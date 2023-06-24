« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'

spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1560 on: Today at 06:54:32 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 03:24:57 pm
Trent must have been given a major bollocking by Arne.

And a lot of the players. They can't have been happy with his performance. I'm sure he'll get the chance to put it right tomorrow.
Persephone

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1561 on: Today at 06:55:44 am
Quote from: HullReD on Today at 06:31:35 am
Yes Trent had a very bad game and did seem to have is mind on other things but the lad has given his all for the club yet we treat him this way. Where is the YNWA? i honestly think if Trent does want to leave then we all should support him in doing so. He has given us some EPIC moments for us all (Barcelona corner kick). The lad will be getting it in the ear to sign for us, sign for them blah blah....but cmon let us support him either way.
We should support him in wanting to leave to Real Madrid on a free?? You're joking right? After Sunday's performance where he could barely be arsed to retain the ball let alone track his runner, he's shit out luck when it comes to being understanding. Either he sorts himself out or he can tell the Club to sell him to Madrid. I bet you James Milner would have needed to be physically restrained from Trent after that performance on Sunday if he was still Vice Captain.
bornandbRED

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1562 on: Today at 07:20:31 am
Both goals get worse every time you watch them. Multiple players unwilling to make a challenge on the first - (when was the last time you saw us get walked through so easily like that?) and the cross goes past 4 of our players for the second, then pea rolls past Alisson.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1563 on: Today at 07:23:36 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:20:31 am
Both goals get worse every time you watch them. Multiple players unwilling to make a challenge on the first - (when was the last time you saw us get walked through so easily like that?) and the cross goes past 4 of our players for the second, then pea rolls past Alisson.

We looked a yard slower for some reason.

Maybe it was pressure. Those no marks had nothing to lose.
HullReD

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1564 on: Today at 07:38:33 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:55:44 am
We should support him in wanting to leave to Real Madrid on a free?? You're joking right? After Sunday's performance where he could barely be arsed to retain the ball let alone track his runner, he's shit out luck when it comes to being understanding. Either he sorts himself out or he can tell the Club to sell him to Madrid. I bet you James Milner would have needed to be physically restrained from Trent after that performance on Sunday if he was still Vice Captain.

He has had the worst game of his life and now we are all giving him so much shit about it. Is it his fault may leave on a free? The club are to blame for this for this not Trent. When RM come calling there's not many players that turn em down unfortunately for us. I am sure PSG didn't want to lose Mbappe on a free either but that's RM for ya. The lad has given 20 years to Liverpool and his head has been but a lot of fans are sulking cos he may leave on a free and cos his had a shit game cmon...like i said YNWA does not apply to Trent does it?
Persephone

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1565 on: Today at 07:48:50 am
Quote from: HullReD on Today at 07:38:33 am
He has had the worst game of his life and now we are all giving him so much shit about it. Is it his fault may leave on a free? The club are to blame for this for this not Trent. When RM come calling there's not many players that turn em down unfortunately for us. I am sure PSG didn't want to lose Mbappe on a free either but that's RM for ya. The lad has given 20 years to Liverpool and his head has been but a lot of fans are sulking cos he may leave on a free and cos his had a shit game cmon...like i said YNWA does not apply to Trent does it?
Poor Trent, gets offered a multimillion pound contract at his boyhood Club, on top of his previous multimillion pound contract and somehow he's the victim here? He's not VVD or Salah who have been THE most important and highest performing players over the last 7 years. Trent has had some shockers and has been protected by the supporters. Sunday was the climax of his silly decisions and allowing it to fester, you think RM makes that bid without Trent's camp being okay with it?

Who gives a fuck that it's RM, there are better ways of doing it and if him downing tools is going to be the way he chooses to end his career then he deserves to be mentioned in the same vein as Owen. Nah there is no support for those who will willingly stab the club and it's supporters in the back. Going on a free when PSR is such a big deal these days is shitty behaviour.
smutchin

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:00:41 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:20:31 am
Both goals get worse every time you watch them. Multiple players unwilling to make a challenge on the first - (when was the last time you saw us get walked through so easily like that?) and the cross goes past 4 of our players for the second, then pea rolls past Alisson.

Exactly
Draex

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1567 on: Today at 08:26:16 am
Conor Bradley played 11 minutes and won 3 duels

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold played 102 and 90 minutes respectively and won 1 duel

Mental stat.
RyanBabel19

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1568 on: Today at 08:37:32 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:26:16 am
Conor Bradley played 11 minutes and won 3 duels

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold played 102 and 90 minutes respectively and won 1 duel

Mental stat.

Bradley plays with the tenacity and youth missing from the other 2 on Sunday. Robertson wants to but seemingly cant as much as he used to, understandably. Trent just didnt seem like he wanted to push with the required intensity

You could see it as soon as Bradley came on, going back towards his own goal it was like he was closing down Mbappe all over again, going forward he wasnt content with just swinging a leg and crossing, he wanted to make something happen!
HullReD

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1569 on: Today at 09:16:21 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:48:50 am
Poor Trent, gets offered a multimillion pound contract at his boyhood Club, on top of his previous multimillion pound contract and somehow he's the victim here? He's not VVD or Salah who have been THE most important and highest performing players over the last 7 years. Trent has had some shockers and has been protected by the supporters. Sunday was the climax of his silly decisions and allowing it to fester, you think RM makes that bid without Trent's camp being okay with it?

