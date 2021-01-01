We can flap and panic and stress about that but itll do us no good. Only way were all going to handle this title race is to accept everyone is slightly flawed and not catastrophise over poor performances and/or results. Its a point, a bit crap but better than nothing and it nearly was nothing at the end there.



Were still in a good position. Could have been a better one but cant have it all. Nows not the time for our arsed to go.