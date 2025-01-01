« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'  (Read 32551 times)

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote
After the first pre-season game he asked Van den Brom if he could address the players, then showed them a 25-minute compilation of their lazy moments. I went absolutely berserk, Slot recalled to a mutual friend. The boys could see themselves on a massive screen walking back, strolling, throwing their hands up. I smashed them on the nose with the facts and didnt spare a single player.

Trent must have been given a major bollocking by Arne.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,056
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 03:28:19 pm »
Use this game as an object lesson for Everton because if Manu were fighting for their lives then imagine how much effort Everton will put in. Youve got to match them for effort then you can play football.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:48 pm by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »

On the plus side with the sole exception of the Forest game, we have managed to come from behind in every other game where we have conceded first.  I feel it is much harder to shut down this Slot side than previous years as we are less reliant on transitions to score.  Our ability to pick passes through midfield makes it almost impossible to keep us out for 90 mins.

I actually wonder whether some of the clubs who've had surprisingly good seasons might start to feel the effects of a long season and thinner squads.  At the start of the season a run of Forest, Brentford, Ipswich and Bournemouth would be seen by us as an easy run of games.  I know three of those are away but we actually benefit from that at times because the home team is under more pressure to play rather than sit back.  I can see us winning those four games if we maintain intensity and focus and yesterday might be just the reality check we needed after three comfortable wins.
Logged

Online Jotatheslotter

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Personally think anyone defending Trent saying it wasnt to do with his attitude and showing he couldnt be arsed is way off. Even if you have a lot going on in your head with the contracts, the minimum expectation of a Liverpool player is you put effort in, a bad game is forgivable - stray passes here and there but the other elements are bordering not especially vs Manchester United.

The multiple situations where he walked, not even a jog - walked were for all to see. Amount of times he was ran off was atrocious, I think to see VVD have a go on multiple occasions. That being said, he deserves the support and has more than earn it but I think the heat is more than warranted.

I think it will be a wake up call for rest of season, he has a chance to secure his legacy with another title whatever happens and he deserves that, the same as Mo/Virg.
Logged

Offline Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 03:44:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:28:19 pm
Use this game as an object lesson for Everton because if Manu were fighting for their lives then imagine how much effect Everton will put in. Youve got to match them for effort then you can play football.

The lack of intensity all over the pitch was appalling, really.

We're fighting for a title while United are miles off the top, yet BBC had them making 20 tackles yesterday (winning 8), while we attempted 6 and won 2. They won (and attempted) four times as many tackles as us, at Anfield.

The same stats had us dispossessed 11 times, while we dispossessed them once.

Trent has been hammered, but Virg ran the ball out of play under no pressure, Robbo passed it straight out of play while pushing for a goal, Konaté played it straight to them outside our box, etc. etc.

I love Jones, but three times he tried to walk out of trouble and they took it off him. Even Macca, probably the best player on the day, tried to shield a ball from three players and ceded possession, rather than playing it or booting it.

There was a walking-pace approach all over the pitch, and it sucks the life out of the crowd when they play with so little intensity. I thought we'd got over this after the Brighton and City games demonstrated what a roaring crowd and intensity can do, but we were back to the pace of Forest again.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:24:57 pm
Trent must have been given a major bollocking by Arne.

Probably got 25mins of footage of just Trent for this morning!
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Jotatheslotter on Today at 03:33:54 pm
Personally think anyone defending Trent saying it wasnt to do with his attitude and showing he couldnt be arsed is way off. Even if you have a lot going on in your head with the contracts, the minimum expectation of a Liverpool player is you put effort in, a bad game is forgivable - stray passes here and there but the other elements are bordering not especially vs Manchester United.

The multiple situations where he walked, not even a jog - walked were for all to see. Amount of times he was ran off was atrocious, I think to see VVD have a go on multiple occasions. That being said, he deserves the support and has more than earn it but I think the heat is more than warranted.

I think it will be a wake up call for rest of season, he has a chance to secure his legacy with another title whatever happens and he deserves that, the same as Mo/Virg.
Not a defence per-se, but more reasoning behind why it was not just down to him... but it looked like it.

Having watched the game back, Utd done what other sides in the past have done to us - they targetted the fullback areas and overloaded mainly our right hand side. It's not the first time this has happened, but they got a lot of joy from it - far more than they did (and they got a bit there as well!) the left side. The fact they outnumbered us in midfield also contributed as our press was totally out of kilter. I've said it a lot this season that our achilles heel is the easy out-ball into the gap between the front three and the midfield. The midfield yesterday was - for a lot of that game - far too deep and disconnected, in a very similar fashion to the last stages of Jurgen's reign. I qualify that as all through, we did not transition as well as we have in previous games and looked hesitant. That let them swamp us and they found the bigger success down the right. Lost track of how many times they outnumbered us on the counter, especially after we gave the ball away in the last quarter. We were sluggish getting back and felt we pushed too hard and got found out of position way too many times.

