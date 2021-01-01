« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'  (Read 22270 times)

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,472
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm
The 'scouser in the team' who didn't bother to track back, who didn't want to tackle, whose distribution was lazy, whose effort was minimal. All while in a title race, all against our biggest rivals and all while the talk of his contract rumbles on.

I love the lad, but fucking hell I don't know what else you could call it.
After watching the "highlights", I wouldn't have been shocked if he had just walked off the pitch midplay at any point in the game. So bizarre.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,718
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
MOTD tonight was all about United as if they were the only team playing. The game ended in a draw and both sides had their chances to win but yet the discussion was nearly all about United.

Yes they drew but for a lot of the 2nd half they werent in it. XG was significantly in our favour.
Logged
#JFT97

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 11:53:01 pm »
That last month had too many basketball-like matches that we were trying to avoid. Midfield was relatively good though, more for Gravenberch and Mac and less for Jones. Still, we have started the season with Slot's first comments being about duels and there was too much of it these last few matches. Started against Newcastle and carried on straight to United's fixture.

Not for a moment I thought that was job done when 2-1 up. Hope that match won't have the same effect as that two away matches against them had last season.

Our position is still very good though, but it feels like the manner of these lost points gets to everybody's heads. General complacency, every loose ball landing at United''s feet and Trent's jogging and doing god knows what since 1st minute.

Two difficult away matches ahead and hope we will be better overall.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
Obviously the poster wasn't being literal. But it was a horror show and exactly what we didn't need.

No no hes right I defo think he belongs in jail for being bad at football.  ::)
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,755
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:02:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm
The noise is too much. We are trying to win the league here, we cant have this song and dance every season. Also all that shit hasnt started with Van Dijk and Salah yet. It will become a farce.

Yep. Get him gone. He's going in the summer, his head isn't here currently, get money for him, play Bradley, sign a left back, move.on.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:12:43 am »
And second thing. Maybe Im wrong but I just hate to see us play against three at the back. It feels like we always chase shadows when wingbacks are involved.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,010
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:16:27 am »
The idea this was Trent having a bad day is just funny to me  this wasnt him having a bad day this was him on ketamine

Not contesting a tackle all game let alone win one despite all the play coming down his side. Constantly getting legged by Dalot (!?) .. giving it away with insanely lazy passes then just watching the ball get played back around him just awful stuff that is not remotely close to his normal level

Slot denied it was off the pitch issues but what else is he going to say
I genuinely dont know what we do from here - but beyond everything else we cant let this league slip because off the pitch distractions its just a ridiculous idea that the wheels come off because of it   if that means ultimatums or acting this month its got to be done. Its mind blowing weve sleep walked into this situation
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:34 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,710
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:18:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:27 am
The idea this was Trent having a bad day is just funny to me  this wasnt him having a bad day this was him on ketamine

Not contesting a tackle all game let alone win one despite all the play coming down his side. Constantly getting legged by Dalot (!?) .. giving it away with insanely lazy passes then just watching the ball get played back around him just awful stuff that is not remotely close to his normal level

Slot denied it was off the pitch issues but what else is he going to say
I genuinely dont know what we do from here - but beyond everything else we cant let this league slip because off the pitch distractions its just a ridiculous idea that the wheels come off because of it   if that means ultimatums or acting this month its got to be done


Totally agree, it cant be put forward as just a bad game by Trent, that was the worst performance of his career in the first team, an all time terrible performance from him. Just coincidence that it happens during the events of this past week, when up against an awful side with Fernandes and Dalot against him, no chance.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:27 am
The idea this was Trent having a bad day is just funny to me  this wasnt him having a bad day this was him on ketamine

Not contesting a tackle all game let alone win one despite all the play coming down his side. Constantly getting legged by Dalot (!?) .. giving it away with insanely lazy passes then just watching the ball get played back around him just awful stuff that is not remotely close to his normal level

Slot denied it was off the pitch issues but what else is he going to say
I genuinely dont know what we do from here - but beyond everything else we cant let this league slip because off the pitch distractions its just a ridiculous idea that the wheels come off because of it   if that means ultimatums or acting this month its got to be done. Its mind blowing weve sleep walked into this situation

The club and Trent owe it to the fans and Slot to get this farce over and done with it. It's getting pathetic at this stage and making everyone else look like fools.
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:31:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:55 am
Totally agree, it cant be put forward as just a bad game by Trent, that was the worst performance of his career in the first team, an all time terrible performance from him. Just coincidence that it happens during the events of this past week, when up against an awful side with Fernandes and Dalot against him, no chance.
Nowhere as bad as that performance against Napoli away,That season rashford skinned him alive, nowhere as bad as madrid away in the season Virgil was injured. Trust me it was bad but he has had worse.
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,325
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »
Bit of time to reflect on the journey home. Still was an awful performance, but they do happen.

Thankfully weve put ourselves into a great position in the league that we can afford to chuck in the odd stinker, but it had to be this game didnt it. We just need to draw a line under it, learn the lessons (please lets not do this again any time soon) and move on.

Our next league game might be one of the toughest remaining and we have a big semi final too so no time to wallow. Best way to put it behind us is to respond with the type of performance were capable of. Just hope this doesnt have a lingering effect on our overall confidence.

Not gonna lose to much sleep tonight, but there must be a response otherwise anxiety amongst fans and players could see the great early season work undone quickly.

Keep the faith, games and results like this can happen even to the best teams. Wednesday cant come soon enough. Hopefully get this out of the system
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,879
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 12:38:18 am »
You forget sometimes that Trent is the vice captain. He seemed a good pick at the time but he's no where near captain material these days even before all of this contract talk gained momentum. Not only was 19 year old Trent a better player, he also set a better example on the pitch. If you compare his general manner and approach during games in 2019 to what we see now the contrast is stark, yet he talks big about wanting to win the Ballon d'Or. Trent at 19 was on course to becoming quite possibly the best RB the sport has seen, and potential a Ballon d'Or winner. Yes, he is still capable of moments of magic but it feels like his influence on games is more fleeting that it has been in the past. Maybe he's bored. He won't be the first talented English footballer to suddenly lose interest in football once they hit 26.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,710
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 12:43:48 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 12:31:58 am
Nowhere as bad as that performance against Napoli away,That season rashford skinned him alive, nowhere as bad as madrid away in the season Virgil was injured. Trust me it was bad but he has had worse.

I dont agree, against Napoli they were a very on form side (didnt they win the title that year) and that left winger of theirs was in insane form. This was against a poor side, with no proper winger. And it was throughout. It was bad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 