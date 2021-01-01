couple of thoughts



- trent had a stinker, which is more or less covered above. but what about Robbo. he is fallen off the cliff this season. everytime he has a 1st touch the ball rolls off. his touch, speed, confidence have all deserted him. Amad could have easily hit couple of more goals than what he got. I am more worried on the left side compared to right side.



- the team selection was a disaster. we should have had a focal point, Jota should have played from start. very clearly knowing that they will pack their half, we needed a clinical finisher, a ball retainer who can bring others into play.



- I was happy initially when we had bought in better control in matches, lesser chances for the opposition. we completely lost our head in the last couple of games. New castle, Spurs and now United. we joined hands with the opposition to bring in as much chaos into the proceedings when we should have held the ball after taking the lead, passed it around and bring the momentum down.



- we were worst than most of Klopp's teams, we neither pressed nor controlled the proceedings which was neither Klopp's style nor what Slot wants us to play like.



this is definitely recipe for disaster. playing badly and losing our head are two different things. we played 10 vs 12, Trent definitely was playing for United yesterday. it was telling the mgmt that pls sell me to RM right now.