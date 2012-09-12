« previous next »
Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:30:17 pm »
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:30:17 pm »
Baldy will go strong because we have Accrington on Saturday. That's the game where the kids will play.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm »
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:10:11 pm
Big ask for the lad - what with Anges desire to play out from the back. Should he start.

Youd start Nunez just for that reason and ask him to get in his face. Mistake waiting to happen there.

Mistake by Nunez more like  ;D
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:31:27 pm
Mistake by Nunez more like  ;D

 ;D Just need Nunez to put him under pressure so he can miss kick it to a Jota, Gakpo or Salah 😁

Although one off Darwins arse works just as well!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm »
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:05:45 pm
Spurs got a new GK and believe he is eligible to play.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:20:48 pm
Who is he?
Not the lad who played for them at the weekend? Been on their books forever?  Austin?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:46:49 pm »
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:46:49 pm »
He's one letter away from being Kinky.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:52:45 pm »
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:52:45 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:08:59 pm
Suspect it will be as close to a best x11 that we can put out.
Yes has to be.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:23:15 pm
Doesn't matter what his name is, he'll be channelling his inner Lev Yashin..

Antonin Kinsky

You just know he's gonna have a worldie
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:46:49 pm
He's one letter away from being Kinky.

Aren't we all.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:59:25 pm »
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:59:25 pm »
Went to the final last year - my first ever cup final. Realised if we win this tie, the final's on March the 16th - the day I fly to New York for 10 days. Heartbreaking.

Anyway... up the Reds. Let's batter them.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:14:41 pm »
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:59:25 pm
Went to the final last year - my first ever cup final. Realised if we win this tie, the final's on March the 16th - the day I fly to New York for 10 days. Heartbreaking.

Anyway... up the Reds. Let's batter them.

Rather be in NY for 10 days, meself. Be shown there, anyway.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Antonin Kinsky

You just know he's gonna have a worldie
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm »
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm »
I would be stunned if we don't win this that Spurs defence is so weak, we would need to have a nightmare in front of goal.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm »
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 03:14:41 pm
Rather be in NY for 10 days, meself. Be shown there, anyway.

You'd rather be in New York than at Wembley for a cup final?!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:37:38 pm »
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:37:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Antonin Kinsky

You just know he's gonna have a worldie
His dad, Antonin Sr., was also a professional keeper. He was capped 5 times for the Czechs, and included in the squad for the 2004 Euros and 2006 World Cup but didn't get a game. Unsurprising with Petr Cech playing!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm »
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm »
Id expect we go pretty strong and then quite a few changes for Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Would like us to stick with Kelleher for the entire competition and Tsimikas come in with the view to him keeping his spot for Forest next week. Bit annoying that Jota is having to be managed so carefully but it would be great if he could start tonight or Saturday.


                             Kelleher


Trent          Quansah          van Djik          Tsimikas


              Mac Allister          Gravenberch

                               Jones


             Salah          Nunez          Diaz



Subs: Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, Konate, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:48:31 pm »
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:41:44 pm
Id expect we go pretty strong and then quite a few changes for Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Would like us to stick with Kelleher for the entire competition and Tsimikas come in with the view to him keeping his spot for Forest next week. Bit annoying that Jota is having to be managed so carefully but it would be great if he could start tonight or Saturday.


                             Kelleher


Trent          Quansah          van Djik          Tsimikas


              Mac Allister          Gravenberch

                               Jones


             Salah          Nunez          Diaz



Subs: Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, Konate, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota
I think Trent will start because Bradley has only played 10 minutes in the last month so he may not be fit enough. It's a chance for our vice captain to put the last game behind him.

The only change I'd make is Gakpo in Diaz's place because he's undroppable in the form he's in IMO.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm »
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm »
Play the kids! There are a PL and CL to be won.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:53:09 pm »
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:53:09 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:49:19 pm
Play the kids! There are a PL and CL to win.

We tend to be rusty after long breaks and if the first choice down play tonight there would be over 7 days since their last game. It would be weeks since Dom's last game.
Even from a physical stand point (let alone it's a cup final) it would make sense for the first 11 to play today.

