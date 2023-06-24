We should support him in wanting to leave to Real Madrid on a free?? You're joking right? After Sunday's performance where he could barely be arsed to retain the ball let alone track his runner, he's shit out luck when it comes to being understanding. Either he sorts himself out or he can tell the Club to sell him to Madrid. I bet you James Milner would have needed to be physically restrained from Trent after that performance on Sunday if he was still Vice Captain.



That's where we do miss characters like Hendo and Milner. Virgil is such an unflappable character that he's a great captain - very occasionally though the Sunday league captaincy style is required.I've said it before though that I don't think Trent's dreadful performance was due to a lock of motivation or focus. He was equally as bad against Everton last season and presumably he wasn't mulling over his future during that game. When the game is scrappy and the opposition are that extra bit motivated I think Trent, rather than pumping himself up, goes into his shell and tries to appear unflappable. From the outside looking in that comes across as not being arsed and is highlighted even more when the opposition are busting a gut whilst he jogs alongside/behind.Man U did also massively overload that side of the pitch. Dalot, Fernandes and Hojlund were all over there, exploiting Trent's naturally half-arsed defending but also that Mo doesn't really track back and that Dom was unavailable to provide the cover from midfield. Bradley is super competitive but he was still getting stretched when he came on and that was only for a short cameo.