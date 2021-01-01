« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'  (Read 37028 times)

Offline Paul JH

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm
https://xcancel.com/i/status/1876217614823030960

What do you think? So little intensity from Trent, but yes collectively we are passive.

His 'closing down' of Fernandes was farcical. Corner flag had more chance of tackling him than Trent.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm
https://xcancel.com/i/status/1876217614823030960

What do you think? So little intensity from Trent, but yes collectively we are passive.

Im not going to watch that back as a) I hate seeing United score against us and b) it looks like I may be wrong. Good day.
Offline Fruity

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 03:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm
https://xcancel.com/i/status/1876217614823030960

What do you think? So little intensity from Trent, but yes collectively we are passive.

Not doubt when you watch that it looks far too easy for martinez and fernandes. Shite defending all round but I guess you expect your defender to at least try and put in a challenge.

We were not awful for the full 90 minutes as there were some good passages of play but when we were bad it was really bad. We actually defended like United have been doing all season at times.
Offline Draex

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm
Im not going to watch that back as a) I hate seeing United score against us and b) it looks like I may be wrong. Good day.

:D woof woof
Offline Red Wanderer

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 04:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:35:45 pm
Admittedly walking about doesnt look great. But he can give the ball away, thats the risk/reward with the types of passes he sees and can usually make. But was Martinez really his man? Feels like they all got slightly in each others way and in fact most of the game no one was quite sure who to pick up. He runs off the back of Mac Allister more really.

Not trying to be antagonistic, and Im a tactical dunce so maybe it is Trents fault but it seemed more of a collective failing.

Please direct any angry responses elsewhere. :D

I think this is a fair point, especially now that Salah seemingly does even less work coming the other way (which is fine btw). In previous seasons, Henderson, Milner, Szoboszlai, even Ox played on that side and bust a gut to cover up and down, to mitigate keeping Salah high and dangerous, and that Trent is often playing high as well. This season, Salah is coming back even less, but there doesn't seem to be any particular midfielder busting a gut to cover Trent.

(Against Fulham, Salah left Antonee Robinson and he doubled up on Trent to create the first goal. Exactly the same thing happened at Anfield last season, so it's baffling it wasn't sorted out.)

Trent was really poor against United, but I didn't see anyone else making tackles, challenges, pressing, fighting, anywhere on the pitch. There's obviously a tactical instruction all over the pitch to stand off teams, and it doesn't do Trent or anyone else any favours, especially when someone like him is having a poor game already.



Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 04:15:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:26:29 pm
damn - we need a win tomorrow to stop talking about this stupid game.

I agree terps. sick of this shit already. Its a hen pecking party fucking hell

With us win or tie some of you. But actually, dont tie. Dont EVER tie.

Guys played at the team for 20 years and produced magic and all the trophys and he was being booed for misplacing a clearance under pressure, but that was just cover for everyone's anger over his contract. If hes gonna go hes got the full right to do it and nobody should say a fucking word about it, let alone the garbage that's been spewing unchecked all over the internet. traitor, dead to me, hire a hard man after his brother, bla bla bla. utter disgusting shit.

You can wish he'd stay you can hope he stays like i do and probably we all do but nobody is entitled to get on a high horse if he doesn't, and that includes eviscerating the guy for playing not nearly as bad as mooted in a typhoon while being booed by his hometown fans which probably rocked his world.

Wind your necks in people . Its sounds a lot like a maga crowd yelling at immigrants on line. 4th generation immigrants who went to Harvard. If he does decide to go, this reaction will not have been helpful.

and for the final time, its not the clubs fault the players chose to run down their contracts. When someone on another team we are interested in does that, we welcome it with open arms and we understand it was the smart thing for the player to do.

Toys out of the Pram everywhere. Go watch the second half again and you'll see a really good football game with a lot of compete from both teams, yes we screwed up badly on both goals and finished the game rather poorly but is it worth this level of histrionics? like hell it is.
Offline JRed

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 05:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm
https://xcancel.com/i/status/1876217614823030960

What do you think? So little intensity from Trent, but yes collectively we are passive.
That is totally unacceptable. Not a fucking ounce of effort.
Offline JP!

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 06:28:13 pm »
The more concerning thing for me was that we once again played the badge not the 11 on the pitch.  As last year v United. We have to learn to turn up and batter this lot.

Probably the first time I thought Slot made a balls of it as well - keeping 4 forwards on at 2-1 and somehow not ending the Trent disasterclass until it was too late.
Offline stewy17

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 06:54:04 pm »
Do you reckon they couldve all had the bug Szlobberchops has? Might explain a thing or two.
Offline kesey

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm »
I've just watched them Trent clips and Iam fuckin gobsmacked.  Trent lad c'mon for fucksake most of us still reckon you are sound but at least try . He went to my school by the way which was good at sports and our P.E teachers gave out bollockings for such things. Trent lad at least pretend you give a fuck. In all honesty he should be dropped for that .
Offline kesey

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 12:50:51 am »
Speaking of shit weather and atmospheres get on this.  29.000  I think against Spurs in 1985. The ball is funny too. Now you see it , now you don't.

https://youtu.be/KJAvEPwQVt4?si=VhWO_VU73n0SGLp1
Online StL-Dono

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 02:40:05 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:50:51 am
Speaking of shit weather and atmospheres get on this.  29.000  I think against Spurs in 1985. The ball is funny too. Now you see it , now you don't.

https://youtu.be/KJAvEPwQVt4?si=VhWO_VU73n0SGLp1

Watching a bit of this and remembering how often the ball got passed back to the keeper and how it slowed the game.  Hard to watch now. 
Online davegc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 02:46:33 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 06:54:04 pm
Do you reckon they couldve all had the bug Szlobberchops has? Might explain a thing or two.

I was wondering about that too. Our relatively comfortable lead brings me back to the time of covid. What exactly is wrong with Dom?
