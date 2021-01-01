The same people moaning that our team is too strong are the same people who would be moaning if we lost 3-0.
Bar Gomez and Morton we basically have all senior players fit and available, Accrington Stanley at the weekend and people are questioning Slot and rotation, well thats a strange one.
It seems we dont believe in rotation.
And Dom
Konate and Diaz rested....
Then all four are rested.Or they're are all rotated.Or they are all dropped.But singling out 1 or 2 for a different reason is just one's own opinion.I'll suggest Arne will claim they're all getting a rest. So that will be the answer.
Kelleher the only surprise for me as this was his comp previously. Either Slot thinks semi final so play your best keeper, or perhaps Alisson is still a little rusty so wanted/needs the minutes
10 days between Utd and Forest is too long a rest, and Accy isn't a game that you play the big guns in, so tonight fits perfectly
We didnt play Leicester?
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I think it's to give Alisson more minutes. I'm still not a fan of that decision.
Forgot about Leicester. Still, we've had plenty of rest in-between games, unlike the rest - if you look at the December fixture list.
Our best chance of winning the lot is with Alisson in goal and in form, harsh but reality. Slot seems to be ruthless and will play the best team where possible.
Definitely, one of the best Christmas schedules I can recall for us. Sensible gaps between the games
Or if - God forbid, someone gets a knock...
Could stub their toes on the coffee table while sat watching the game
