Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00

Kennys Jacket

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:33:43 pm
Nick110581 on Today at 06:30:43 pm
No way you are throwing Chiesa in to a cup semi.

What would you do with him?
duvva

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:35:23 pm
Kennys Jacket on Today at 06:33:43 pm
What would you do with him?
I think he should start v Accrington Stanley, see how that goes and go from there
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:36:35 pm
duvva on Today at 06:35:23 pm
I think he should start v Accrington Stanley, see how that goes and go from there

Do you have that little faith in him?
Nick110581

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:46:06 pm
Kennys Jacket on Today at 06:36:35 pm
Do you have that little faith in him?

I havent seen enough of him and I dont think its the match to throw him in when we have five attackers ahead of him
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:47:05 pm
Kennys Jacket on Today at 06:36:35 pm
Do you have that little faith in him?
I dont think anyone knows what level hes at yet, as hes hardly played. Saturday is the perfect starting point for him

Im sure we all hope he can get back to his best
tubby

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #45 on: Today at 06:49:30 pm
Chiesa is still way off full match fitness, can't throw him in away to Spurs, Saturday makes much more sense.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #46 on: Today at 06:53:59 pm
Nick110581 on Today at 06:46:06 pm
I havent seen enough of him and I dont think its the match to throw him in when we have five attackers ahead of him

hes a right sided forward, hes not never going to be first choice unless something bad happens, lets see what he can do


However what would be your plan forhim?


Schmarn

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm

Cant wait for this game. Think well be at it from the gun, full intensity.

Need to take advantage of the fact that Spurs have no CBs and take a lead back to Anfield.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:55:01 pm
Kennys Jacket on Today at 06:53:59 pm
hes a right sided forward, hes not never going to be first choice unless something bad happens, lets see what he can do





And Saturday is a perfect opportunity.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #49 on: Today at 06:56:50 pm
Nick110581 on Today at 06:55:01 pm
And Saturday is a perfect opportunity.

Against a league 2 Team, sure .
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
Reply #50 on: Today at 06:58:40 pm
Kennys Jacket on Today at 06:56:50 pm
Against a league 2 Team, sure .

Why would you throw him in againsy Spurs in a semi final ?

Curious as to why you think its a good idea.