Also feel that (although a lot of us predicted this and warned against it) we were totally caught out with how well Utd played and was slightly shellshocked. Certainly we had no rhythm like we had, although in places we tore them apart and had (again) more than enough chances to put them away, but it was one of those games that it just didn't happen for us. So much was off, but credit (I feel physically sick) to them for exploiting it. Trent was not helped with how they all played and feel that he forced things far too much, but (and I said he's done this in earlier games) got caught in two minds too far along to abort what he was attempting. Where he wanted to play the ball, Utd shut the space down and more to the point, the players he was seeking did not make the runs needed.  As for the jogging back, then not just him, but others looked leggy as well - the conditions would have had an effect on that, of that there is no doubt. That said, if that were the case then he should have had the self awareness and the balls to say "I'm struggling - yank me" to the bench before he was taken off.

Going back to the original point though, when sides overload us, we need to sit deeper and fill those areas. If that means compromising our attacking ethos, then sobeit, but we have to adapt more to when sides target certain areas and play out of that. Utd done the only thing they could and it worked for them. Trent was just the glaring example of that

 
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,748
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 04:06:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:28:19 pm
Use this game as an object lesson for Everton because if Manu were fighting for their lives then imagine how much effect Everton will put in. Youve got to match them for effort then you can play football.

If the game against Everton had been played in similar conditions, not the actual storm back in December the likely outcome could have been a draw.

Wed have a seven point lead over Arsenal half way through the season so not too shabby.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • ***JFT97***
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 04:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:16:21 pm
Its not great but still says something about us that we havent lost any of them.
Aye.

We're still a very hard and difficult side to beat.

We played our worst game of the season and the shite played their best, yet they still couldn't win and it was their cup final.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 04:17:56 pm »
I appear to have shaken that result a lot easier than I thought I would.

Was happy to get out with a point. Weird, weird game - weird atmosphere, weird weather, weird performances. I think take the points and move on, on the basis we use it as a wake up call and re-focus our efforts going into a tricky run of fixtures.

There are deffo concerns for me around home form and slow starts and relying on a HT Slot masterclass for us to come good. We didn't get that yesterday, instead it took them to score before we looked like applying ourselves.

I said in the contracts thread on Friday that it will only take 1 bad result or some bad form from those involved in the contract situation for things to escalate quite quickly and get out of hand. It feels like that's happening with Trent now. He had a shocker yesterday and I think that the manager had a shocker keeping him on for so long but we can't let this spiral. It can't be the narrative around every game. The VVD and Salah stuff is less problematic because they have come out and said they want to stay and aren't linked seriously to any other projects, whereas Trent is the opposite. The guy who 'won't let this play out in public' is in grave danger of this CONTINUING to play out in public and any dip in form makes him an easier target after yesterday. He needs to start against Spurs and put yesterday right. I don't think Bradley can come in and play straight away - maybe that's why Slot seemed reluctant to put him in yesterday but we will need him.

We are forunate that no-one has gained ground. Nothing gained, nothing lost and another game chalked off where no-one can close in on us. Another game closer. Maybe that's why it was easier to shake.

We need to be ready to go again v Forest, as that could be a really dificult midweek trip as Arsenal will look to get 3pts at home to Spurs. Nothing guaranteed and all that, but they'll be favourites to win, so we need them going into that match feeling the pressure of another Liverpool 3pts the night before.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:25 pm by Ciara (with a capital "C") »
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm »
For all those critising Alli, think he did very well on those corner, punching the ball well clear in all that wind, those could've easily snuck in. That one low save which spilled out wasn't great but considering how slippery the surface was, he made sure his body was behind it and didn't fuck up.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,085
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 04:29:50 pm
For all those critising Alli, think he did very well on those corner, punching the ball well clear in all that wind, those could've easily snuck in. That one low save which spilled out wasn't great but considering how slippery the surface was, he made sure his body was behind it and didn't fuck up.

That reminds me, I think just the sheer number of corners we gave away was one of the biggest indicators of how poor we were yesterday. However, there was a part of me that kept thinking, this is a great chance to counter attack but unfortunately we were also not as sharp as usual in that department.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 04:41:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:34:32 pm
That reminds me, I think just the sheer number of corners we gave away was one of the biggest indicators of how poor we were yesterday. However, there was a part of me that kept thinking, this is a great chance to counter attack but unfortunately we were also not as sharp as usual in that department.

