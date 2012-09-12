I genuinely think we could get to a league cup final against United, and there'd be top reds on here suggesting we play the kids



I think the League Cup and FA Cup have impacted our title and CL challenges in the past but you have to make the competition work for you. I mean, you just rest players for the sake of resting players. First team players need rhythm (we tend to drop off after long breaks) and fringe players need games to keep them engaged. There is too long a break between Manu and Forest if we don't play the first team against Spurs tonight. In the FA Cup, there is too short a break between AS and Forest so you rest players.