Still hoping we find out hes been ill or something, because it seemed more than just a poor performance. Looked like hed given up.



I don't think it was that at all.The way he played out the end of the game before being subbed felt almost like he was showboating a bit. Trying to score for his Madrid admirers?Why bomb forward into a central position up 2-1? He would have known he wasn't playing well enough all game to be so reckless. Yet if you watch the game back, there he is joining in the attacks but not from the right, he moved into an almost CAM position at the top of their box, an impossible position to recover to defend if the ball got turned over - which it did.It just felt like he was trying to do something in the game at that late stage, but we didn't need him to do anything, so who was he doing it for? Bizarre decision making from him.