Absolutely none of the first 11 should play at the weekend with league game a few days later.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Strongest XI tonight to get a result. Weve never been good at giving players a break and then coming back strong.

Fa cup weekend, none of them will be needed
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:07:44 pm »
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:07:44 pm »
I genuinely think we could get to a league cup final against United, and there'd be top reds on here suggesting we play the kids  ;D
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:12:03 pm »
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:16:20 pm
.
Christ. Whats that? Looks like Frankenstiens been sun dried in piss in a nazi youth camp
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm »
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:07:44 pm
I genuinely think we could get to a league cup final against United, and there'd be top reds on here suggesting we play the kids  ;D

I think the League Cup and FA Cup have impacted our title and CL challenges in the past but you have to make the competition work for you. I mean, you just rest players for the sake of resting players. First team players need rhythm (we tend to drop off after long breaks) and fringe players need games to keep them engaged. There is too long a break between Manu and Forest if we don't play the first team against Spurs tonight. In the FA Cup, there is too short a break between AS and Forest so you rest players.

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:21:35 pm »
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:21:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Antonin Kinsky

You just know he's gonna have a worldie

Youd think even if spurs are at their best well still be able to go up aguirre.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:12:03 pm
Christ. Whats that? Looks like Frankenstiens been sun dried in piss in a nazi youth camp


Well, he was certainly a monster
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #264 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm »
« Reply #264 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:12:03 pm
Christ. Whats that? Looks like Frankenstiens been sun dried in piss in a nazi youth camp

Samie without the makeup, you've been catfished.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:26:50 pm »
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:16:20 pm
.

Crocodile Dundee 4 looks awful.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm »
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:14:05 pm
I think the League Cup and FA Cup have impacted our title and CL challenges in the past but you have to make the competition work for you. I mean, you just rest players for the sake of resting players. First team players need rhythm (we tend to drop off after long breaks) and fringe players need games to keep them engaged. There is too long a break between Manu and Forest if we don't play the first team against Spurs tonight. In the FA Cup, there is too short a break between AS and Forest so you rest players.

If you're going to rest players in the EFL Cup, do it in the first round or not at all. Fuck all point using first teamers if you're going to get to a later stage and then go 'Oh we best rest some players now'
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm »
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:41:44 pm
Id expect we go pretty strong and then quite a few changes for Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Would like us to stick with Kelleher for the entire competition and Tsimikas come in with the view to him keeping his spot for Forest next week. Bit annoying that Jota is having to be managed so carefully but it would be great if he could start tonight or Saturday.


                             Kelleher


Trent          Quansah          van Djik          Tsimikas


              Mac Allister          Gravenberch

                               Jones


             Salah          Nunez          Diaz



Subs: Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, Konate, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

I like the look of that. Maybe I'd start Elliott in the 10 and give Grav some rest, at least from the start.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:34:10 pm »
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:34:10 pm »
Jota and Kostas deserve a start here.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #269 on: Today at 04:34:59 pm »
« Reply #269 on: Today at 04:34:59 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:21:35 pm
Youd think even if spurs are at their best well still be able to go up aguirre.

This deserves a hearty  :wellin
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:24:02 pm
Samie without the makeup, you've been catfished.
Loved ebbery minute mert. Knew something was up when i went in his bathroom an there was a glory hole with Gateau Cream all over it

he loves his cakes
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #271 on: Today at 04:36:43 pm »
« Reply #271 on: Today at 04:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:23:50 pm

Well, he was certainly a monster
Who is it?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #272 on: Today at 04:37:43 pm »
« Reply #272 on: Today at 04:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:26:50 pm
Crocodile Dundee 4 looks awful.
;D
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #273 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
« Reply #273 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:36:22 pm
Loved ebbery minute mert. Knew something was up when i went in his bathroom an there was a glory hole with Gateau Cream all over it

he loves his cakes

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #274 on: Today at 04:43:18 pm »
« Reply #274 on: Today at 04:43:18 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:21:35 pm
Youd think even if spurs are at their best well still be able to go up aguirre.

:wellin
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #275 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
« Reply #275 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
