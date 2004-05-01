« previous next »
Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00

Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« on: Today at 01:23:09 pm »


Starting the new year by going 6 points clear with a game in hand, followed immediately by a cup semi final, and somehow the mood is a little low this morning. It's also another year beginning where Liverpool are fighting on all four fronts. Quadruple talk shouldn't feel normal, but it does nowadays. These are the good times folks!

Being realistic, this is the one of the four that is given the least importance. But it lit up last season- one final trophy for our legendary manager that we will always cherish. Jurgen will, as well. The early rounds might feel slightly tedious, but once you reach this stage you want to win it. Nobody inside Wembley last February present for Virgil's winner, backed by the youthful side he led, felt like it wasn't a trophy worth giving absolutely everything for.

And what's more, it's our trophy. 14 finals reached, 10 of them won. A chance to get through to yet another final and push further clear of the red mancs as Britain's most successful club. Although, to their credit, they did win a cup final yesterday by all accounts.

A bit of a trip down memory lane for this preview.

For some reason, I had in my head that the two legged semi finals only started in the 2000s. Alas, that's not the case at all, and the format has been the same since the competition's beginning. Here is our record at the semi final stage:

1977-78: Nottingham Forest (0-0 H, 1-2 A)  Aggregate: 1-2
1980-81: Manchester City (1-0 A, 1-1 H)  Aggregate: 2-1
1981-82: Ipswich Town (2-0 H, 2-2 A)  Aggregate: 4-2
1982-83: Burnley (3-0 H, 0-1 A)  Aggregate: 3-1
1983-84: Walsall (2-2 H, 2-0 A)  Aggregate: 4-2
1984-85: Queens Park Rangers (0-1 A, 2-2 H)  Aggregate: 2-3
1986-87: Southampton (3-0 H, 0-0 A)  Aggregate: 3-0
1992-93: Sheffield United (1-0 A, 2-0 H)  Aggregate: 3-0
1994-95: Crystal Palace (1-0 H, 2-0 A)  Aggregate: 3-0
1997-98: Middlesbrough (1-2 H, 0-3 A)  Aggregate: 1-5
2000-01: Crystal Palace (1-2 A, 5-0 H)  Aggregate: 6-2
2002-03: Sheffield United (1-2 A, 2-0 H)  Aggregate: 3-2
2004-05: Watford (1-0 A, 2-0 H)  Aggregate: 3-0
2011-12: Manchester City (1-0 A, 2-2 H)  Aggregate: 3-2
2014-15: Chelsea (1-1 H, 0-1 A)  Aggregate: 1-2
2015-16: Stoke City (1-0 A, 0-1 H, won 6-5 on penalties)  Aggregate: 1-1 (Liverpool advanced)
2016-17: Southampton (0-1 A, 0-1 H)  Aggregate: 0-2
2021-22: Arsenal (0-0 H, 2-0 A)  Aggregate: 2-0
2023-24: Fulham (2-1 H, 1-1 A) - Aggregate 3-2

The first one I'm old enough to remember is the 2000/01 clash with Crystal Palace. After missing a host of chances at Selhurst Park, we lost the first leg 2-1. A very young, very cocky Clinton Morrison went on to pose in front of the trophy for the national newspapers, declaring that he'd have scored a hat trick if he had the chances that Owen had. After a 5 nil home win in the second leg, complete with total airshot from Morrison in front of the Kop, the season ended with a league cup, fa cup, uefa cup and balon d'or for Owen and, you guessed it, fuck all for current soccer saturday gobshite Clinton Morrison. He who laughs last... Here's that first leg:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COE3x6yRN-E You'd think I'd been here long enough to know how to embed a Youtube video...


nobhead

Wasn't footie different back then? It feels like yesterday and looks like 100 years ago. I blame tiki taka and Pep Guardiola who, incidentally, was only a couple of months away from sulking his way off the Anfield turf after being ran ragged by a certain Mr Steven Gerrard. But, I digress...

Another semi final standout for me is the 2011/12 version. After already knocking Chelsea out at the bridge (albeit overshadowed by the sickening injury to Lucas who was in the form of his life) I wasn't too confident going into that tie. We were struggling in the league under Kenny, and City finally looked the real deal after the many millions spent cheating their way closer to the top. The first leg was at the Eithad and most people expected them to give us a major mountain to climb at Anfield. However, a pumped up Steven Gerrard struck a penalty past Joe Hart, while King Kenny stood with that trademark grin on the touchline, to give us a 1-0 advantage that we didn't let go of.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7NCm_NVzWA


Stevie lifted the trophy three times, scoring in two of the finals

In a storied history in the competition, just a couple of random ones picked out there. But proof, if you needed it, that this competition really matters. A final, crowning moment for Jurgen Klopp. A magical day at Wembley under King Kenny (and a first trophy for us in 6 years!) The first leg of a cup treble under Ged that will never, ever be forgotten. It might be the least important, but without these brilliant days we aren't the club we are today, our managers don't quite have the same legacy, and we have none of the memories. Its a first chance for our new manager to make some of those memories and start that legacy of his own.

No idea how we'll line up, but I presume we'll be up against a strong Spurs team determined to put an end to their nearly men reputation. They'll be bang up for it under the lights and, in spite of the absolutely pasting we gave to them the other week they did show the attacking threat they carry. It would be lovely to win the game but its a tough one and, as always, with a second leg at Anfield to come you'd still fancy us even if we don't.

If you weren't arsed before, be arsed now. Liverpool Football Club are playing a semi final. These are the good times. Lets win every single fucking thing we possibly can.

