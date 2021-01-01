Pitiful game management. Poor use of subs. Lucky to get a point.
Take it and move on. Same shit as last year against these.
We weren't, not at all. Absolutely a game of poor decisions from us but we scored twice off nearly three goals worth of chances, they scored twice off about 0.7 worth. Games with those stats are just as likely to end 5-0 as 2-2.
I'd sum it up like this:
When we had control (like the entire first half) we didn't exert enough pressure. When we pressured, we didn't/couldn't exert enough control.
Know idea what Bradley was thinking with that shot rather than pull-back, mind. Bizarre decision that sums us up tonight, to be honest.