Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'  (Read 5457 times)

Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:30:22 pm
Pretty brutal defensive performance. Hard to know how much of that was down to the conditions, but you wouldn't think that's a good excuse. Just really poor in the back. Still, not a bad point against a gang of game-raising c*nts.

The conditions were a leveller which is why they were able to stay in the game, we couldn't get our fast moving game going it's horribly slippy. We also were standing off them too much instead of putting tackles in.
Online hesbighesred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:28:01 pm
Pitiful game management. Poor use of subs. Lucky to get a point.

Take it and move on. Same shit as last year against these.
We weren't, not at all. Absolutely a game of poor decisions from us but we scored twice off nearly three goals worth of chances, they scored twice off about 0.7 worth. Games with those stats are just as likely to end 5-0 as 2-2.

I'd sum it up like this:
When we had control (like the entire first half) we didn't exert enough pressure. When we pressured, we didn't/couldn't exert enough control.

Know idea what Bradley was thinking with that shot rather than pull-back, mind. Bizarre decision that sums us up tonight, to be honest.
Online Waka

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:32:03 pm »
Trent didnt do himself any favours there. There is going to be shouts that his head is turned, pressure will build on him now
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:28:40 pm
Surely it wasnt just me who noticed vvd vs trent

If looks could kill, wow... he looked absolutely furious and I think Bradley coming on was a massive message from Slot.
Online kennedy81

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Van Halen on Today at 06:30:05 pm
If we got Bradley on at 60 we take that.  Regardless, crap.
I didn't realize Bradley was even on the bench. Can't believe he wasn't on sooner.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:29:25 pm
Twice now we've turned it around with four forwards on the pitch and then not reverted. Love Slot and his in-game changes are brilliant, but not sure what the reasoning is for that.

Klopp was burnt a few times doing that

He's reluctant to use Elliott and Dom out proved costly. Even being Endo on at 2-1 but be doesn't want to use him either.
Online masher

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
Coady, Macca, Virj well done. Macca man of the match for us.

Trent was shockingly poor, absolutely abysmal performance. And I am one of those who understand his decision to go to Madrid so this is nothing to with the transfer drama - that was his worst performance for us.
Offline ToneLa

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm »
Trent was rubbish
Should be ashamed to wear the shirt
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:32:28 pm »
It actually makes me feel much more comfortable if Trent did leave. It was like he was purposely sabotaging us.

Worst performance by the team this season. No control at all and we didn't know how to play against their formation despite every other team beating them.

Online Phineus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:32:29 pm »
Poor day at office that.

Thought Jones struggled with physicality of their midfield, Konate didnt seem fit which is understandable and Slot clearly doesnt trust Quansah.

If Bradley is fitter, Trent comes off earlier. And Nunez is a real square peg in a round whole in this attacking system.

Thought Grav and Mac were superb though, Gakpo took his goal brilliantly.
Online Sinyoro

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm »
A very good lesson in humility.

There is not a single game that is a gimme in the Premier League.
Online S

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm »
Those who were adamant we would thrash them look somewhat foolish now. You never rule out United and as a result, you always take a draw against them. No matter who plays for them. Theyre the same about us too.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:30:04 pm
How fckin brain dead in Nunez? All the yellows get reset after this match and goes and gets a 1 match suspension.
Cannot wait until he leaves in the summer. Infuriating to watch. We need everyone available and he does that.
Online Irishred1

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm »
Could have easily lost that. Both full backs were poor but one was extremely crap today. Not a great day for football. United played well. I did not think they even had that sort of performance in them. They won a lot of first tackles and 2nd balls
Online smicer07

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:32:35 pm »
Quick reminder that we're 9 points clear if we win our game in hand :)
Online Fitzy.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:28:23 pm
Well win the league but I dont see us winning the CL, Madrid will beat us when push comes to shove, they have a more ruthless mentality when it comes down to it.
That is as the fifth game Liverpool havent won. Tough to be more ruthless this season.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:32:41 pm »
Cant remember the last time I was this angry leaving the ground.

Fucking clown defending, they are dogshit and weve fucked 2 points away.

Run away with the league? Come on
Online Red-4-Ever

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:32:41 pm »
Dreadful performance, glad to have not lost the way the game felt it was goingwhether its true or not, Trent certainly didnt play like someone about to sign a bumper deal with is hometown club thats for sure!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:32:43 pm »
We can flap and panic and stress about that but itll do us no good. Only way were all going to handle this title race is to accept everyone is slightly flawed and not catastrophise over poor performances and/or results. Its a point, a bit crap but better than nothing and it nearly was nothing at the end there.

