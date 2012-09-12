« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22] 23   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'  (Read 12125 times)

Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #840 on: Today at 07:54:24 pm »
Trent was an absolute disgrace. Outside of a Souness signing, in my 50+ years of watching the Reds,  never seen a worst, more half arsed effort than that. If he doesnt want to be here anymore, lets move on quickly.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,309
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #841 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:51:14 pm
Hopefully in May this will be just one of these games we look back at and just chuckle at.
It'll be remembered for one thing. The weather.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #842 on: Today at 07:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:51:25 pm
So its our fault that he hasnt signed a contract and then played like that ?

It's our fault we let his contract situation get to this point. It should have been dealt with either way long before it got to this.  And because it hasn't, every time he puts in a poor performance from here on in a massive thing will be made of it in the media.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #843 on: Today at 07:55:03 pm »
The most disappointing aspect of the game after the result was we were second to the ball far too often. This Man Utd team is awful but our own lacklustre performance gave them confidence.

I really thought wed dominate that second half after some tweaks but the same players that were struggling first half were poor after the break.

I said before the game this should be a comfortable win if we play anywhere near our level but the reality is we were miles off it.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #844 on: Today at 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:54:46 pm
It'll be remembered for one thing. The weather.

Fingers crossed!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,678
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #845 on: Today at 07:55:22 pm »
Ive been begging for Trent to sign and want him to sign and get a huge contract, but that was an all time shite performance.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,753
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #846 on: Today at 07:55:37 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:50:54 pm
Think this team has an issue with attitude and application at times when they think they just need to turn up.

Didn't win enough tackles, poor passing and a lack of movement. An all round disappointing performance and chance missed

Your pretty much using this game and applying it to the entire season where we are 6pts ahead in the league with a game in hand

And then you're equating the level of effort from the players to the expectation of fans thinking we'd win 5-0

None is true.
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #847 on: Today at 07:55:47 pm »
Cant get over how bad Trent was. It was diabolical what he was doing
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #848 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm »
Weird that in a game with our fiercest rival, the two Scousers in the team had a poor game.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,801
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #849 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:54:50 pm
It's our fault we let his contract situation get to this point. It should have been dealt with either way long before it got to this.  And because it hasn't, every time he puts in a poor performance from here on in a massive thing will be made of it in the media.

Which kind of leaves two options.

He signs a contract and stays or we sell him this month.

The other two have been imperious.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #850 on: Today at 07:56:12 pm »
Im not sure the sub to go pretty much 4 up front helped us, as at that point we were giving the ball away a lot and had no one in midfield to get it back. There were very few good passes forward for them front line to run on to, other than very wide stuff. I could be wrong but it just felt like it didnt work.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,546
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #851 on: Today at 07:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 07:54:24 pm
Trent was an absolute disgrace. Outside of a Souness signing, in my 50+ years of watching the Reds,  never seen a worst, more half arsed effort than that. If he doesnt want to be here anymore, lets move on quickly.
Jovanovich, Joe Cole.. Poulssen, mate...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #852 on: Today at 07:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:59 pm
Which kind of leaves two options.

He signs a contract and stays or we sell him this month.

The other two have been imperious.

He's not getting sold this month.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #853 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Kinell I know we're all disappointed but teams don't win every game, sometimes teams underperform. Don't think having the pitchforks out for Trent, Robbo and Nunez is likely to help out either.

Them ratbags played well and Amorim's much ridiculed system worked well against us. All played out in atrocious conditions.
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #854 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:42:39 pm
After how quick he was to hook a kid at half time for a performance nowhere near as bad as Trent's today, I'm a tad disappointed he didn't do the same with a senior player today.

I have said the same all season, taking off a young lad at half time is one thing but leaving on senior players when playing much worse is double standards.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #855 on: Today at 07:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 07:54:24 pm
Trent was an absolute disgrace. Outside of a Souness signing, in my 50+ years of watching the Reds,  never seen a worst, more half arsed effort than that. If he doesnt want to be here anymore, lets move on quickly.
Still hoping we find out hes been ill or something, because it seemed more than just a poor performance. Looked like hed given up.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • hippie at heart
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #856 on: Today at 07:57:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:07 pm
Conceding too many goals.

And clear cut chances. Till the Southampton league game we were rock solid, since then not so much.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #857 on: Today at 07:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:54:20 pm
I've been wondering about Alisson, he hasn't really saved much since he returned. It could just be that every goal we've conceded has been incredibly difficult to save, but he's not really making a difference currently.

It's fair to say that Ali hasn't been anywhere near his best since coming back. Looks far less explosive and slower to come out of his stance. It's a bit worrying, considering his muscle injuries, almost as if he doesn't fully trust his body and he tries to rely pretty much only on his preternatural positioning and anticipation.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,801
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #858 on: Today at 07:58:01 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:10 pm
He's not getting sold this month.

