We can flap and panic and stress about that but it’ll do us no good. Only way we’re all going to handle this title race is to accept everyone is slightly flawed and not catastrophise over poor performances and/or results. It’s a point, a bit crap but better than nothing and it nearly was nothing at the end there.



We’re still in a good position. Could have been a better one but can’t have it all. Now’s not the time for our arsed to go.