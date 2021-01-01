I was pretty livid watching Trent earlier. He should've been subbed off far sooner. It almost felt to me like Slot wanted to avoid thr big fallout that inevitably wouldve come with that, and put his faith in Trent being able to turn his performance around a bit. There was a stage when Tsimikas looked like he was coming on and then we had a change of plan. In the end the awful display couldn't be ignored any longer.



While he's a Liverpool player though we do have to give him the benefit of the doubt. I disagree with the tone of some of the things written about him on here. The whole "his mate Bellingham", being obsessed with building his "brand", the not being arsed, I dont think that depiction of him being a big time Charlie really matches up with what we've seen from him since he came through as a kid. He's a quiet, if anything quite awkward lad. He still lives with his mum, doesn't he? He's never been in the papers or said anything particularly out of line, the balon d'or stuff aside but even that was harmless.



I don't know. He's not out the door yet. Today was a disaster for him but it's still possible that's because he's distracted with all the noise, unsettled personally because he wants this contract wrapped up as much as anyone else. There's a growing assumption that he doesn't care and he can't wait to fuck us off for the cash that I don't think is a particular fair conclusion. One thing is for sure, it suits all parties for this to all get tied up one way or another before a repeat happens.