Who gives a fuck that it's RM, there are better ways of doing it and if him downing tools is going to be the way he chooses to end his career then he deserves to be mentioned in the same vein as Owen. Nah there is no support for those who will willingly stab the club and it's supporters in the back. Going on a free when PSR is such a big deal these days is shitty behaviour.
Well unfortunately this is what it has come down to with the club pissing about with contracts. RM offered 15-20m for him which isn't a great deal in todays valuation of players but here we are, take it or let him go on a free? what other choice do the club have right now. As for Owen it wasn't the RM move that did it, it was the move to Man U. As for stabbing the club and supporters in the back? lol don't make me laugh.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1570 on: Today at 09:54:04 am
Not something we want to see in our team, but here goes again:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6SS-RLg9dPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6SS-RLg9dPQ</a>
Original

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1571 on: Today at 09:58:12 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:54:04 am
Not something we want to see in our team, but here goes again:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6SS-RLg9dPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6SS-RLg9dPQ</a>

The defending for the first goal was absolutely atrocious, genuinely the kind of thing you'd have got bollocked for playing decent level Sunday league
Persephone

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1572 on: Today at 10:01:31 am
Quote from: HullReD on Today at 09:16:21 am
Well unfortunately this is what it has come down to with the club pissing about with contracts. RM offered 15-20m for him which isn't a great deal in todays valuation of players but here we are, take it or let him go on a free? what other choice do the club have right now. As for Owen it wasn't the RM move that did it, it was the move to Man U. As for stabbing the club and supporters in the back? lol don't make me laugh.
You think the players wanted to negotiate with the Club in flux? Yeah they probably should have tried to sort out the contracts but no one could have predicted how good VVD and Mo would be at their ages.

Trent has clearly run his contract down for a better wage and signing on fee from RM. That's their new tactic, and it is working on Trent. I'd still take it though if this is his level till June. Play Conor and Joe when he returns if we have to. He has enabled and encouraged this stupidity of bids and paper talk and all for his own pocket.

Owen was labelled a turn coat when he left for Madrid knowing he could have commanded a better fee. United just sealed the deal.
thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1573 on: Today at 10:08:25 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:55:44 am
We should support him in wanting to leave to Real Madrid on a free?? You're joking right? After Sunday's performance where he could barely be arsed to retain the ball let alone track his runner, he's shit out luck when it comes to being understanding. Either he sorts himself out or he can tell the Club to sell him to Madrid. I bet you James Milner would have needed to be physically restrained from Trent after that performance on Sunday if he was still Vice Captain.
That's where we do miss characters like Hendo and Milner.  Virgil is such an unflappable character that he's a great captain - very occasionally though the Sunday league captaincy style is required.

I've said it before though that I don't think Trent's dreadful performance was due to a lock of motivation or focus.  He was equally as bad against Everton last season and presumably he wasn't mulling over his future during that game.  When the game is scrappy and the opposition are that extra bit motivated I think Trent, rather than pumping himself up, goes into his shell and tries to appear unflappable.  From the outside looking in that comes across as not being arsed and is highlighted even more when the opposition are busting a gut whilst he jogs alongside/behind.

Man U did also massively overload that side of the pitch.  Dalot, Fernandes and Hojlund were all over there, exploiting Trent's naturally half-arsed defending but also that Mo doesn't really track back and that Dom was unavailable to provide the cover from midfield.  Bradley is super competitive but he was still getting stretched when he came on and that was only for a short cameo.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1574 on: Today at 10:08:31 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:58:12 am
The defending for the first goal was absolutely atrocious, genuinely the kind of thing you'd have got bollocked for playing decent level Sunday league
Not just the defending for the first goal...
Trent actually just booted it away and right into a United player... then on top of that - after just giving it away like that, he wasn't interested in defending the attempt that was now as a result of his error.

You won't see it in that vid, but check the highlights.

I can excuse giving away possession, usually - and he was under a bit of pressure, but he did it at every turn on Sunday.

EDIT: 4:32

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bXQtwB9zeS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bXQtwB9zeS8</a>
elkun

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1575 on: Today at 10:12:02 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:54:04 am
Not something we want to see in our team, but here goes again:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6SS-RLg9dPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6SS-RLg9dPQ</a>
That defending from Trent for the 1st goal is atrocious. Should be benched just for that
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1576 on: Today at 10:14:16 am
Quote from: elkun on Today at 10:12:02 am
That defending from Trent for the 1st goal is atrocious. Should be benched just for that
Look at the shoulder-hugging during the corner after that... jeepers!

I dunno what was going on with the lad, but was he on drugs? Was he still hungover from the previous night? You can see something is not right. Just look at his face and eyes.
Was he protesting?

Reason why I'm saying that there is something wrong/going on, is that no-one can tell me that is the result of being off-form, or even hiding, or injury, or fatigue. This was going on- throughout the match.
