PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm
The 'scouser in the team' who didn't bother to track back, who didn't want to tackle, whose distribution was lazy, whose effort was minimal. All while in a title race, all against our biggest rivals and all while the talk of his contract rumbles on.

I love the lad, but fucking hell I don't know what else you could call it.
After watching the "highlights", I wouldn't have been shocked if he had just walked off the pitch midplay at any point in the game. So bizarre.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
MOTD tonight was all about United as if they were the only team playing. The game ended in a draw and both sides had their chances to win but yet the discussion was nearly all about United.

Yes they drew but for a lot of the 2nd half they werent in it. XG was significantly in our favour.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 11:53:01 pm
That last month had too many basketball-like matches that we were trying to avoid. Midfield was relatively good though, more for Gravenberch and Mac and less for Jones. Still, we have started the season with Slot's first comments being about duels and there was too much of it these last few matches. Started against Newcastle and carried on straight to United's fixture.

Not for a moment I thought that was job done when 2-1 up. Hope that match won't have the same effect as that two away matches against them had last season.

Our position is still very good though, but it feels like the manner of these lost points gets to everybody's heads. General complacency, every loose ball landing at United''s feet and Trent's jogging and doing god knows what since 1st minute.

Two difficult away matches ahead and hope we will be better overall.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
Obviously the poster wasn't being literal. But it was a horror show and exactly what we didn't need.

No no hes right I defo think he belongs in jail for being bad at football.  ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:02:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm
The noise is too much. We are trying to win the league here, we cant have this song and dance every season. Also all that shit hasnt started with Van Dijk and Salah yet. It will become a farce.

Yep. Get him gone. He's going in the summer, his head isn't here currently, get money for him, play Bradley, sign a left back, move.on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:12:43 am
And second thing. Maybe Im wrong but I just hate to see us play against three at the back. It feels like we always chase shadows when wingbacks are involved.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:16:27 am
The idea this was Trent having a bad day is just funny to me  this wasnt him having a bad day this was him on ketamine

Not contesting a tackle all game let alone win one despite all the play coming down his side. Constantly getting legged by Dalot (!?) .. giving it away with insanely lazy passes then just watching the ball get played back around him just awful stuff that is not remotely close to his normal level

Slot denied it was off the pitch issues but what else is he going to say
I genuinely dont know what we do from here - but beyond everything else we cant let this league slip because off the pitch distractions its just a ridiculous idea that the wheels come off because of it   if that means ultimatums or acting this month its got to be done. Its mind blowing weve sleep walked into this situation
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:18:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:27 am
The idea this was Trent having a bad day is just funny to me  this wasnt him having a bad day this was him on ketamine

Not contesting a tackle all game let alone win one despite all the play coming down his side. Constantly getting legged by Dalot (!?) .. giving it away with insanely lazy passes then just watching the ball get played back around him just awful stuff that is not remotely close to his normal level

Slot denied it was off the pitch issues but what else is he going to say
I genuinely dont know what we do from here - but beyond everything else we cant let this league slip because off the pitch distractions its just a ridiculous idea that the wheels come off because of it   if that means ultimatums or acting this month its got to be done


Totally agree, it cant be put forward as just a bad game by Trent, that was the worst performance of his career in the first team, an all time terrible performance from him. Just coincidence that it happens during the events of this past week, when up against an awful side with Fernandes and Dalot against him, no chance.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:20:58 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:27 am
The idea this was Trent having a bad day is just funny to me  this wasnt him having a bad day this was him on ketamine

Not contesting a tackle all game let alone win one despite all the play coming down his side. Constantly getting legged by Dalot (!?) .. giving it away with insanely lazy passes then just watching the ball get played back around him just awful stuff that is not remotely close to his normal level

Slot denied it was off the pitch issues but what else is he going to say
I genuinely dont know what we do from here - but beyond everything else we cant let this league slip because off the pitch distractions its just a ridiculous idea that the wheels come off because of it   if that means ultimatums or acting this month its got to be done. Its mind blowing weve sleep walked into this situation

The club and Trent owe it to the fans and Slot to get this farce over and done with it. It's getting pathetic at this stage and making everyone else look like fools.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:31:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:55 am
Totally agree, it cant be put forward as just a bad game by Trent, that was the worst performance of his career in the first team, an all time terrible performance from him. Just coincidence that it happens during the events of this past week, when up against an awful side with Fernandes and Dalot against him, no chance.
Nowhere as bad as that performance against Napoli away,That season rashford skinned him alive, nowhere as bad as madrid away in the season Virgil was injured. Trust me it was bad but he has had worse.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:37:09 am
Bit of time to reflect on the journey home. Still was an awful performance, but they do happen.

