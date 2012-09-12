Absolutely wild game, I would have loved this game if we had secured the win.First of all. United played unbelievably well. They looked very comfortable in their defensive shape, they sat between our lines very well, kept shape (better than us at least) and it felt like they were winning most 50/50 balls. I felt it was a truly impressive performance from them, all things considered.We looked pretty tired, couldn't get out of second gear all game. Never did.The refs called everything for us.It must be weird for United fans seeing how bad their squad is, but I guarantee that today they loved their players. Mainoo had a blinder, Martinez with the goal of his life. Maguire didn't look out of place. They raised their level out of the gutter for this game, it's maybe the best they've looked. This was like the opposite of the City 1-2 United match that was complete dross but had late drama. This was a much higher level game. United truly had crazy moments - like that cutting diagonal pass from - was it Ugarte? - late in the game. Mad game. We did finally get to see some of the structural advantages of the 3-4-2-1 that Amorim can use. It actually matches up favorable with a 4-2-3-1. Very hard for us to find our 10, fullbacks pegged back by their wingbacks. 4 vs 3 in their favour in the centre of the pitch.We look tired. Really leggy in midfield. Trent had a howler today, really bad day at the office for him. I hope he clears his mind with all this contract/transfer noise. Konate did very well, Bradley did very well. I did not expect to see either of them, I thought we'd get Quansah and Trent, it was the first day back for both Ibou and Connor. Mo looked tired, we struggled to involve Lucho. VVD had a very important performance and saved our bacon. Alisson actually looks a bit shaky, which is so rare for him. He's still adjusting to his return I think. Mac Allister struggled too. We were missing some legs and sprints in defensive transition. I can't believe some of the spots Trent found himself in with his half ass positioning today.We did not adjust to their shape very well. You could rightly call it a shit match for us, but we're still ahead on everything, it might be a good wake up call for us too, we have dropped pts the last handful of weeks. We need to sustain a high level.Match ratings:Alisson - 6Robbo - 6.5Virg - 8.5Konate - 8.5Trent - 2Mac Allister - 3.5Gravenberch - 7Jones - 5Gakpo -struggled but clutched for usDiaz -missingMo -struggled but clutched for us