta Prague (07.03.24) Union SG (14.12.23) Toulouse (09.11.23) Lask (21.09.23) Real Madrid (15.03.23) AFC Ajax (26.10.22) Rangers (12.10.22) SSC Napoli (07.09.22)Sale Criteria On Sale InformationSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 7 or more games from 8.15am 14.01.25 until 10.30am 15.01.25Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 6 or more games from 11am until 1.30pm 15.01.25Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 5 or more games (only in the event tickets remain) from 2pm 15.01.25 until 8am 16.01.25Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleDISABLED SUPPORTERS:Ambulant Disabled SupportersAmbulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details however we recommend that those who require accessible seating should contact the Disability Team on 0151 264 2500, option 2 to discuss the seating options available before purchasing tickets. Accessible seating is subject to availability.Supporters who require a Wheelchair BayWe have received an allocation of 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as PSV Eindhoven Away, no later than 10am on Tuesday 14 January, to register their interest.If the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the highest number of games.HOSPITALITY MEMBERSSir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.TICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to each supporter named as attending the game, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point: It will open from 5pm on Tuesday 28 January and throughout the day on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.Only the named supporter on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket.If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.GENERAL INFORMATIONMatch CreditsTickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for future seasons.We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Eindhoven will be provided here in the lead-up to the game.We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.The information provided is in conjunction with Dutch authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO THE NETHERLANDSWe advise that supporters travelling into Eindhoven refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Eindhoven or The Netherlands