Thankfully weve put ourselves into a great position in the league that we can afford to chuck in the odd stinker, but it had to be this game didnt it. We just need to draw a line under it, learn the lessons (please lets not do this again any time soon) and move on.

Our next league game might be one of the toughest remaining and we have a big semi final too so no time to wallow. Best way to put it behind us is to respond with the type of performance were capable of. Just hope this doesnt have a lingering effect on our overall confidence.

Not gonna lose to much sleep tonight, but there must be a response otherwise anxiety amongst fans and players could see the great early season work undone quickly.

Keep the faith, games and results like this can happen even to the best teams. Wednesday cant come soon enough. Hopefully get this out of the system
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1291 on: Today at 12:38:18 am
You forget sometimes that Trent is the vice captain. He seemed a good pick at the time but he's no where near captain material these days even before all of this contract talk gained momentum. Not only was 19 year old Trent a better player, he also set a better example on the pitch. If you compare his general manner and approach during games in 2019 to what we see now the contrast is stark, yet he talks big about wanting to win the Ballon d'Or. Trent at 19 was on course to becoming quite possibly the best RB the sport has seen, and potential a Ballon d'Or winner. Yes, he is still capable of moments of magic but it feels like his influence on games is more fleeting that it has been in the past. Maybe he's bored. He won't be the first talented English footballer to suddenly lose interest in football once they hit 26.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1292 on: Today at 12:43:48 am
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 12:31:58 am
Nowhere as bad as that performance against Napoli away,That season rashford skinned him alive, nowhere as bad as madrid away in the season Virgil was injured. Trust me it was bad but he has had worse.

I dont agree, against Napoli they were a very on form side (didnt they win the title that year) and that left winger of theirs was in insane form. This was against a poor side, with no proper winger. And it was throughout. It was bad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1293 on: Today at 12:47:38 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:38:18 am
You forget sometimes that Trent is the vice captain. He seemed a good pick at the time but he's no where near captain material these days even before all of this contract talk gained momentum. Not only was 19 year old Trent a better player, he also set a better example on the pitch. If you compare his general manner and approach during games in 2019 to what we see now the contrast is stark, yet he talks big about wanting to win the Ballon d'Or. Trent at 19 was on course to becoming quite possibly the best RB the sport has seen, and potential a Ballon d'Or winner. Yes, he is still capable of moments of magic but it feels like his influence on games is more fleeting that it has been in the past. Maybe he's bored. He won't be the first talented English footballer to suddenly lose interest in football once they hit 26.

This is an important post I think. I'd like to build off it... since this thread has basically become a trent thread.  ;D

Trent is an interesting one, and I agree completely with the above. I think it's a young man going through a moment where he's done "everything right" for a certain path... the path of Steven Gerrard for example, the path of the local club legend, the one that was a world beater, and beat the world for us. But, I'm not sure that is his actual path. I'm not sure that he is truly the person to be that person, and to be a liverpool captain in full. I think he may be trying to figure out what is actually his path, and he really might be more the player to want to try something different, want to try real madrid, or whatever else, and he can't be the person to be the captain and leader and local legend like Gerrard. And you can see that! He isn't really that level of leader. He is not a Robbo, VVD, maybe even an Endo (another national team captain, don't forget) level leader. He is not Henderson, my goodness. I think he has followed this path this far, but maybe the reality is... it's not his path.

He absolutely should be nowhere near the vice captaincy right now. VVD must be very disappointed (he looked it) that Trent was so half ass today.. and is his vice captain!

So it's interesting. And, I had my hunches about Trent's "true character" for a while. All his media talk. Talking about winning the ballon d'or from fullback. This is different stuff, not local legend captain stuff. And to be fair, that's completely fine. Almost no one alive could walk a yard in Stevie G's boots, let alone a mile. I think Trent is more of his own person, and less obsessed and driven to be the local hero. You can see that he doesn't care at the absolute maximum level, at least not now. But! That could all change in a moment, that's what makes it interesting. Seeing what he decides to do, and what comes next.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1294 on: Today at 12:49:29 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm
The term you're looking for is Our Lord and Saviour, Lord Divock
Perfect. Origi was 100% the definition of clutch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1295 on: Today at 12:51:28 am
Let's be blunt we're clearly a level below Klopps best team and if Rodri hadn't done his ACL so early in the seasons we probably wouldn't be in with a shot of winning the league. I still think we will win the league but occasionally we'll put in performances like this it is what it is. Slot has done really in turning what would otherwise be a transition season to a challenging season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1296 on: Today at 12:52:12 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:27 am
The idea this was Trent having a bad day is just funny to me  this wasnt him having a bad day this was him on ketamine