Up Arne Slot's Reds!!
They'll have a few players back up and running but they're still depleted in defence and running on fumes a little.  Expect we'll go really strong for this one, with an easy cup tie on the weekend and Slot seething about yesterday.
Play kids.
Ali

Trent
Quansah
VVD
Kostas

Grav
Mac
Dom

Mo
Jota
Diaz / Gakpo

We have to go strong as they will too.
Strong team and try and finish the tie, get our best full backs starting.
Great opening post, thanks. I was forgetting about that Clinton Morrison game, annoys the life out of me in his pundit guise. We have had some great days in this competition, always had a soft spot for it. Perhaps having a semi-final will lift the spirit a little bit. Come on you Reds.
Thanks alonsoisared.

It's a semi final and we have to be going strong for this (a few changes like Elliott, Jota, etc). We can make wholesale changes in the FA cup.  This is a great opportunity for Slot to get that first trophy and it's also a chance to put the last result behind us.

The pic made me remember that run in 2012. Boy, it was really fun, especially beating City away. With respect to the inevitable "it doesn't matter" talk, that was our only major trophy in around 13 years so we can't take any for granted. Even the FA cup which is seen as a "lesser" cup is a trophy we've only won once in 19 years. You'd think we were winning these trophy every year LOL.
Seeing as we have Accrington at the weekend, we can play a semi strong team (pun intended!)

My team:- Alli, Bradley, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Endo, Dom, Salah, Elliott, Jota, Nunez.
Thanks alonso.

I was at the away semifinal in 2003. One of the coldest football matches I can remember. Micheal Tonge scored the winner for Sheff U, we were linked with him forever more after that. Edit: he actually scored both their goals I just looked it up!
Fairly sure there was no semi final in 92/93 mind.

Anyone who says play the kids should be taken outside and shot. Lets play our best 11 and try to reach another final and win another trophy
No reason why we can't go strong, considering the Accrington game at the weekend. Wouldn't want to have most of our best players having 10 days off between United and Forest.

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Virgil
Tsimikas
Jones
McAllister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Jota
Salah
Kelleher will be in goal for certain the next two games
Feel like this fixture and the FA Cup game gives Slot the perfect opportunity to manage the workload of some key players.

Spurs - I'd be going something like Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, VVD, Tsimikas, Endo, Dom S (if available), Elliot, Chiesa, Jota, Salah.

You can then give Salah and VVD the weekend off.
The scheduling is pretty good for this. We can go max strength against Spurs, kids/reserves against Accrington, and then max strength against Forest next week which is now looking like a massive game.

Alisson
Trent Quanseh VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Macca
Szoboslai
Salah Jota Gakpo

I am thinking Jota is ready for a start and that Szoboslai will have recovered from his illness. If not then Jones or Elliott, and Dom would need the FA Cup game instead. Also assuming that Konate will be in pieces following 90 mins after 6 weeks out and need a break until next week. Trent plays because I assume Bradley is not ready to start yet but I'd be building Bradley up this week with an eye to start against Forest.

Looking ahead to the weekend, I'm just going to say that if Chiesa is not available to start against Accrington then I'm giving up on him. I'd also want to see Nunez and Elliott do a lot of heavy lifting at the weekend. Quanseh to play both games this week, if he doesn't then it raises question marks over his future under Slot to be honest. We can't have Konate near these games.

Edit: I'm hoping for a reaction following yesterday and with Spurs still missing their best defenders and generally looking soft, I'm really hoping we can put one foot in the final following the first leg.
Play kids.

Who are you playing v Accrington? Im assuming youll say the kids.

Therefore most of the current 1st team squad arent playing for 10 days. What would you suggest they do around training, match fitness etc? Bearing in mind the 1st team coaches will be coaching the kids in prep for a semi final and FA Cup tie.

Go strong. Give Trent the chance to redeem himself. I do want to see Kostas start though.
Kelleher

TAA
VvD
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Nunez


Give Gravenberch a few days off and dont play him at Accrington either.

Think Quansah starts next 2 games. Potentially with Endo at CB v Accrington.

Aim to use Bradley and Elliott off the bench to manage minutes of Trent and some of the midfielders.
Kelleher

TAA
VvD
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Nunez


Give Gravenberch a few days off and dont play him at Accrington either.

Think Quansah starts next 2 games. Potentially with Endo at CB v Accrington.

Aim to use Bradley and Elliott off the bench to manage minutes of Trent and some of the midfielders.


If Gravenberch sits this one out there is too big a gap between games.
I agree with the sentiment of others. Go strong in this one. With respect to Accrington (I am old enough to remember the adverts and have a soft spot for them as a result) we can rest plenty of first team players in that game.

Personally I think Trent to start. Taking him out of the firing line is simply delaying that firing line - so to speak.
Gravenberch can feature for 15 mins or so if the game allows. He hasnt had a proper break all season.

Would hope Chiesa gets on the pitch for 90 mins (across the two games) too.
Definitely would go as strong as possible with a few tweaks, Quansah, Elliott and Jota in for Diaz/Gakpo, Jones and Konate.
I'd probably bring Harvey and Tsimikas in for Jones and Robbo, maybe Quansah in for Konate too.

Up top I'd go Gakpo, Diaz and Mo again as they play better with open space and have the potential to finish the tie in the first leg.

I'd then rest the majority of them for Accrington with exception of Darwin, desperately needs a goal.
He won't go absolutley 100% full strength but it'll be close I reckon -

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Szobzslai
Mac Allister
Jones

Nunez
Jota
Gakpo

Looking forward to it, first trip to Spurs' new ground for me.
Thanks Alonso.

I expect Slot to go strong and give some a chance to redeem themselves and/or play themselves back into firm.