The crowd sounded like they were on his back.

If he doesnt sign a contract then thats going to get worse if he plays like that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,836
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #859 on: Today at 07:58:01 pm »
Im not having the weather as an excuse for the performance of some of our players.
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #860 on: Today at 07:58:51 pm »
Rarely have I seen a member of a back 4 (VVD) let down so badly by the 3 defenders around him, I'll give Konate a pass for it being his 1st game back.

VVD, Gravenberch, Mac Allister all excellent, Salah and Gapko decent, the rest of the 11 were poor.

Man Utd deserved their point. 
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #861 on: Today at 07:59:04 pm »
Just watched the minutes leading up to their 2nd goal again.

Mac and Konate were both saying slow the game down but we had players out there that were wanting to score a 3rd goal.

At one point TAA was joining in the attack, bombing so far forward it was extremely reckless play.

With so little time left it annoys me Slot seems to be developing a bias against certain players.  Why not bring on Endo here???

We had too many attacking players on the field with neither Gakpo, Salah, Jota or Nunez having the wherewithal to help in midfield. 

Some of our players clearly knew what we needed to do yet others didn't and more worryingly Slot should have been the calmer head here.

It's one game, but frustrating.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,534
  • ...All the best
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #862 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Yeah, just watching the clips again. That was beyond unacceptable. With Bradley we win both this and Fulham game.

Trent needs to be sold immediately.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,546
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #863 on: Today at 07:59:19 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:57:22 pm
Still hoping we find out hes been ill or something, because it seemed more than just a poor performance. Looked like hed given up.
Can't be illness mate. Konate played out of his skin and so did Bradley.
Looked and played like he was on the boozer all of last night.

Dunno what happened there, but both Scoursers were not up for this game and the rest of the team, except for Grav, the excellent Macca, Konate and Bradley - when he came on. Cody yet again, pulling us from out of shit's creek with his goal.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:01:25 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online catinthebag

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • perfection is underrated.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #864 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
I am glad there are no injuries inflicted on our key players. Before this game, I saw it as being 5 points ahead with two games in hand against our bitter rivals. That 5 point cushion would still be there no matter what happened in these unpredictable games against United and Everton.

Keep going. We're good.
Logged
"I want to go back to Liverpool too, but nobody loves me." - Nicolas Anelka gets self-aware on hearing of Robbie's return to Anfield, FFT April '06

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #865 on: Today at 07:59:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:44:49 pm
This game and the Newcastle game I wish Slot had selected Endo when we took the lead, sat him in a double pivot with Grav and pushed Mac into the 10 and then said, go on then, break us down. I think in both this game and the Newcastle game we were too open after taking the lead.

He doesn't fully trust him and it frustrates me as I think Endo would help us to see games out like today.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #866 on: Today at 07:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:59 pm
Which kind of leaves two options.

He signs a contract and stays or we sell him this month.

The other two have been imperious.

It has to be sorted this month. Sign or go. Hopefully the club are leaning that way with the rumours of the deal offered yesterday.

Combination of Madrid unsettling him with the bids this week and perhaps sulking over the stick he's got (celebration last week).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,729
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #867 on: Today at 07:59:31 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:59:04 pm
Just watched the minutes leading up to their 2nd goal again.

Mac and Konate were both saying slow the game down but we had players out there that were wanting to score a 3rd goal.

At one point TAA was joining in the attack, bombing so far forward it was extremely reckless play.

With so little time left it annoys me Slot seems to be developing a bias against certain players.  Why not bring on Endo here???

We had too many attacking players on the field with neither Gakpo, Salah, Jota or Nunez having the wherewithal to help in midfield. 

Some of our players clearly knew what we needed to do yet others didn't and more worryingly Slot should have been the calmer head here.

It's one game, but frustrating.

Agreed, get Slot out now, not good enough.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #868 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:58:01 pm
Im not having the weather as an excuse for the performance of some of our players.

Rain lashing down that hard is going to make it hard to judge the pace of their passes and they may overhit or under-hit their passes to compensate.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #869 on: Today at 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:58:01 pm
The crowd sounded like they were on his back.

If he doesnt sign a contract then thats going to get worse if he plays like that.

Because he was terrible and frankly looked fucking lazy with his play. Working on his Hollywood balls on autopilot and getting nothing, and just letting players get by him.

It is natural to have this when he isn't signing the contract and looking THAT disinterested.
Logged

Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #870 on: Today at 08:00:37 pm »
Absolutely wild game, I would have loved this game if we had secured the win.

