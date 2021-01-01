« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'  (Read 12146 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,801
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #880 on: Today at 08:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:03:31 pm
We can't have the distraction Feb to May. And if he signs a pre-contract tell him to pack his bags.

We can only have players fully committed. Nobody can question. Mo or Virg's commitment.

Thats why I said there are two options.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #881 on: Today at 08:04:23 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:57:05 pm
Jovanovich, Joe Cole.. Poulssen, mate...
True, but they didnt have an inch of the talent of this kid, which makes it so disappointing. Maybe weve asked too much of him over the years as the genius play making  local kid who also has to be Steve Nicol.
 
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #882 on: Today at 08:04:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:03:36 pm
Macca was our best midfielder today and you give him 3.5!  :D

I think Gravenberch was our best midfielder because he was good in both halves.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,546
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #883 on: Today at 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 08:00:37 pm
..
Mac Allister - 3.5
Joking? He was our best player mate, and one of the two contenders for MotM. He also provided that beautiful assist for Gakpo and nearly scored in the fifth.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #884 on: Today at 08:05:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:59:26 pm
He doesn't fully trust him and it frustrates me as I think Endo would help us to see games out like today.

Endos not mobile enough to have coped with their midfield today, hed likely have been overrun.
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #885 on: Today at 08:05:16 pm »
Trent has always had a performance like that in him, unfortunately. Its not the first time weve seen it. Hes playing a very risky game regarding his contract situation. Theres no way in the world a full back who is as poor at defending as he is, is worth breaking the bank for. He plays like that for Madrid and he wont last very long at all.

Well never replace his distribution from full-back. Hes very special in that regard, but Im done with having to carry him in games like this. Bradley looks ready and I like to see him play until Trent has made his mind up with regards his contract.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #886 on: Today at 08:05:17 pm »
Quote
Mac Allister - 3.5

Maybe the worst shout in history
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,741
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #887 on: Today at 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:04:26 pm
I think Gravenberch was our best midfielder because he was good in both halves.

I thought he had one of those games when he fouled a bit too often. I just thought Macca was the one who was looking to create and some of his winning the ball back was really good.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #888 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:19 pm
That sauntering when Fernandes was it came infield for their first goal, never looks good that.

All of that goal was like 3 mistakes from Trent, bad bad mistakes.

I remember just after that goal Hujlund headed the ball from a goal kick to Trent's side, and Trent just didn't let Dalot get the ball in front of him and start running. Didn't attempt for the header and barely tried chasing Dalot down.
Logged

Online dai_bonehead

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #889 on: Today at 08:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:57:11 pm
Kinell I know we're all disappointed but teams don't win every game, sometimes teams underperform. Don't think having the pitchforks out for Trent, Robbo and Nunez is likely to help out either.

Them ratbags played well and Amorim's much ridiculed system worked well against us. All played out in atrocious conditions.

Spot on mate. Let's not turnon the players that are giving us some of the best times we can have. Got to take the rough with the smooth.
Logged

Online johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #890 on: Today at 08:06:35 pm »
It cant be overstated how much the rain and the pitch conditions hampered what we were trying to do. It also felt like we were playing without some the patience that weve exhibited in other games, especially in the first half, where it felt like we were trying to force the ball a little too much.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,546
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #891 on: Today at 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 08:04:23 pm
True, but they didnt have an inch of the talent of this kid, which makes it so disappointing. Maybe weve asked too much of him over the years as the genius play making  local kid who also has to be Steve Nicol.
 
True. Just wish the Madrid-situation isn't going to mess up our season.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,678
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #892 on: Today at 08:07:26 pm »
Thought the midfield battle was really good, Mainoo and Ugarte were really good as were our two.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #893 on: Today at 08:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 08:00:37 pm
Absolutely wild game, I would have loved this game if we had secured the win.

First of all. United played unbelievably well. They looked very comfortable in their defensive shape, they sat between our lines very well, kept shape (better than us at least) and it felt like they were winning most 50/50 balls. I felt it was a truly impressive performance from them, all things considered.

We looked pretty tired, couldn't get out of second gear all game. Never did.

The refs called everything for us.

It must be weird for United fans seeing how bad their squad is, but I guarantee that today they loved their players. Mainoo had a blinder, Martinez with the goal of his life. Maguire didn't look out of place. They raised their level out of the gutter for this game, it's maybe the best they've looked. This was like the opposite of the City 1-2 United match that was complete dross but had late drama. This was a much higher level game. United truly had crazy moments - like that cutting diagonal pass from - was it Ugarte? - late in the game. Mad game. We did finally get to see some of the structural advantages of the 3-4-2-1 that Amorim can use. It actually matches up favorable with a 4-2-3-1. Very hard for us to find our 10, fullbacks pegged back by their wingbacks. 4 vs 3 in their favour in the centre of the pitch.

We look tired. Really leggy in midfield. Trent had a howler today, really bad day at the office for him. I hope he clears his mind with all this contract/transfer noise. Konate did very well, Bradley did very well. I did not expect to see either of them, I thought we'd get Quansah and Trent, it was the first day back for both Ibou and Connor. Mo looked tired, we struggled to involve Lucho. VVD had a very important performance and saved our bacon. Alisson actually looks a bit shaky, which is so rare for him. He's still adjusting to his return I think. Mac Allister struggled too. We were missing some legs and sprints in defensive transition. I can't believe some of the spots Trent found himself in with his half ass positioning today.


We did not adjust to their shape very well. You could rightly call it a shit match for us, but we're still ahead on everything, it might be a good wake up call for us too, we have dropped pts the last handful of weeks. We need to sustain a high level.

Match ratings:

Alisson - 6
Robbo - 6.5
Virg - 8.5
Konate - 8.5
Trent - 2
Mac Allister - 3.5
Gravenberch - 7
Jones - 5
Gakpo - ??? struggled but clutched for us
Diaz - ??? missing
Mo - ??? struggled but clutched for us

If you think  Macca only put in a 3.5 performance then you need to give your head a firm wobble.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #894 on: Today at 08:08:36 pm »
If Trent is that effected and is going to play that badly over it, he should be sold. That's not good enough.

2 big league games coming up to show this was just a poor game
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #895 on: Today at 08:08:42 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:57:22 pm
Still hoping we find out hes been ill or something, because it seemed more than just a poor performance. Looked like hed given up.

I don't think it was that at all.

The way he played out the end of the game before being subbed felt almost like he was showboating a bit.  Trying to score for his Madrid admirers? 

Why bomb forward into a central position up 2-1?  He would have known he wasn't playing well enough all game to be so reckless.  Yet if you watch the game back, there he is joining in the attacks but not from the right, he moved into an almost CAM position at the top of their box, an impossible position to recover to defend if the ball got turned over - which it did.

It just felt like he was trying to do something in the game at that late stage, but we didn't need him to do anything, so who was he doing it for?  Bizarre decision making from him.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,546
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #896 on: Today at 08:08:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:26 pm
Thought the midfield battle was really good, Mainoo and Ugarte were really good as were our two.
At times, we passed or ran through their midfield with ease, which just frustrates me, cause they did the same with our right.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,749
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #897 on: Today at 08:09:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:26 pm
Thought the midfield battle was really good, Mainoo and Ugarte were really good as were our two.

Gravenberch schooled Mainoo first half. It was men against boys stuff. The MacAllister chance was because Mainoo didn't track his run and Gravenberch turned away and glided past Mainoo many times with ease.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 