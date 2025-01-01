Use this game as an object lesson for Everton because if Manu were fighting for their lives then imagine how much effect Everton will put in. Youve got to match them for effort then you can play football.
The lack of intensity all over the pitch was appalling, really.
We're fighting for a title while United are miles off the top, yet BBC had them making 20 tackles yesterday (winning
, while we attempted 6 and won 2. They won (and attempted) four times as many tackles as us, at Anfield.
The same stats had us dispossessed 11 times, while we dispossessed them once.
Trent has been hammered, but Virg ran the ball out of play under no pressure, Robbo passed it straight out of play while pushing for a goal, Konaté played it straight to them outside our box, etc. etc.
I love Jones, but three times he tried to walk out of trouble and they took it off him. Even Macca, probably the best player on the day, tried to shield a ball from three players and ceded possession, rather than playing it or booting it.
There was a walking-pace approach all over the pitch, and it sucks the life out of the crowd when they play with so little intensity. I thought we'd got over this after the Brighton and City games demonstrated what a roaring crowd and intensity can do, but we were back to the pace of Forest again.