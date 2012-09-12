Id expect we go pretty strong and then quite a few changes for Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Would like us to stick with Kelleher for the entire competition and Tsimikas come in with the view to him keeping his spot for Forest next week. Bit annoying that Jota is having to be managed so carefully but it would be great if he could start tonight or Saturday.
Kelleher
Trent Quansah van Djik Tsimikas
Mac Allister Gravenberch
Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
Subs: Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, Konate, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota