Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended  (Read 8617 times)

Offline xbugawugax

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:16:23 am »
a couple of wins away from a shiny new thing and possible slots first with us. hopefully first of the many under slot

these are the games the players fight for. get the result and then rest some of our big guns.

Online tubby

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:18:33 am »
Draw was really kind to us with the state Spurs are in and how well Newcastle are playing right now.  Have to finish the tie tonight.
Online Jm55

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:22:34 am »
Draw was really kind to us with the state Spurs are in and how well Newcastle are playing right now.  Have to finish the tie tonight.

We're away from home against a good team.

There is the potential to finish it tonight in that Spurs are the kind of side who you can potentially batter on their own ground as we did at Christmas, but saying we have to do it sounds a bit like some of the stuff I heard before the United game.

We need to go and play well, if we do that we'll be favourites to go through ahead of the home tie and that is as much as can be expected in any semi-final away fixture, anything beyond that would be a welcome bonus.
Online tubby

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:24:01 am »
We're away from home against a good team.

There is the potential to finish it tonight in that Spurs are the kind of side who you can potentially batter on their own ground as we did at Christmas, but saying we have to do it sounds a bit like some of the stuff I heard before the United game.

We need to go and play well, if we do that we'll be favourites to go through ahead of the home tie and that is as much as can be expected in any semi-final away fixture, anything beyond that would be a welcome bonus.

They're missing loads, running on fumes, will still play a wide open game and we'll be fired up after the weekend.  Huge opportunity.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:25:28 am »
They're missing loads, running on fumes, will still play a wide open game and we'll be fired up after the weekend.  Huge opportunity.

They will play the exact same way as the league, if the boys are on it should be a similar game.

Just need to convert some of 10 chances we'll get.

Who ever plays upfront out the 4 of next to Salah will cut them to pieces if the team comes out with intensity.

I wonder if he plays Jota as a 10 if Szobo is out ..
Online Nick110581

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #205 on: Today at 10:25:01 am »
They're missing loads, running on fumes, will still play a wide open game and we'll be fired up after the weekend.  Huge opportunity.

It will be a tough game.

No tie is over after the first leg.
Online thaddeus

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #206 on: Today at 10:29:08 am »
It will be a tough game.

No tie is over after the first leg.
I think when Man City beat Burton 9-0 in the first leg of the semi a few years ago that one was done and dusted  ;D

Spurs did manage to score three against us in the league though despite it feeling like they barely laid a glove on us across the 90 minutes.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:32:57 am »
I think when Man City beat Burton 9-0 in the first leg of the semi a few years ago that one was done and dusted  ;D

Spurs did manage to score three against us in the league though despite it feeling like they barely laid a glove on us across the 90 minutes.

If we win 9-0 then it might be
Online rob1966

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), 8th Jan. Nunez is NOT suspended
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:37:29 am »
It will be a tough game.

No tie is over after the first leg.

Barcelona can confirm that ;D

Would be nice to come back to Anfield with a nice cushion though, but any lead will be nice
