« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PSV away selling details  (Read 601 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
  • Internet terrorist
PSV away selling details
« on: January 6, 2025, 02:40:00 pm »
UEFA Champions League away fixture against PSV Eindhoven to be played at the Philips Stadium on Wednesday January 29, 2025. Kick-off is at 21:00, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 1645 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICE £49.89

TICKET COLLECTION DETAILS

A full ticket collection process will be in place for the issuing of tickets.

Supporters must provide the following details for each person attending the game.
Anyone providing duplicated information for more than one ticket will automatically have their ticket cancelled with no refund given.

 First name
 Surname
 Address
 Date of birth
 Country of birth
 Passport or National Identity Number
 Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)
 Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)
 Outbound travel date
 Method of travel into Eindhoven: plane/car/coach/train
 Estimated time of arrival into Eindhoven
 Accommodation details
 Return travel date

The details of each supporter attending the game must be provided on the online form at point of purchase.

To avoid any issues at the collection point, please ensure you have read the below before completing your purchase:

1. Check that you have provided different supporter details against each ticket in your booking.
2. Take your time and review the details you have provided before completing your booking as changes will not be permitted once your booking is complete.

If the supporter details provided at the time of booking do not match the details on the photo ID of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will not be issued under any circumstances.

TICKET SALES

Tickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during seasons 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23:

 Girona (10.12.24)
 RB Leipzig (23.10.24)
 AC Milan (17.09.24)
 Atalanta (18.04.24)
 Sparta Prague (07.03.24)
 Union SG (14.12.23)
 Toulouse (09.11.23)
 Lask (21.09.23)
 Real Madrid (15.03.23)
 AFC Ajax (26.10.22)
 Rangers (12.10.22)
 SSC Napoli (07.09.22)

Sale Criteria On Sale Information

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 7 or more games from 8.15am 14.01.25 until 10.30am 15.01.25
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 6 or more games from 11am until 1.30pm 15.01.25
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 5 or more games (only in the event tickets remain) from 2pm 15.01.25 until 8am 16.01.25
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters
Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details however we recommend that those who require accessible seating should contact the Disability Team on 0151 264 2500, option 2 to discuss the seating options available before purchasing tickets. Accessible seating is subject to availability.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay

We have received an allocation of 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.

Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as PSV Eindhoven Away, no later than 10am on Tuesday 14 January, to register their interest.

If the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the highest number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to each supporter named as attending the game, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

 It will open from 5pm on Tuesday 28 January and throughout the day on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

Only the named supporter on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket.

If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Match Credits
Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for future seasons.

We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Eindhoven will be provided here in the lead-up to the game.

We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.

The information provided is in conjunction with Dutch authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.

There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO THE NETHERLANDS

We advise that supporters travelling into Eindhoven refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Eindhoven or The Netherlands

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/psv-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details
« Last Edit: January 6, 2025, 02:58:32 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline shaunNW

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #1 on: January 6, 2025, 03:06:22 pm »
Why do the sales have to be on the 14th onwards? They've announced the sale don't understand why it has to be such a big wait :butt
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #2 on: January 6, 2025, 03:20:40 pm »
Exactly as expected
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #3 on: January 6, 2025, 03:23:12 pm »
what are the odds it drops to 4? i need to renew my passport at some point  :butt
Logged
YNWA.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #4 on: January 6, 2025, 03:32:45 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January  6, 2025, 03:23:12 pm
what are the odds it drops to 4? i need to renew my passport at some point  :butt

0

There's about 1400 on 6, and 1900 on 5

The club will take the usual 300+ then chuck a load back

It'll sell out on 6, then once returns added it'll drop to 5, and about 20% of the people on 5 (100 of the 500) will get sorted if the club end up taking about 150
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #5 on: January 6, 2025, 03:50:26 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  6, 2025, 03:32:45 pm
0

There's about 1400 on 6, and 1900 on 5

The club will take the usual 300+ then chuck a load back

It'll sell out on 6, then once returns added it'll drop to 5, and about 20% of the people on 5 (100 of the 500) will get sorted if the club end up taking about 150

Hope so, on six myself, dont know whether to book travel or wait until I know Ive got one.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuyFUCK OFF

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #6 on: January 6, 2025, 03:51:47 pm »
Quote from: tbonejones on January  6, 2025, 03:50:26 pm
Hope so, on six myself, dont know whether to book travel or wait until I know Ive got one.

I'd be amazed if it doesnt go to 5+ (after returns)

I think it'll sell out on 6, then they'll do a returns sale around about the 22nd/23rd where 6 will become guaranteed
Logged

Offline johnbox

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #7 on: January 6, 2025, 03:57:08 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  6, 2025, 03:32:45 pm
0

There's about 1400 on 6, and 1900 on 5

The club will take the usual 300+ then chuck a load back


It'll sell out on 6, then once returns added it'll drop to 5, and about 20% of the people on 5 (100 of the 500) will get sorted if the club end up taking about 150

How many on 7+?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #8 on: January 6, 2025, 04:22:21 pm »
Quote from: johnbox on January  6, 2025, 03:57:08 pm
How many on 7+?

I'd guess about 11-1200 but not sure
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
  • Internet terrorist
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #9 on: January 6, 2025, 07:02:08 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Allezallezallez10

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:17:31 am »
Quote from: ABJ on January  6, 2025, 07:02:08 pm
Around 1K.

Thats good to know as we missed out last year on the 3 with low allocation & have 8!   ;D
Logged

Offline JACKO_LFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 am »
On 4 so doesn't look like I have much chance here! If anyone can't make it but qualifies, please give me a shout!
Logged

Offline PJJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm »
Does anyone who went in 2008 recall if there was a lock in after the game?

Last train to Amsterdam is at about 11.30 or so.
Logged

Online SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
Does anyone who went in 2008 recall if there was a lock in after the game?

Last train to Amsterdam is at about 11.30 or so.

They always have a special train waiting after the match back to Amsterdam as they realise most people will be staying there.
Suspect there will be a 20 min or so lock in
Logged

Online SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PSV away selling details
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:44:07 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
Does anyone who went in 2008 recall if there was a lock in after the game?

Last train to Amsterdam is at about 11.30 or so.

This was from info given to Rangers fans when they met in 2023

It is anticipated that Rangers supporters will be held in after the match. Other away teams have been held in approx. 30 mins post match.
Following the match, a dedicated train service will be provided to transport you directly from the stadium to Amsterdam. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 