Alisson

Trent Quanseh VVD Robertson

Gravenberch Macca

Szoboslai

Salah Jota Gakpo

The scheduling is pretty good for this. We can go max strength against Spurs, kids/reserves against Accrington, and then max strength against Forest next week which is now looking like a massive game.I am thinking Jota is ready for a start and that Szoboslai will have recovered from his illness. If not then Jones or Elliott, and Dom would need the FA Cup game instead. Also assuming that Konate will be in pieces following 90 mins after 6 weeks out and need a break until next week. Trent plays because I assume Bradley is not ready to start yet but I'd be building Bradley up this week with an eye to start against Forest.Looking ahead to the weekend, I'm just going to say that if Chiesa is not available to start against Accrington then I'm giving up on him. I'd also want to see Nunez and Elliott do a lot of heavy lifting at the weekend. Quanseh to play both games this week, if he doesn't then it raises question marks over his future under Slot to be honest. We can't have Konate near these games.Edit: I'm hoping for a reaction following yesterday and with Spurs still missing their best defenders and generally looking soft, I'm really hoping we can put one foot in the final following the first leg.