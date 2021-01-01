Bit of time to reflect on the journey home. Still was an awful performance, but they do happen.



Thankfully weve put ourselves into a great position in the league that we can afford to chuck in the odd stinker, but it had to be this game didnt it. We just need to draw a line under it, learn the lessons (please lets not do this again any time soon) and move on.



Our next league game might be one of the toughest remaining and we have a big semi final too so no time to wallow. Best way to put it behind us is to respond with the type of performance were capable of. Just hope this doesnt have a lingering effect on our overall confidence.



Not gonna lose to much sleep tonight, but there must be a response otherwise anxiety amongst fans and players could see the great early season work undone quickly.



Keep the faith, games and results like this can happen even to the best teams. Wednesday cant come soon enough. Hopefully get this out of the system