Not contesting a tackle all game let alone win one despite all the play coming down his side. Constantly getting legged by Dalot (!?) .. giving it away with insanely lazy passes then just watching the ball get played back around him just awful stuff that is not remotely close to his normal level

Slot denied it was off the pitch issues but what else is he going to say
I genuinely dont know what we do from here - but beyond everything else we cant let this league slip because off the pitch distractions its just a ridiculous idea that the wheels come off because of it   if that means ultimatums or acting this month its got to be done. Its mind blowing weve sleep walked into this situation
Yep, and it's difficult because I think whatever Slot decides to do has the potential to be damaging. He can either defend him from criticism and play him every week and therefore risk him recreating the same performances and being a weak spot for the opposition to exploit. Or he drops him, potentially creating a bigger story, damaging the relationship between them and pretty much admitting that the contract stuff has impacted his performances. It's all far from ideal that in the absence of Virgil he will be taking the armband. It's a bit of a mess and I think it's inevitable that this story will continue to snowball. The only thing that will stop it is if Trent makes a decision and starts playing like he can win a title this year.

I do feel for Slot and the rest of the players. If Virgil was frustrated with him during the game, I completely understand it. Yes, the club haven't covered themselves in glory but in the midst of a title challenge, the player has allowed it to spill on to the pitch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1297 on: Today at 01:18:08 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:51:28 am
Let's be blunt we're clearly a level below Klopps best team and if Rodri hadn't done his ACL so early in the seasons we probably wouldn't be in with a shot of winning the league. I still think we will win the league but occasionally we'll put in performances like this it is what it is. Slot has done really in turning what would otherwise be a transition season to a challenging season.

We are 5 points off 18/19 at the same stage, 9 points off 19/20, and 2 points better than 21/22, which would be the period of Klopps best teams. I wouldn't necessarily say we are a level below them.

Unless you want to say we are a level below 19/20 in which case all but 0.00001% of teams to ever exist are in the level of dropping 2 points after 19 games so I would hardly call that a fair comparison
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1298 on: Today at 02:21:03 am
Had a feeling this would be trickier than expected. The media and fans from both sides were so confident that this would be a one sided game and it probably motivated utd and potentially cause us to be too relaxed as a result. Hopefully this is a wake up call to regain focus
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1299 on: Today at 03:18:07 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
Got the winner last season like

And he hasn't really done anything productive since. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1300 on: Today at 03:18:29 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:52:12 am
Yep, and it's difficult because I think whatever Slot decides to do has the potential to be damaging. He can either defend him from criticism and play him every week and therefore risk him recreating the same performances and being a weak spot for the opposition to exploit. Or he drops him, potentially creating a bigger story, damaging the relationship between them and pretty much admitting that the contract stuff has impacted his performances. It's all far from ideal that in the absence of Virgil he will be taking the armband. It's a bit of a mess and I think it's inevitable that this story will continue to snowball. The only thing that will stop it is if Trent makes a decision and starts playing like he can win a title this year.

I do feel for Slot and the rest of the players. If Virgil was frustrated with him during the game, I completely understand it. Yes, the club haven't covered themselves in glory but in the midst of a title challenge, the player has allowed it to spill on to the pitch.

Our next two games are cup games, its perfectly reasonable to play someone else at RB.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1301 on: Today at 04:12:53 am
Start of the season I would have taken where we are, the lead we have and 4 points from 6 against United Bad day today for Trent but the noise around him amplifies it all, hes had nightmare games and moments for us throughout his career, today doesnt define him. We just cant afford a run of games like that from him. Play Bradley for the 2 cup games.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1302 on: Today at 05:20:53 am
We need to get back to being that side who hardly gave away any chances. Since Ibou's injury, it's all gone to shit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1303 on: Today at 05:26:11 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:20:53 am
We need to get back to being that side who hardly gave away any chances. Since Ibou's injury, it's all gone to shit.
It's time for changes in the backline, Kostas and Bradley need to come in and do the basics right.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1304 on: Today at 05:39:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:55 am
Totally agree, it cant be put forward as just a bad game by Trent, that was the worst performance of his career in the first team, an all time terrible performance from him. Just coincidence that it happens during the events of this past week, when up against an awful side with Fernandes and Dalot against him, no chance.

While it was a different level of bad yesterday, it's not a new thing to see Trent nonchalantly jogging back into position. Look at the Fulham game recently - after the red card, the other eight outfielders played like absolute heroes, none more so than Joe Gomez, who was also linked away in the summer. Trent was the one exception, looking half arsed, as the rest outplayed a decent team who had a man more, and almost two men more at times.