First of all. United played unbelievably well. They looked very comfortable in their defensive shape, they sat between our lines very well, kept shape (better than us at least) and it felt like they were winning most 50/50 balls. I felt it was a truly impressive performance from them, all things considered.

We looked pretty tired, couldn't get out of second gear all game. Never did.

The refs called everything for us.

It must be weird for United fans seeing how bad their squad is, but I guarantee that today they loved their players. Mainoo had a blinder, Martinez with the goal of his life. Maguire didn't look out of place. They raised their level out of the gutter for this game, it's maybe the best they've looked. This was like the opposite of the City 1-2 United match that was complete dross but had late drama. This was a much higher level game. United truly had crazy moments - like that cutting diagonal pass from - was it Ugarte? - late in the game. Mad game. We did finally get to see some of the structural advantages of the 3-4-2-1 that Amorim can use. It actually matches up favorable with a 4-2-3-1. Very hard for us to find our 10, fullbacks pegged back by their wingbacks. 4 vs 3 in their favour in the centre of the pitch.

We look tired. Really leggy in midfield. Trent had a howler today, really bad day at the office for him. I hope he clears his mind with all this contract/transfer noise. Konate did very well, Bradley did very well. I did not expect to see either of them, I thought we'd get Quansah and Trent, it was the first day back for both Ibou and Connor. Mo looked tired, we struggled to involve Lucho. VVD had a very important performance and saved our bacon. Alisson actually looks a bit shaky, which is so rare for him. He's still adjusting to his return I think. Mac Allister struggled too. We were missing some legs and sprints in defensive transition. I can't believe some of the spots Trent found himself in with his half ass positioning today.


We did not adjust to their shape very well. You could rightly call it a shit match for us, but we're still ahead on everything, it might be a good wake up call for us too, we have dropped pts the last handful of weeks. We need to sustain a high level.

Match ratings:

Alisson - 6
Robbo - 6.5
Virg - 8.5
Konate - 8.5
Trent - 2
Mac Allister - 3.5
Gravenberch - 7
Jones - 5
Gakpo - ??? struggled but clutched for us
Diaz - ??? missing
Mo - ??? struggled but clutched for us
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 43

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,801
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #871 on: Today at 08:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:59:31 pm
It has to be sorted this month. Sign or go. Hopefully the club are leaning that way with the rumours of the deal offered yesterday.

Combination of Madrid unsettling him with the bids this week and perhaps sulking over the stick he's got (celebration last week).

Think its natural he will get stick in media and probably in and around the city.

Its a huge move so bound to weigh on him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #872 on: Today at 08:01:18 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:59:26 pm
He doesn't fully trust him and it frustrates me as I think Endo would help us to see games out like today.

Endo should start all the cup games this month and hopefully he can impress enough. Klopp was reluctant to use him first half of last season and then he became a regular (albeit due to a lack of options).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,678
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #873 on: Today at 08:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:00:23 pm
Because he was terrible and frankly looked fucking lazy with his play. Working on his Hollywood balls on autopilot and getting nothing, and just letting players get by him.

It is natural to have this when he isn't signing the contract and looking THAT disinterested.

That sauntering when Fernandes was it came infield for their first goal, never looks good that.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #874 on: Today at 08:01:21 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:59:04 pm
Just watched the minutes leading up to their 2nd goal again.

Mac and Konate were both saying slow the game down but we had players out there that were wanting to score a 3rd goal.

At one point TAA was joining in the attack, bombing so far forward it was extremely reckless play.

With so little time left it annoys me Slot seems to be developing a bias against certain players.  Why not bring on Endo here???

We had too many attacking players on the field with neither Gakpo, Salah, Jota or Nunez having the wherewithal to help in midfield. 

Some of our players clearly knew what we needed to do yet others didn't and more worryingly Slot should have been the calmer head here.

It's one game, but frustrating.

That's so fucking annoying when we have the lead. Manu are a transition team so giving them space to run into was stupid.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,729
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #875 on: Today at 08:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 08:00:37 pm
Absolutely wild game, I would have loved this game if we had secured the win.

First of all. United played unbelievably well. They looked very comfortable in their defensive shape, they sat between our lines very well, kept shape (better than us at least) and it felt like they were winning most 50/50 balls. I felt it was a truly impressive performance from them, all things considered.

We looked pretty tired, couldn't get out of second gear all game. Never did.

The refs called everything for us.

