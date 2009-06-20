« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'

Reply #1480
Today at 01:49:06 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:40:45 pm
We got bullied in midfield.  Mainoo was as good as Mac Allister that half and it just wasn't acceptable.

They were targeting various areas. I lost count the number of times one of our players were outnumbered, we can barely have won a second ball in that half.
Reply #1481
Today at 01:50:25 pm
My take on this is how some players get slaughtered and others don't, depending on who they are. Trent? Yes, he was awful, but Jones was equally as bad. Reverted to the 'try and dribble around 5 men because I'm Curtis Jones' player he used to be. He lost it so many times by arrogantly trying to keep hold of the ball, when he just got tackled most of the time, and didn't learn from the first time he did it. We badly missed Dom.

If you're going to slate one scouser in the team, the other wasn't much better either.
Reply #1482
Today at 01:52:40 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:50:25 pm
My take on this is how some players get slaughtered and others don't, depending on who they are. Trent? Yes, he was awful, but Jones was equally as bad. Reverted to the 'try and dribble around 5 men because I'm Curtis Jones' player he used to be. He lost it so many times by arrogantly trying to keep hold of the ball, when he just got tackled most of the time, and didn't learn from the first time he did it. We badly missed Dom.

If you're going to slate one scouser in the team, the other wasn't much better either.
Context matters. We should expect more from Trent, a guaranteed starter at top wages.
Jones doesnt have the same status.
Reply #1483
Today at 01:52:51 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:50:25 pm
My take on this is how some players get slaughtered and others don't, depending on who they are. Trent? Yes, he was awful, but Jones was equally as bad. Reverted to the 'try and dribble around 5 men because I'm Curtis Jones' player he used to be. He lost it so many times by arrogantly trying to keep hold of the ball, when he just got tackled most of the time, and didn't learn from the first time he did it. We badly missed Dom.

If you're going to slate one scouser in the team, the other wasn't much better either.

Jones tried though.  Trent couldn't be arsed all game long, that's why he's getting pelters.  They both had bad games but only one of them kept the effort up.
Reply #1484
Today at 01:54:12 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:50:25 pm
My take on this is how some players get slaughtered and others don't, depending on who they are. Trent? Yes, he was awful, but Jones was equally as bad. Reverted to the 'try and dribble around 5 men because I'm Curtis Jones' player he used to be. He lost it so many times by arrogantly trying to keep hold of the ball, when he just got tackled most of the time, and didn't learn from the first time he did it. We badly missed Dom.

If you're going to slate one scouser in the team, the other wasn't much better either.

I don't agree, ignore all the on the ball stuff and go down to the basics of the game and Jones continually ran himself into the ground getting back to cover for the team, Trent did not, he was continually walking/jogging when everyone else was busting a gut to get back.

You can have an off day, every player can but the bare minimum is you put in the graft and Trent simply didn't, for whatever reason.
Reply #1485
Today at 01:54:59 pm
There should have been a disclaimer that Match of the Day would be dedicated to Manu, and then I could have skipped it. All the focus was on them and they didn't even fucking win the game. My mistake, they did mention Liverpool, they talked about the contracts.
Reply #1486
Today at 01:55:18 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:50:25 pm
My take on this is how some players get slaughtered and others don't, depending on who they are. Trent? Yes, he was awful, but Jones was equally as bad. Reverted to the 'try and dribble around 5 men because I'm Curtis Jones' player he used to be. He lost it so many times by arrogantly trying to keep hold of the ball, when he just got tackled most of the time, and didn't learn from the first time he did it. We badly missed Dom.

If you're going to slate one scouser in the team, the other wasn't much better either.

The only difference is thar Curtis tried his best but could manage to put in a better performance. Trent didn't.

For all of mistakes he would have been forgiven quickly, but for the lack of fighting mentality he won't.

There were players who were not so good at ball and made a whole career out of pure fighting mentality (mascherano etc.) and that is what trent lacks. United players on the other side were ready to fight for every inch.
Reply #1487
Today at 01:55:28 pm
Nah, not having the pile on. If you're all going to slate Trent for 'not trying', the Jones deserves it for being too cocky (he was). One of the things with Jones is he goes into some games trying to be the midfielder running the show, which leads to him trying to fend off three men and not just releasing the ball. He lost it doing exactly that, and didn't learn at all from the first time it happened. It's equally as bad as 'not trying'.