Am I right in thinking they didnt have a single corner against us last time we played them? Was very surprised at how many we gave away yesterday.
Logged

Online AK1892

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:40:42 pm
Is that partly because Mo doesnt track back like he used to as well though? Obviously thats a tactical decision rather than not being arsed but it does put more pressure on Trent.

Didn't seem to affect Bradley though.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,472
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 04:54:27 pm »
United massively raised their game. It was noticeable how much energy they had at the end compared to us. But lets be honest they have been doing sweet fa all season so not a surprise. The conditions definitely affected us more in that respect - we looked a lot more leggy.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:17:14 pm by Fruity »
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,741
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 01:17:07 pm
For me it depends totally on what the actual situation is. Yes players are allowed a bad game, but if I'm honest what bothers me mostly is that he is not always willing to fight on the pitch and when trent is like that, he is a huge liability, which was seen in many games for us and even before this contract drama. On the other side he has been a great addition in the attack, his ball delivery is spot on and when he is willing to fight for every inch he's probably offensively the best right back in the world and also much better defensively from what we have seen yesterday and in some other games in the past.

As We don't know exactly how things stand it's also difficult to define whether he should play or not. The problem is that it has already cost us points and it can cost us even more in next games.

And if we look at Conor, the boy has some points to prove and is on the uprise which was clearly visible in his short time on the pitch. Can he deliver the ball as good as trent? Certainly not, but at least we can expect him to fight for every inch on the pitch and this is for me the most important thing. 

I still hope trent gets his head sorted and gets back his fight mentality, sign the new contract and gets his wishes fullfiled in the future with many more great moments in Liverpool, but for now I think we should let the dust settle a little bit and give Trent a chance to clear his head.
Agree with that and I did actually call for him to have a rest last night, but on reflection until Bradley is fit enough to do 90 minutes then Trent needs to be starting.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 05:53:57 pm »
Still sick as a parrot after that... of all the games this is the one we decide to be the worst we've been all season...at Anfield??
Time is up for Nunez for certain anyway.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,094
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 05:57:20 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Having only fallen behind in four of their first 13 league games under Arne Slot, the Reds have since trailed in four of their last six.

https://theanalyst.com/2025/01/liverpool-vs-man-utd-stats-premier-league

Worrying.
I'm no tactics whiz but what is the reason for this?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:57:20 pm
I'm no tactics whiz but what is the reason for this?

I think an ever changing back line isnt helping combined with individual poor performances from the defence.

Konate being back will help.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,056
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:57:20 pm
I'm no tactics whiz but what is the reason for this?

No settled back line for several games.
Allison looks rusty.
Unforeseen circumstances like a red card
Difficulty of fixture - Newcastle are no mugs
« Last Edit: Today at 06:23:30 pm by spider-neil »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 06:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:54:27 pm
United massively raised their game. It was noticeable how much energy they had at the end compared to us. But lets be honest they have been doing sweet fa all season so not a surprise. The conditions definitely affected us more in that respect - we looked a lot more leggy.

They will lose to Arsenal at weekend

Its what small minded teams do
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online faisfais

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 06:25:55 pm »
Agreed with every line 100%

Amorim & Manchester United expected Quansah to start and therefore targeted Trent's side (as opposed to Robbo like previous opponents). I think a bigger loss for us was missing the physicality of Szoboszlai in the midfield. I felt that the weather conditions made it more amenable to the hoof-ball Amorim executed as opposed to the ball-possession patterns of play advocated by Slot.


Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 03:56:55 pm
Not a defence per-se, but more reasoning behind why it was not just down to him... but it looked like it.

Having watched the game back, Utd done what other sides in the past have done to us - they targetted the fullback areas and overloaded mainly our right hand side. It's not the first time this has happened, but they got a lot of joy from it - far more than they did (and they got a bit there as well!) the left side. The fact they outnumbered us in midfield also contributed as our press was totally out of kilter. I've said it a lot this season that our achilles heel is the easy out-ball into the gap between the front three and the midfield. The midfield yesterday was - for a lot of that game - far too deep and disconnected, in a very similar fashion to the last stages of Jurgen's reign. I qualify that as all through, we did not transition as well as we have in previous games and looked hesitant. That let them swamp us and they found the bigger success down the right. Lost track of how many times they outnumbered us on the counter, especially after we gave the ball away in the last quarter. We were sluggish getting back and felt we pushed too hard and got found out of position way too many times.