It must be weird for United fans seeing how bad their squad is, but I guarantee that today they loved their players. Mainoo had a blinder, Martinez with the goal of his life. Maguire didn't look out of place. They raised their level out of the gutter for this game, it's maybe the best they've looked. This was like the opposite of the City 1-2 United match that was complete dross but had late drama. This was a much higher level game. United truly had crazy moments - like that cutting diagonal pass from - was it Ugarte? - late in the game. Mad game. We did finally get to see some of the structural advantages of the 3-4-2-1 that Amorim can use. It actually matches up favorable with a 4-2-3-1. Very hard for us to find our 10, fullbacks pegged back by their wingbacks. 4 vs 3 in their favour in the centre of the pitch.

We look tired. Really leggy in midfield. Trent had a howler today, really bad day at the office for him. I hope he clears his mind with all this contract/transfer noise. Konate did very well, Bradley did very well. I did not expect to see either of them, I thought we'd get Quansah and Trent, it was the first day back for both Ibou and Connor. Mo looked tired, we struggled to involve Lucho. VVD had a very important performance and saved our bacon. Alisson actually looks a bit shaky, which is so rare for him. He's still adjusting to his return I think. Mac Allister struggled too. We were missing some legs and sprints in defensive transition. I can't believe some of the spots Trent found himself in with his half ass positioning today.


We did not adjust to their shape very well. You could rightly call it a shit match for us, but we're still ahead on everything, it might be a good wake up call for us too, we have dropped pts the last handful of weeks. We need to sustain a high level.

Match ratings:

Alisson - 6
Robbo - 6.5
Virg - 8.5
Konate - 8.5
Trent - 2
Mac Allister - 3.5
Gravenberch - 7
Jones - 5
Gakpo - ??? struggled but clutched for us
Diaz - ??? missing
Mo - ??? struggled but clutched for us

Macca 3.5 is wild  ;D
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #876 on: Today at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:01:18 pm
Endo should start all the cup games this month and hopefully he can impress enough. Klopp was reluctant to use him first half of last season and then he became a regular (albeit due to a lack of options).

This is my hope as well.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #877 on: Today at 08:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:01:17 pm
Think its natural he will get stick in media and probably in and around the city.

Its a huge move so bound to weigh on him.

We can't have the distraction Feb to May. And if he signs a pre-contract tell him to pack his bags.

We can only have players fully committed. Nobody can question Mo or Virg's commitment.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,741
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #878 on: Today at 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 08:00:37 pm
Absolutely wild game, I would have loved this game if we had secured the win.

First of all. United played unbelievably well. They looked very comfortable in their defensive shape, they sat between our lines very well, kept shape (better than us at least) and it felt like they were winning most 50/50 balls. I felt it was a truly impressive performance from them, all things considered.

We looked pretty tired, couldn't get out of second gear all game. Never did.

The refs called everything for us.

It must be weird for United fans seeing how bad their squad is, but I guarantee that today they loved their players. Mainoo had a blinder, Martinez with the goal of his life. Maguire didn't look out of place. They raised their level out of the gutter for this game, it's maybe the best they've looked. This was like the opposite of the City 1-2 United match that was complete dross but had late drama. This was a much higher level game. United truly had crazy moments - like that cutting diagonal pass from - was it Ugarte? - late in the game. Mad game. We did finally get to see some of the structural advantages of the 3-4-2-1 that Amorim can use. It actually matches up favorable with a 4-2-3-1. Very hard for us to find our 10, fullbacks pegged back by their wingbacks. 4 vs 3 in their favour in the centre of the pitch.

We look tired. Really leggy in midfield. Trent had a howler today, really bad day at the office for him. I hope he clears his mind with all this contract/transfer noise. Konate did very well, Bradley did very well. I did not expect to see either of them, I thought we'd get Quansah and Trent, it was the first day back for both Ibou and Connor. Mo looked tired, we struggled to involve Lucho. VVD had a very important performance and saved our bacon. Alisson actually looks a bit shaky, which is so rare for him. He's still adjusting to his return I think. Mac Allister struggled too. We were missing some legs and sprints in defensive transition. I can't believe some of the spots Trent found himself in with his half ass positioning today.


We did not adjust to their shape very well. You could rightly call it a shit match for us, but we're still ahead on everything, it might be a good wake up call for us too, we have dropped pts the last handful of weeks. We need to sustain a high level.

Match ratings:

Alisson - 6
Robbo - 6.5
Virg - 8.5
Konate - 8.5
Trent - 2
Mac Allister - 3.5
Gravenberch - 7
Jones - 5
Gakpo - ??? struggled but clutched for us
Diaz - ??? missing
Mo - ??? struggled but clutched for us

Macca was our best midfielder today and you give him 3.5!  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #879 on: Today at 08:03:45 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:01:48 pm
Macca 3.5 is wild  ;D

Mac was sensational in moments. I thought both he and Gravenberch were excellent.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22] 23   Go Up
« previous next »
 