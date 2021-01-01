« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'

Crosby Nick
Reply #1240 on: Today at 10:40:41 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:36:32 pm
Sheesh!
Might have been the season we lost by 1 point and lost in the Champions league Final. Anyway, hopefully we get more consistent during games in both halves. We're a little complacent in some games, especially in the first half. Van Dijk needs to focus on his leadership. No way we can start games so timidly, and also have a player or two make so many initial mistakes without them recieving a bullocking from their Captain. Not a silent look or a loud shout, a good full bellied, lung filled, bullocking rant at a player or two. It's why I've always rated Souness above Gerrard, his leadership was just uncanny. He knew exactly how to push his team's buttons.

We drew with Spurs very late in 21/22 when City won it on the final day. Drew 1-1 at home with Diaz scoring a deflected equaliser.
killer-heels
Reply #1241 on: Today at 10:42:59 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:36:32 pm
Sheesh!
Might have been the season we lost by 1 point and lost in the Champions league Final. Anyway, hopefully we get more consistent during games in both halves. We're a little complacent in some games, especially in the first half. Van Dijk needs to focus on his leadership. No way we can start games so timidly, and also have a player or two make so many initial mistakes without them recieving a bullocking from their Captain. Not a silent look or a loud shout, a good full bellied, lung filled, bullocking rant at a player or two. It's why I've always rated Souness above Gerrard, his leadership was just uncanny. He knew exactly how to push his team's buttons.

We beat Spurs twice in that one as well ;D
Jm55
Reply #1242 on: Today at 10:45:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:40:41 pm
We drew with Spurs very late in 21/22 when City won it on the final day. Drew 1-1 at home with Diaz scoring a deflected equaliser.

I reckon hes on about the away game there where Robbo go sent off although even that was 2-2, felt like a loss though as does today to be fair.
Kekule
Reply #1243 on: Today at 10:50:01 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:10:29 pm
He has the occasional stinker defensively and sometimes his passing is off etc but today was the worst of both worlds. But it was compounded by the lack of effort against our most fierce rivals. You can be bad, you can miss chances, you can even be rash and do something stupid, but if it comes from a good place in terms of desire or even trying too hard fans can forgive it to an extent.

To look completely disinterested, to be caught out time and time again and to not seem to have the energy to try and combat it was really maddening to see.

Thats the bit I really dont get.  I can see why players might want to leave and might get arsey, and may get distracted.  Im not saying I agree with it but I can see how its a possibility.

But a boyhood Liverpool supporter who grew up when that lot were winning, and is on the pitch against them, (possibly for the last time in a Liverpool shirt) you would think would be leaving it all out there.  If anything youd expect them to go the other way and be a liability because theyre charging about flying into anything that moves and trying to twat it into the top corner. But walking out to defend the 18 yard line and just half turning your back on the pass?  I dont get it.
TheMan
Reply #1244 on: Today at 10:52:12 pm
We could be comfortably ahead in the table with other teams dropping points. I feel like the last 3 draws we have had are games we should have won whereas the Arsenal draw was a good point.

Now we are six points ahead with a game in hand which is amazing and way above any expectations we had at the start of the season. However, the nagging feeling inside is that the only PL title we have is the one we romped away with and we have lost multiple tight ones. Therefore it causes tremendous stress to see us potentially drawn into a tight one again.
Reply #1245 on: Today at 10:53:21 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:36:59 pm
darwin out of the forest game after 5th booking

Thank god.
rushyman
Reply #1246 on: Today at 10:55:21 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:53:21 pm
Thank god.

Got the winner last season like
Andar
Reply #1247 on: Today at 10:56:55 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:52:12 pm
We could be comfortably ahead in the table with other teams dropping points. I feel like the last 3 draws we have had are games we should have won whereas the Arsenal draw was a good point.

Now we are six points ahead with a game in hand which is amazing and way above any expectations we had at the start of the season. However, the nagging feeling inside is that the only PL title we have is the one we romped away with and we have lost multiple tight ones. Therefore it causes tremendous stress to see us potentially drawn into a tight one again.

If we do end up in a close title race, the good thing is that Arsenal are as unfortunate. The pressure and anxiety within both crowds will be pretty much the same.
alonsoisared
Reply #1248 on: Today at 10:57:10 pm
I was pretty livid watching Trent earlier. He should've been subbed off far sooner. It almost felt to me like Slot wanted to avoid thr big fallout that inevitably wouldve come with that, and put his faith in Trent being able to turn his performance around a bit. There was a stage when Tsimikas looked like he was coming on and then we had a change of plan. In the end the awful display couldn't be ignored any longer.

While he's a Liverpool player though we do have to give him the benefit of the doubt. I disagree with the tone of some of the things written about him on here. The whole "his mate Bellingham", being obsessed with building his "brand", the not being arsed, I dont think that depiction of him being a big time Charlie really matches up with what we've seen from him since he came through as a kid. He's a quiet, if anything quite awkward lad. He still lives with his mum, doesn't he? He's never been in the papers or said anything particularly out of line, the balon d'or stuff aside but even that was harmless.

I don't know. He's not out the door yet. Today was a disaster for him but it's still possible that's because he's distracted with all the noise, unsettled personally because he wants this contract wrapped up as much as anyone else. There's a growing assumption that he doesn't care and he can't wait to fuck us off for the cash that I don't think is a particular fair conclusion. One thing is for sure, it suits all parties for this to all get tied up one way or another before a repeat happens.
Zizou
Reply #1249 on: Today at 11:00:34 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:57:10 pm
I was pretty livid watching Trent earlier. He should've been subbed off far sooner. It almost felt to me like Slot wanted to avoid thr big fallout that inevitably wouldve come with that, and put his faith in Trent being able to turn his performance around a bit.

