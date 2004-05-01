Starting the new year by going 6 points clear with a game in hand, followed immediately by a cup semi final, and somehow the mood is a little low this morning. It's also another year beginning where Liverpool are fighting on all four fronts. Quadruple talk shouldn't feel normal, but it does nowadays. These are the good times folks!
Being realistic, this is the one of the four that is given the least importance. But it lit up last season- one final trophy for our legendary manager that we will always cherish. Jurgen will, as well. The early rounds might feel slightly tedious, but once you reach this stage you want to win it. Nobody inside Wembley last February present for Virgil's winner, backed by the youthful side he led, felt like it wasn't a trophy worth giving absolutely everything for.
And what's more, it's our trophy. 14 finals reached, 10 of them won. A chance to get through to yet another final and push further clear of the red mancs as Britain's most successful club. Although, to their credit, they did win a cup final yesterday by all accounts.
A bit of a trip down memory lane for this preview.
For some reason, I had in my head that the two legged semi finals only started in the 2000s. Alas, that's not the case at all, and the format has been the same since the competition's beginning. Here is our record at the semi final stage:
1977-78: Nottingham Forest (0-0 H, 1-2 A) Aggregate: 1-2
1980-81: Manchester City (1-0 A, 1-1 H) Aggregate: 2-1
1981-82: Ipswich Town (2-0 H, 2-2 A) Aggregate: 4-2
1982-83: Burnley (3-0 H, 0-1 A) Aggregate: 3-1
1983-84: Walsall (2-2 H, 2-0 A) Aggregate: 4-2
1984-85: Queens Park Rangers (0-1 A, 2-2 H) Aggregate: 2-3
1986-87: Southampton (3-0 H, 0-0 A) Aggregate: 3-0
1992-93: Sheffield United (1-0 A, 2-0 H) Aggregate: 3-0
1994-95: Crystal Palace (1-0 H, 2-0 A) Aggregate: 3-0
1997-98: Middlesbrough (1-2 H, 0-3 A) Aggregate: 1-5
2000-01: Crystal Palace (1-2 A, 5-0 H) Aggregate: 6-2
2002-03: Sheffield United (1-2 A, 2-0 H) Aggregate: 3-2
2004-05: Watford (1-0 A, 2-0 H) Aggregate: 3-0
2011-12: Manchester City (1-0 A, 2-2 H) Aggregate: 3-2
2014-15: Chelsea (1-1 H, 0-1 A) Aggregate: 1-2
2015-16: Stoke City (1-0 A, 0-1 H, won 6-5 on penalties) Aggregate: 1-1 (Liverpool advanced)
2016-17: Southampton (0-1 A, 0-1 H) Aggregate: 0-2
2021-22: Arsenal (0-0 H, 2-0 A) Aggregate: 2-0
2023-24: Fulham (2-1 H, 1-1 A) - Aggregate 3-2
The first one I'm old enough to remember is the 2000/01 clash with Crystal Palace. After missing a host of chances at Selhurst Park, we lost the first leg 2-1. A very young, very cocky Clinton Morrison went on to pose in front of the trophy for the national newspapers, declaring that he'd have scored a hat trick if he had the chances that Owen had. After a 5 nil home win in the second leg, complete with total airshot from Morrison in front of the Kop, the season ended with a league cup, fa cup, uefa cup and balon d'or for Owen and, you guessed it, fuck all for current soccer saturday gobshite Clinton Morrison. He who laughs last... Here's that first leg:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COE3x6yRN-E
You'd think I'd been here long enough to know how to embed a Youtube video...nobhead
Wasn't footie different back then? It feels like yesterday and looks like 100 years ago. I blame tiki taka and Pep Guardiola who, incidentally, was only a couple of months away from sulking his way off the Anfield turf after being ran ragged by a certain Mr Steven Gerrard. But, I digress...
Another semi final standout for me is the 2011/12 version. After already knocking Chelsea out at the bridge (albeit overshadowed by the sickening injury to Lucas who was in the form of his life) I wasn't too confident going into that tie. We were struggling in the league under Kenny, and City finally looked the real deal after the many millions spent cheating their way closer to the top. The first leg was at the Eithad and most people expected them to give us a major mountain to climb at Anfield. However, a pumped up Steven Gerrard struck a penalty past Joe Hart, while King Kenny stood with that trademark grin on the touchline, to give us a 1-0 advantage that we didn't let go of.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7NCm_NVzWAStevie lifted the trophy three times, scoring in two of the finals
In a storied history in the competition, just a couple of random ones picked out there. But proof, if you needed it, that this competition really matters. A final, crowning moment for Jurgen Klopp. A magical day at Wembley under King Kenny (and a first trophy for us in 6 years!) The first leg of a cup treble under Ged that will never, ever be forgotten. It might be the least important, but without these brilliant days we aren't the club we are today, our managers don't quite have the same legacy, and we have none of the memories. Its a first chance for our new manager to make some of those memories and start that legacy of his own.
No idea how we'll line up, but I presume we'll be up against a strong Spurs team determined to put an end to their nearly men reputation. They'll be bang up for it under the lights and, in spite of the absolutely pasting we gave to them the other week they did show the attacking threat they carry. It would be lovely to win the game but its a tough one and, as always, with a second leg at Anfield to come you'd still fancy us even if we don't.
If you weren't arsed before, be arsed now. Liverpool Football Club are playing a semi final. These are the good times. Lets win every single fucking thing we possibly can.
Up Arne Slot's Reds!!