Were still in a good position. Could have been a better one but cant have it all. Nows not the time for our arsed to go.
Online Magz50

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #298 on: Today at 06:32:43 pm »
Conditions obviously were a factor but Trent needs to be subbed much earlier and id have switched konate for Quansah once we went up as his legs were shot. The state of that c*nt Martinez celebrating like he won the World Cup when he scored. Truly pathetic.
Online Tobelius

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #299 on: Today at 06:32:45 pm »
Shite,but..

Could've been worse,hopefully this was our worst game of this season.

Didn't lose anything re the title,onwards.
Online butchersdog

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #300 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm »
Disappointing to say the least, but bigger picture, other results have been kind, and were still top of the league by a big margin. Up the reds.
Online Bangin Them In

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:32:49 pm »
Thank the lord for Harry Maguire
Online clinical

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm »
Robbo and Trent were Tragic.

Gravenberch and Mac Allister great
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:32:57 pm »
Trent was fucking abysmal. VVD, Ibou, Grav and Mac all excellent.
Online kj999

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm »
Six points clear with a game in hand. Cheer up you miserable c*nts
Online darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #305 on: Today at 06:33:01 pm »
That's infuriating. You can forgive bad performance but trents attitude today was disgusting. Made zero effort and everything came down his side.

Nunez not switched on again. Offered nothing .

Online S

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #306 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 06:32:33 pm
A very good lesson in humility.

There is not a single game that is a gimme in the Premier League.
Anyone who thought todays game was a gimme isnt worth listening to about football.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #307 on: Today at 06:33:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:30:04 pm
How fckin brain dead in Nunez? All the yellows get reset after this match and goes and gets a 1 match suspension.

Unfortunately for him, he wont be missed.
Online Fiasco

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #308 on: Today at 06:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:31:27 pm
If Maguire had finished that at the end Im not sure we could have many complaints?

Zirkzee was offside and I think a draw was fair. We created 2 great chances at nil-nil remember. United did seem to fight and want it a bit more at times, but it was an even game.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #309 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
Glad that one is over. For some reason I just found the whole event torturous, even the build up before kick off. Sometimes these encounters can be so emotionally draining
Online TALBERT

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #310 on: Today at 06:33:22 pm »
Virgil, Allison, Grav and MacAllister didnt deserve that

Granted Konate was just back in

Jones, Trent, Robertson - all were horrendous
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #311 on: Today at 06:33:29 pm »
The laziness of that Alexander Arnold performance was something to behold today, utterly infuriating. Leaving Konate, a player everyone knows cant be match fit, high and dry.  Awful.

But another point in the bank I spose!

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #312 on: Today at 06:33:39 pm »
The two goals we conceded were really poor. Its a shame, because the pile on will truly begin now with Trent. He looked so lackadaisical, especially on the 2nd goal, Konate often looked stranded out there.
Online Legs

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #313 on: Today at 06:33:43 pm »
A draw is a relief as I never felt comfortable watching that at all a draw was fair though regardless of the horseshit Nev was going on about.

Bradley has to start at Forest for me that performance was Trent was incredibly bad surprised he stayed on for 85 mins.

Still 6 points clear with a game to play good place to be.
Online S

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #314 on: Today at 06:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 06:32:56 pm
In your head maybe ya sad fucker.
Maybe take some time away from the internet my friend, relax.
Online Pat The Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #315 on: Today at 06:33:45 pm »
Trent at his worst today. If contract gossip had an effect on his performance,  then it needs sorting one way or the other and quick. We lost too many balls higher up the pitch and looked ragged at times.
I've not given Robbo as hard a time as some but that ridiculous shirt grab for about 10 seconds???? Words fail me....
We go again YNWA
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #316 on: Today at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:32:20 pm
Coady, Macca, Virj well done. Macca man of the match for us.

Trent was shockingly poor, absolutely abysmal performance. And I am one of those who understand his decision to go to Madrid so this is nothing to with the transfer drama - that was his worst performance for us.

As bad as Trent was they still created a shit ton in the 10 minutes he was off the pitch although Bradley showed up.

Piss poor from the whole team defensively.
Online darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #317 on: Today at 06:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:32:45 pm
Shite,but..

Could've been worse,hopefully this was our worst game of this season.

Didn't lose anything re the title,onwards.

City have closed the gap haven't they?
Online Felch Aid

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #318 on: Today at 06:33:52 pm »
Poor team performance in shit conditions. This time catching us wide every time.

Really panicky in defence.

Anyway take the point and move on.
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #319 on: Today at 06:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:31:52 pm
1st game after 6 weeks vs a tricky Utd and Trent, defending that side by himself basically. Come on.

Nah Im not slating him, hes the 2nd best Cb in the world in my opinion but would have fared better with a CB like Gomez who was more in his groove and is nearly just as good when defending in wide areas.

A fully fit Konate and half the problems we had today doesnt exist.