Also feel that (although a lot of us predicted this and warned against it) we were totally caught out with how well Utd played and was slightly shellshocked. Certainly we had no rhythm like we had, although in places we tore them apart and had (again) more than enough chances to put them away, but it was one of those games that it just didn't happen for us. So much was off, but credit (I feel physically sick) to them for exploiting it. Trent was not helped with how they all played and feel that he forced things far too much, but (and I said he's done this in earlier games) got caught in two minds too far along to abort what he was attempting. Where he wanted to play the ball, Utd shut the space down and more to the point, the players he was seeking did not make the runs needed.  As for the jogging back, then not just him, but others looked leggy as well - the conditions would have had an effect on that, of that there is no doubt. That said, if that were the case then he should have had the self awareness and the balls to say "I'm struggling - yank me" to the bench before he was taken off.

Going back to the original point though, when sides overload us, we need to sit deeper and fill those areas. If that means compromising our attacking ethos, then sobeit, but we have to adapt more to when sides target certain areas and play out of that. Utd done the only thing they could and it worked for them. Trent was just the glaring example of that

 
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,591
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm »
I still cant get over the two goals they got yesterday Im still fuming
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,944
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 06:28:45 pm »
Was there a fight - or is that rumor?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Was there a fight - or is that rumor?

You mean the fight in our changing room?

It was started by an Arsenal fan
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Was there a fight - or is that rumor?


Alexander-Arnold didn't have much of that in him
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 06:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:54:27 pm
United massively raised their game. It was noticeable how much energy they had at the end compared to us. But lets be honest they have been doing sweet fa all season so not a surprise. The conditions definitely affected us more in that respect - we looked a lot more leggy.

Let's see how long they can keep it up for. Arsenal away on Sunday in the FA Cup. That'll be interesting.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,944
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:32:31 pm
You mean the fight in our changing room?

It was started by an Arsenal fan

figured.
Logged

Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 06:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:55:28 pm
Nah, not having the pile on. If you're all going to slate Trent for 'not trying', the Jones deserves it for being too cocky (he was). One of the things with Jones is he goes into some games trying to be the midfielder running the show, which leads to him trying to fend off three men and not just releasing the ball. He lost it doing exactly that, and didn't learn at all from the first time it happened. It's equally as bad as 'not trying'.

Also, don't agree that Trent 'wasn't trying'. He was, he was just shit. Nothing worked. It's a false narrative to suit the 'he just wants to leave' crowd.

Trent was not trying. There is no explanation for not tracking a man and getting run passed. He really was dire.

Jones was marked out of the game. If you look at how a 4-2-3-1 (our formation), matches up against a 3-4-2-1 (their formation) you can see the structural issues, plus you can see it with how United played in the midfield.

The 3-4-2-1 has two CMs (in the 4), and two AMs / #10s (in the 2). These 4 players form a box in the midfield. Our midfielders are the two from the 4-2-3-1 and one AM / #10 in the line of 3. How it actually plays out is that their CMs, and their central CB, are ALL in a position to mark our AM / #10 (Curtis Jones). He was doubled for most of the game and was over run by all these different players that could step into his area.

This was a major tactical advantage to United, which is a key reason how they busted through the centre of the pitch over and over again. The appropriate adjustment would be to drop our 3 midfielders into a flat 4-3-3 to mitigate the effects of the 4v3 overload (in United's favour) in the centre of the pitch.

Jones was in 2v1s for the majority of the game. Trent was just lost.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 43

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,759
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 06:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 06:56:46 pm
Trent was not trying. There is no explanation for not tracking a man and getting run passed. He really was dire.

Jones was marked out of the game. If you look at how a 4-2-3-1 (our formation), matches up against a 3-4-2-1 (their formation) you can see the structural issues, plus you can see it with how United played in the midfield.

The 3-4-2-1 has two CMs (in the 4), and two AMs / #10s (in the 2). These 4 players form a box in the midfield. Our midfielders are the two from the 4-2-3-1 and one AM / #10 in the line of 3. How it actually plays out is that their CMs, and their central CB, are ALL in a position to mark our AM / #10 (Curtis Jones). He was doubled for most of the game and was over run by all these different players that could step into his area.

This was a major tactical advantage to United, which is a key reason how they busted through the centre of the pitch over and over again. The appropriate adjustment would be to drop our 3 midfielders into a flat 4-3-3 to mitigate the effects of the 4v3 overload (in United's favour) in the centre of the pitch.

Jones was in 2v1s for the majority of the game. Trent was just lost.

Of course Trent was trying, to suggest otherwise is an absolute joke and pretty offensive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 