I thought the same, he didn't want the headlines of 'Trent hooked at half-time', because if it was any other player playing like that, they're getting hooked at the half for certain.
Andar
Reply #1250 on: Today at 11:02:13 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 11:00:34 pm
I thought the same, he didn't want the headlines of 'Trent hooked at half-time', because if it was any other player playing like that, they're getting hooked at the half for certain.

Seemed like he was more bold with subs in the first month or so.

He needs to go back to that mentality.
killer-heels
Reply #1251 on: Today at 11:02:33 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 11:00:34 pm
I thought the same, he didn't want the headlines of 'Trent hooked at half-time', because if it was any other player playing like that, they're getting hooked at the half for certain.

Yep. Thats not a popular opinion and will probably get some abuse for it but I felt that he isnt getting subbed because that becomes a story and actually we dont know how the crowd react. Its not healthy this and all this arguing over it not effecting the team and/or player is nonsense.
n00bert
Reply #1252 on: Today at 11:02:35 pm
Trent had a mare, almost criminal in his negligence. When I saw him switch off as Fernandes was taking the ball inside I had that horrible feeling that something bad was gonna happen, this after he drilled the ball forward to Salah in the middle of the pitch. That he can be a great defender when he wants to is possibly the most infuriating thing, and in certain games youre sort of willing to take the bad with the good when his passing and creativity is on point - but to be just abjectly bad at both is truly a sight to behold.

Conditions were the great equaliser here - I know lots wanted the game to go ahead but in my mind I was if its that bad we should probably call it off because when all things are equal, we are miles and away the better side  , but when you have to dog it and your more skilful players cant show their range it just levels the playing field significantly.

Loathe as I may be, credit to the cretins for coming to play football.
Jm55
Reply #1253 on: Today at 11:03:50 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 11:00:34 pm
I thought the same, he didn't want the headlines of 'Trent hooked at half-time', because if it was any other player playing like that, they're getting hooked at the half for certain.

I can understand why he didnt do it at half time and wanted to give him the second half to correct it (albeit he didnt for Quansah at Ipswich and he didnt play nearly as badly,) but for me he should have gone when quite early into the second half he made another error and it was just obvious it wasnt going to get better today.

At the very least he should have come on with Jota/Nunez, if he had I think wed have won the game but its one of them.
Fiasco
Reply #1254 on: Today at 11:05:36 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:50:01 pm
Thats the bit I really dont get.  I can see why players might want to leave and might get arsey, and may get distracted.  Im not saying I agree with it but I can see how its a possibility.

But a boyhood Liverpool supporter who grew up when that lot were winning, and is on the pitch against them, (possibly for the last time in a Liverpool shirt) you would think would be leaving it all out there.  If anything youd expect them to go the other way and be a liability because theyre charging about flying into anything that moves and trying to twat it into the top corner. But walking out to defend the 18 yard line and just half turning your back on the pass?  I dont get it.

I don't think Slot will put up with it. And with that I mean he won't give Trent another chance to cost us points and be a talking point. It is a test for him now but I'm sure he will be ruthless if he has to be.
Red_Mist
Reply #1255 on: Today at 11:05:37 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:52:12 pm
Therefore it causes tremendous stress to see us potentially drawn into a tight one again.
Honestly mate, dont stress something before its even happened, especially when weve got a very decent chance of keeping the others at arms length, and it therefore not happening at all. The gap will fluctuate, thats inevitable, its football. Just take it one game at a time and believe in these players to get a result in the next game, then the one after that, as weve got enough match winners to repeat what weve done in the first half of the season.
Pistolero
Reply #1256 on: Today at 11:07:09 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:56:55 pm
If we do end up in a close title race, the good thing is that Arsenal are as unfortunate. The pressure and anxiety within both crowds will be pretty much the same.

I dont think there are any ifs about it.....It's going to be a close title race
stockdam
Reply #1257 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:05:37 pm
Honestly mate, dont stress something before its even happened, especially when weve got a very decent chance of keeping the others at arms length, and it therefore not happening at all. The gap will fluctuate, thats inevitable, its football. Just take it one game at a time and believe in these players to get a result in the next game, then the one after that, as weve got enough match winners to repeat what weve done in the first half of the season.

Yes I'm sure that the gap will go up and down but as long as we keep on playing as we are then we should be fine. Today was one of the bad games where we should have won but several players didn't turn up.
rushyman
Reply #1258 on: Today at 11:09:09 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:52:12 pm
We could be comfortably ahead in the table with other teams dropping points. I feel like the last 3 draws we have had are games we should have won whereas the Arsenal draw was a good point.

Now we are six points ahead with a game in hand which is amazing and way above any expectations we had at the start of the season. However, the nagging feeling inside is that the only PL title we have is the one we romped away with and we have lost multiple tight ones. Therefore it causes tremendous stress to see us potentially drawn into a tight one again.

The tight ones we've lost of late were City

Arsenal are not a 98 point team. Got to remember that

Chelsea were causing brown keks a month ago let's not forget

killer-heels
Reply #1259 on: Today at 11:10:27 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:05:36 pm
I don't think Slot will put up with it. And with that I mean he won't give Trent another chance to cost us points and be a talking point. It is a test for him now but I'm sure he will be ruthless if he has to be.

I still think there was something in his comment on Friday about Trent playing on Sunday and him not answering whether he will be here all season. Now we see some rumour yesterday that we offered Trent 300k.

To me it feels like we are making one push and if he doesnt commit then we will work to get the best deal possible off Madrid this month.
Andar
Reply #1260 on: Today at 11:11:21 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:07:09 pm
I dont think there are any ifs about it.....It's going to be a close title race

It's not close at the moment so we have to make sure we maintain this position.

We have the ability to pull away but we keep slipping up ourselves. Annoying.