Also, don't agree that Trent 'wasn't trying'. He was, he was just shit. Nothing worked. It's a false narrative to suit the 'he just wants to leave' crowd.
Reply #1488
Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:50:25 pm
My take on this is how some players get slaughtered and others don't, depending on who they are. Trent? Yes, he was awful, but Jones was equally as bad. Reverted to the 'try and dribble around 5 men because I'm Curtis Jones' player he used to be. He lost it so many times by arrogantly trying to keep hold of the ball, when he just got tackled most of the time, and didn't learn from the first time he did it. We badly missed Dom.

If you're going to slate one scouser in the team, the other wasn't much better either.

Doesn't make much sense when Curtis has had plenty of criticism after the game as well.
Reply #1489
Today at 01:57:13 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:55:28 pm
Nah, not having the pile on. If you're all going to slate Trent for 'not trying', the Jones deserves it for being too cocky (he was). One of the things with Jones is he goes into some games trying to be the midfielder running the show, which leads to him trying to fend off three men and not just releasing the ball. It's equally as bad as 'not trying'.

Also, don't agree that Trent 'wasn't trying'. He was, he was just shit. Nothing worked. It's a false narrative to suit the 'he just wants to leave' crowd.

Jones made bad decisions on the pitch, same as Trent.  But only one of them was jogging around or just hanging out a lazy leg when someone went past them.  Watch the first goal again and tell me Trent was trying his hardest.
Reply #1490
Today at 01:57:14 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:50:25 pm
My take on this is how some players get slaughtered and others don't, depending on who they are. Trent? Yes, he was awful, but Jones was equally as bad. Reverted to the 'try and dribble around 5 men because I'm Curtis Jones' player he used to be. He lost it so many times by arrogantly trying to keep hold of the ball, when he just got tackled most of the time, and didn't learn from the first time he did it. We badly missed Dom.

If you're going to slate one scouser in the team, the other wasn't much better either.
Personally, I dont think Jones is good enough anyway, but thats another matter. The expectations for both players are completely different levels. The main difference yesterday was you could see Jones was Atleast trying. Trent looked like he was doing us a favour just being in the pitch.
Reply #1491
Today at 01:59:23 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:55:28 pm
Nah, not having the pile on. If you're all going to slate Trent for 'not trying', the Jones deserves it for being too cocky (he was). One of the things with Jones is he goes into some games trying to be the midfielder running the show, which leads to him trying to fend off three men and not just releasing the ball. He lost it doing exactly that, and didn't learn at all from the first time it happened. It's equally as bad as 'not trying'.

Also, don't agree that Trent 'wasn't trying'. He was, he was just shit. Nothing worked. It's a false narrative to suit the 'he just wants to leave' crowd.

Agree with this.. it was an awful day at the office for trent, that happens, what I don't get is why he wasn't pulled much earlier.. it was obvious to all he wasn't playing well.

Would love to understand the reason why he wasn't subbed.

I hope it's not what not discussed on the PMP on TAW... Basically Slot being compromised due to the contract saga.
Reply #1492
Today at 02:03:21 pm
That midfield battle was very intense and fun, even if the result wasn't what we wanted.

Fernandes turned up for this one, not for his attacking play but his defensive work.  A couple of times I thought we'd be in on the counter but he got his foot in.  It was the type of performance often lacking from him in these types of games.  You could also tell Mac relished the battle and enjoyed battling Ugarte (a little Argentina-Uruguay rivalry).  Grav showed his class too.  A couple of beautiful turns and shrugging off Mainoo easily, showing his athleticism also.

We didn't have the control we wanted, and Dom might've made an impact as Curtis was struggling to get into the game, but the conditions were tough for everyone.

United definitely raised their game.  Here some stats that I just saw that are wild:
-Ten Haag has a winning record head to head against Klopp
-In our last 7 meetings against United, we have 2 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats.

Despite the fact that we absolutely destroy them when we win, when they're up for it, it hasn't been easy.  Even when they weren't (when we were up 1-0 in the league last year or 2-1 in the Cup, they were hardly threatening), they somehow get back into it.

Definitely not a bad result overall given Arsenal, Chelsea, and City's struggles, but the goals conceded and tough run of away fixtures coming up certainly makes things trickier.
Reply #1493
Today at 02:03:22 pm
Trent was shite, but this whole 'he just wasn't arsed' narrative is fuelled by the Madrid 'bid' and media hype before it. And everyone is hooked onto it.

I fully agree he was absolutely shite, but not having it that he 'wasn't arsed' or didn't care at all. He is (unfairly) held above anyone else when it comes to criticism, and the pile on today is bizarre. I mean, no wonder he MIGHT have his head turned by a move if any bad game gets this level of scrutiny and hand wringing of him.