Trent's languid, borderline-arrogant style has become more and more apparent over the past 18 months I'd argue, so it's not a new thing. I can understand people wanting to defend him, because he's been a great player for us and his natural ability is fantastic. Honestly though, he deserves everything he's getting at the moment in my opinion.

I've made my peace with him almost certainly wanting to go - that's fine, as long as he still plays like he cares. But it's very difficult to tolerate a player throwing in an absolute joke of an effort-level and performance in such a big game. It's not acceptable, no matter how good he's been for us, and it's not out of nowhere either. And I worry it won't be the last time until this situation resolves itself one way or the other.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1305 on: Today at 05:56:26 am
We keep leaving the door open for Arsenal. Luckily theyre stumbling around like a pissed up drunk and not walking through it - yet.

Weve been here before where we get to Jan/Feb and momentum shifts and we drop off a cliff. Really need to stop that happening again. 3 points at Forest would be huge.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1306 on: Today at 06:08:59 am
Having slept off the performance, I think I have calmed down enough to pen my thoughts of the game.

United clearly raised their game. There was desire and bite in every challenge. They got to the second ball quicker and had courage to have a real go at us.

The weather and conditions didn't help us either, but they were the same for both sides, so no complaints there..

We didn't perform to our usual levels because United didn't let us reach those levels today. They were in our face and made life uncomfortable for us.

Our midfield didn't boss it and that left out back 4 more exposed. Given United's shape, our full backs saw a lot of the ball in advanced areas and as a result were often caught out of position in transition. I almost felt like I was watching a Jurgen team with how high our full backs were for large parts of the game. So not surprised that we conceded as many chances as we did.

Credit to Amorim and United. They came with a plan and they came to fight.

I think some of the narratives out there before the match like we will smash these 6-0 or 8-0 worked against us too. Maybe there was subconscious complacency.

Let's hope we learn from this.. We still picked up a point against a traditional rival. The gap to Arsenal is still 6 points thanks to their own struggles.

But we can't be complacent. Our game in hand will be just as tough as last night, maybe more so and we need to learn how to win when in a real dogfight as we were yesterday.

The positive is we didnt lose, despite not playing to our potential.

Onwards and upwards. I have trust in this team and Slot to turn this around and put a decent run together..


Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1307 on: Today at 06:11:12 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm
The 'scouser in the team' who didn't bother to track back, who didn't want to tackle, whose distribution was lazy, whose effort was minimal. All while in a title race, all against our biggest rivals and all while the talk of his contract rumbles on.

I love the lad, but fucking hell I don't know what else you could call it.

He's been playing like this all season - playing football like the game is a story about him. Only ever looking to show off his passing, not thinking about his team. Those interviews ab out winning the Ballon D'Or, talk about enormous red flags. Needs to take his head out of his arse or get replaced by Bradley full stop.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1308 on: Today at 06:11:20 am
At half time yesterday there were comments suggesting that Trent was being abused by fans who expected him to at least show up and put effort in, fucking comical! Apparently his performance was ok for them?

That performance yesterday was genuinely disgraceful and I dont say that lightly. The lad wants a hefty pay rise and hopes to be the captain one day, are you kidding me?! The least you can do is put some fucking effort in. His attitude and effort for their first goal, Ive never seen anything like it.

Pissed me off that Slot put up with it for so long and didnt sub him sooner. He got bullied for 85 minutes. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1309 on: Today at 06:26:05 am
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:11:12 am
He's been playing like this all season - playing football like the game is a story about him. Only ever looking to show off his passing, not thinking about his team. Those interviews ab out winning the Ballon D'Or, talk about enormous red flags. Needs to take his head out of his arse or get replaced by Bradley full stop.

Trent has been good this season otherwise we wouldnt be where we are. Lets not rewrite history.

Yesterday was a horror show and only he knows if the talk impacted his mental state.

We now need it sorted though and he either stays or gets sold this month.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1310 on: Today at 06:28:46 am
Trents midfield ambitions were a distraction last year and this year its his contract. He is becoming high maintenance.  Celebrating his deflected goal with the chat in the ear was a red flag for me. Main character energy. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1311 on: Today at 06:38:19 am
I always felt 4 pts from vs Utd and @ Nottingham would be a good return so if we win there, nothing lost imo. But any result other than win there would be poor and it would encourage Arsenal/City.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 06:46:55 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:11:12 am
He's been playing like this all season - playing football like the game is a story about him. Only ever looking to show off his passing, not thinking about his team. Those interviews ab out winning the Ballon D'Or, talk about enormous red flags. Needs to take his head out of his arse or get replaced by Bradley full stop.

Absolute garbage and if you seriously that a team can be at the top of the table while carrying someone for the entire season than I really don't know what to say! As for Bradley he is still growing and coming back from injury. We will have you use both players regardless.
