Draw was really kind to us with the state Spurs are in and how well Newcastle are playing right now. Have to finish the tie tonight.



We're away from home against a good team.There is the potential to finish it tonight in that Spurs are the kind of side who you can potentially batter on their own ground as we did at Christmas, but saying weto do it sounds a bit like some of the stuff I heard before the United game.We need to go and play well, if we do that we'll be favourites to go through ahead of the home tie and that is as much as can be expected in any semi-final away fixture, anything beyond that would be a welcome bonus.