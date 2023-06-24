You forget sometimes that Trent is the vice captain. He seemed a good pick at the time but he's no where near captain material these days even before all of this contract talk gained momentum. Not only was 19 year old Trent a better player, he also set a better example on the pitch. If you compare his general manner and approach during games in 2019 to what we see now the contrast is stark, yet he talks big about wanting to win the Ballon d'Or. Trent at 19 was on course to becoming quite possibly the best RB the sport has seen, and potential a Ballon d'Or winner. Yes, he is still capable of moments of magic but it feels like his influence on games is more fleeting that it has been in the past. Maybe he's bored . He won't be the first talented English footballer to suddenly lose interest in football once they hit 26.



This is an important post I think. I'd like to build off it... since this thread has basically become a trent thread.Trent is an interesting one, and I agree completely with the above. I think it's a young man going through a moment where he's done "everything right" for a certain path... the path of Steven Gerrard for example, the path of the local club legend, the one that was a world beater, and beat the world for us. But, I'm not sure that is his actual path. I'm not sure that he is truly the person to be that person, and to be a liverpool captain in full. I think he may be trying to figure out what is actually his path, and he really might be more the player to want to try something different, want to try real madrid, or whatever else, and he can't be the person to be the captain and leader and local legend like Gerrard. And you can see that! He isn't really that level of leader. He is not a Robbo, VVD, maybe even an Endo (another national team captain, don't forget) level leader. He is not Henderson, my goodness. I think he has followed this path this far, but maybe the reality is... it's not his path.He absolutely should be nowhere near the vice captaincy right now. VVD must be very disappointed (he looked it) that Trent was so half ass today.. and is his vice captain!So it's interesting. And, I had my hunches about Trent's "true character" for a while. All his media talk. Talking about winning the ballon d'or from fullback. This is different stuff, not local legend captain stuff. And to be fair, that's completely fine. Almost no one alive could walk a yard in Stevie G's boots, let alone a mile. I think Trent is more of his own person, and less obsessed and driven to be the local hero. You can see that he doesn't care at the absolute maximum level, at least not now. But! That could all change in a moment, that's what makes it interesting. Seeing what he decides to do, and what comes next.