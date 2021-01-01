« previous next »
Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended  (Read 15480 times)

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:26:44 pm
The same people moaning that our team is too strong are the same people who would be moaning if we lost 3-0.

Theres always something to moan about.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Bar Gomez and Morton we basically have all senior players fit and available, Accrington Stanley at the weekend and people are questioning Slot and rotation, well thats a strange one.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:41 pm
Bar Gomez and Morton we basically have all senior players fit and available, Accrington Stanley at the weekend and people are questioning Slot and rotation, well thats a strange one.
And Dom
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:09:16 pm
It seems we dont believe in rotation.

Absolutely no reason to rotate with the FA Cup game up next. We'll do the rotation then. We have a cup semi-final to win.

We can sub players off early in the second half.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Good strong team,not surprised at this stage of the competition and we want to win all we can.

Smash them,that last match is history now.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:34:12 pm
And Dom

Good point! So one actual starter out injured and our 3rd choice center back and 7th choice midfielder. Why would you rotate more if they are fit?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 07:30:08 pm
Konate and Diaz rested....

Then all four are rested.

Or they're are all rotated.

Or they are all dropped.

But singling out 1 or 2 for a different reason is just one's own opinion.

I'll suggest Arne will claim they're all getting a rest. So that will be the answer.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:35:41 pm
Then all four are rested.

Or they're are all rotated.

Or they are all dropped.

But singling out 1 or 2 for a different reason is just one's own opinion.

I'll suggest Arne will claim they're all getting a rest. So that will be the answer.

Indeed...

Reckon we will see trent and robbo on at some point.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:09:16 pm
It seems we dont believe in rotation.

10 days between Utd and Forest is too long a rest, and Accy isn't a game that you play the big guns in, so tonight fits perfectly
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:30:32 pm
Kelleher the only surprise for me as this was his comp previously. Either Slot thinks semi final so play your best keeper, or perhaps Alisson is still a little rusty so wanted/needs the minutes

I think it's to give Alisson more minutes. I'm still not a fan of that decision.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:41:07 pm
10 days between Utd and Forest is too long a rest, and Accy isn't a game that you play the big guns in, so tonight fits perfectly

Plus we want to get to Wembley.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:28:43 pm
We didnt play Leicester? ;)
Forgot about Leicester. ;D
Still, we've had plenty of rest in-between games, unlike the rest - if you look at the December fixture list.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
If you thought we were going to play our u-21 in a cup semi final then I dont know what to say. We were always going strong and then rest vs Acrington.

Lets go you mighty reds!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:41:15 pm
I think it's to give Alisson more minutes. I'm still not a fan of that decision.

Our best chance of winning the lot is with Alisson in goal and in form, harsh but reality. Slot seems to be ruthless and will play the best team where possible.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:26:44 pm
The same people moaning that our team is too strong are the same people who would be moaning if we lost 3-0.
Or if - God forbid, someone gets a knock...
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:43:34 pm
Forgot about Leicester. ;D
Still, we've had plenty of rest in-between games, unlike the rest - if you look at the December fixture list.
Definitely, one of the best Christmas schedules I can recall for us. Sensible gaps between the games
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Love that team, Tsimi and Bradley need minutes after injuries, as does Jota, Ibou cant start again so soon after coming back from injury. Strong midfield, and a break for Luiz too.

So a nice bit of rotation but still a good team.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:43:56 pm
Our best chance of winning the lot is with Alisson in goal and in form, harsh but reality. Slot seems to be ruthless and will play the best team where possible.
If your 2 games from the final a strong team has to be played.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Arne:

Some players have played to many minutes because of injuries. That is why Costas and Conner come in.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:45:46 pm
Definitely, one of the best Christmas schedules I can recall for us. Sensible gaps between the games
Agree mate. We're well set for the 2nd half- and with recent returnees as well.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:41:15 pm
I think it's to give Alisson more minutes. I'm still not a fan of that decision.
Yep interesting to know which is his reasoning, but Im always comfortable whenever Kelleher is in goal
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Really feel for Kelleher. Deserves better. Perfect game to get give Ali a rest and limit his time as we go into the next busy period.

It's a 2 legged game. Give him this one and if he fucks up then Ali takes it back for the 2nd leg
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:44:52 pm
Or if - God forbid, someone gets a knock...

Could stub their toes on the coffee table while sat watching the game
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:49:16 pm
Could stub their toes on the coffee table while sat watching the game
;D
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:09:16 pm
It seems we dont believe in rotation.

Read an article recently about how we control games a lot more than under Klopp so the players are way less fatigued so less need for rotation. Explains why we haven't seen much of Endo, Elliot etc this season and we've managed with a much smaller squad