If you're going to dig out Slot for not replacing him earlier, I'd say not replacing Ibou after 70 mins was a worse decision. His 'block' for Garnacho's cross was the most 'I'm absolutely fucked' attempt at a block I've seen from a defender. Playing a full 90 against Utd after 6 weeks out?
Reply #1494
Today at 02:06:21 pm
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 01:59:23 pm
Agree with this.. it was an awful day another office for trent, that happens, what I don't get is why he wasn't pulled much earlier.. it was obvious to all he wasn't playing well.

Would love to understand the reason why he wasn't subbed.

I hope it's not what not discussed on the PMP on TAW... Basically Slot being compromised due to the contract saga.

It's exactly what happened. I don't think this is Slot's fault because he knew he just can't sub trent in 55 minute due to poor performance just because of contract issues. Few days ago he was offered a new one (a good one) and he certainly would not sign it if the coach doesn't seem to trust him. 

Apart from this, maybe his ego getting schooled by Dalot is now in the right place to give him some points to prove in the future.  What ego? Talking about the celebration after the deflection goal agains really really poor West Ham.  You don't have to always answer to the public, sometimes you can answer only with performances not with celebrations.

Reply #1495
Today at 02:14:08 pm
Having only fallen behind in four of their first 13 league games under Arne Slot, the Reds have since trailed in four of their last six.

https://theanalyst.com/2025/01/liverpool-vs-man-utd-stats-premier-league

Worrying.
Reply #1496
Today at 02:15:31 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:03:22 pm
Trent was shite, but this whole 'he just wasn't arsed' narrative is fuelled by the Madrid 'bid' and media hype before it. And everyone is hooked onto it.

I fully agree he was absolutely shite, but not having it that he 'wasn't arsed' or didn't care at all. He is (unfairly) held above anyone else when it comes to criticism, and the pile on today is bizarre. I mean, no wonder he MIGHT have his head turned by a move if any bad game gets this level of scrutiny and hand wringing of him.

If you're going to dig out Slot for not replacing him earlier, I'd say not replacing Ibou after 70 mins was a worse decision. His 'block' for Garnacho's cross was the most 'I'm absolutely fucked' attempt at a block I've seen from a defender. Playing a full 90 against Utd after 6 weeks out?

When you watch the first goal back its hard to defend Trent in any way shape or form. He just stands 5 yards away and makes no attempt to impact the play. He barely broke into a sprint all game. He was letting Dalot walk past him at will. It looked like he was playing with lead in his boots.
Reply #1497
Today at 02:15:55 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Having only fallen behind in four of their first 13 league games under Arne Slot, the Reds have since trailed in four of their last six.

https://theanalyst.com/2025/01/liverpool-vs-man-utd-stats-premier-league

Worrying.

Yeah some of last seasons bad habits are creeping back in.
Reply #1498
Today at 02:16:21 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Having only fallen behind in four of their first 13 league games under Arne Slot, the Reds have since trailed in four of their last six.

https://theanalyst.com/2025/01/liverpool-vs-man-utd-stats-premier-league

Worrying.

Its not great but still says something about us that we havent lost any of them.
Reply #1499
Today at 02:16:49 pm
Worrying we are only six points ahead with a game in hand after nearly everyone would have been happy with a Top 4 finish this season. Enjoy every moment as some day in the next decade or so we will be struggling to finish in the top 6
Reply #1500
Today at 02:21:12 pm
Quote from: jj2005 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
The Guardian's take on the game is Trent was left exposed with little cover from Salah and Gravenberch.
Was 4 v 1 on him in build up to 1st goal.
Man Utd were overloading on his side alright, but at the same time, losing all his duels and not sprinting back after losing the ball can't be blamed on teammates.

I do think he is more exposed due to Salah. We had Henderson covering for him before and I would say Dom does quite a good job as well. With that said though it wasn't Salah making him kick the ball to opposition players or barely attempt to run back and put in a tackle.

When Trent isn't playing we do miss his creativity but there are a lot of better defensive right backs. I would say both Joe and Connor are currently better options if you want to shore up the defence.
Reply #1501
Today at 02:21:49 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:16:49 pm
Worrying we are only six points ahead with a game in hand after nearly everyone would have been happy with a Top 4 finish this season. Enjoy every moment as some day in the next decade or so we will be struggling to finish in the top 6

Exactly.
Reply #1502
Today at 02:23:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:15:55 pm
Yeah some of last seasons bad habits are creeping back in.
Unless we turn to shit it won't last. Alisson coming back and barley saving anything won't last and well probably get a decent run of clean sheets again (not like the start but more than we've had)
Reply #1503
Today at 02:24:17 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:16:49 pm
would have been happy with a Top 4 finish this season.

What you been smoking
