No way you are throwing Chiesa in to a cup semi.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
What would you do with him?
I think he should start v Accrington Stanley, see how that goes and go from there
Do you have that little faith in him?
I havent seen enough of him and I dont think its the match to throw him in when we have five attackers ahead of him
hes a right sided forward, hes not never going to be first choice unless something bad happens, lets see what he can do
And Saturday is a perfect opportunity.
Against a league 2 Team, sure .
